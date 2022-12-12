Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Red Goblin Trailer
The terrifying Red Goblin persona is back, as the offspring of the Carnage symbiote has finally chosen a new host. Writer Alex Paknadel and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series, which was first announced at New York Comic Con during the publisher's Dark Web reveals. Instead of Norman Osborn donning the Red Goblin symbiote once again, his grandson Normie Osborn is Red Goblin's new host. Ahead of the release of Red Goblin #1, Marvel has unveiled a new trailer for the series, featuring some of the drama Normie and his menacing symbiote find themselves in.
ComicBook
Across The Spider-Verse: Are There Two Spider-Men 2099?
It's been long known that Miguel O'Hara, aka the Spider-Man from the year 2099, will play a major role in the upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. With the futuristic wall-crawler voiced by none other than Oscar Isaac of Moon Knight and Star Wars fame, it would appear that Miguel isn't exactly getting along great with Miles Morales. Appearing in the post-credit sequence of the first film, the newest trailer has O'Hara front and center, with the footage spawning a wild theory here at Comicbook.com.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Concept Art Reveals Surprising New Characters
Fans are getting a closer look at some of the new characters debuting in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse dropped its official trailer on Tuesday, bringing back the likes of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. The Spider-Verse has come calling again, and we already know The Spot will be the villain of Across the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. But the highlight of the Spider-Verse is all of the different Spider heroes that can appear, and the creators behind Across the Spider-Verse have provided some new looks at key characters.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: New Look at Star-Lord and Gamora Revealed
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing multiple trilogies next year. Following what might be multiple swan songs in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a threequel that promises to bring a definitive end to the fan-favorite team as audiences know them. While speculation has run wild regarding who is going to bite the dust in James Gunn's last (for the time being) directorial endeavor for Marvel Studios, an equal amount of theories have surfaced when it comes to how this squad comes together. Chris Pratt's Star-Lord and company worked as a cohesive unit in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, but they were missing one key member: Zoe Saldana's Gamora.
ComicBook
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Villain Teases the MCU's New Lineup
Fans are expecting Kang the Conqueror to square off against a new generation of heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty -- and it seems that Jonathan Majors, who plays the character, thinks that's coming, too. Whether he's just speculating or speaking from some knowledge, the actor rattled off a few names of characters that he expects to pop up in The Kang Dynasty, including Yelena Belova, Shuri, and Ironheart. This suggests that the idea of a "Young Avengers" movie that some folks are expecting is unlikely to happen right away, but that the young heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be joining the team when a cosmic threat comes along.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Trailer Hypes Next Arc
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon? has been getting ready to come back for the second half of Season 4 next year, and the anime is hyping up what fans can expect to see in the brutal next arc with a cool new trailer! When the first half of the fourth season wrapped up its run earlier this Summer, fans were surprised to find out that the second cour of the season wouldn't be coming immediately after (or after a seasonal break). Instead it will be hitting our screens as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule.
epicstream.com
DC Officially Sets Keaton's Batman and Reeve's Superman as Part of Same Universe
Before the current DCEU and even The Dark Knight trilogy, there were the Christopher Reeve-led Superman movies from the '70s to '80s and Michael Keaton-led Batman movies from the late '80s to early '90s. They were considered beloved comic book movies even until today as they're also seen as pivotal to the growth of the genre today.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Calls Will Poulter's Adam Warlock a "Traditional Superhero"
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn described how Adam Warlock functions as a "traditional supehero." He sat down with EW to talk about everything with Marvel's rag-tag team. When the topic turned to Will Poulter's golden character, he said that he's more of a classically styled her than the chaotic guardians. However, Gunn did says that, "her might be pushing it." All of those wild cosmic powers make him more than a match for the Guardians, but the true purpose for his inclusion goes beyond just having him show up to battle the cast. The filmmaker says that his interaction with Star-Lord and crew are "an interesting juxtaposition with where we've been so far." Keep in mind, the Guardians of the Galaxy are coming off battling with a "traditional hero" in Thor: Love and Thunder, so they've seen this routine a bunch of times now. However, with a character so beloved by cosmic Marvel fans, it just seems like there's more for Poulter to do after this adventure ends.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Has Rahul Kohli Pitching a Warhammer Movie
Rahul Kohli is asking Henry Cavill if he's up for a Warhammer 40,000 movie after the news about Superman dropped. Last night, the Internet shook when DC Films head James Gunn and the DC Comics star shared news that Cavill's time as the Man of Steel had ended. Of course, that sent a lot of comic book movie fans into a tailspin. But, the Warhammer community saw their chance. Cavill is no longer making The Witcher on Netflix or tied to the DC Universe at this point. Could it finally be time for their favorite property to hit the big screen or a streaming service? Possibly, but the actor would have to seek it out. His love for the figures and hobby has been common knowledge for years at this point. Seemingly, it would be a perfect fit as there are plenty of other actors who would gladly join up with the Superman star for this one. Kohli in particular is a social media darling, and would work well as a compliment to the presence of Cavill. Check out his sales pitch down below!
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Spirited Coming Back to Theaters With New Version
It wouldn't be the holiday season without some new Christmas movies, especially new adaptations of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. This year saw a pretty hilarious SNL sketch featuring Martin Short as Scrooge, and The Muppets have been celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol which starred Michael Caine in the main role. Last month also saw the release of Spirited, a musical based on A Christmas Carol starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The movie has done fairly well with critics and audiences, and currently has a 69% critics score and 79% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. In case you haven't seen the film, or if you're ready for seconds, the comedy is coming back to theaters with a twist.
ComicBook
Night of the Living Dead Sequel Rights Secured by MGM, Aiming for Theatrical Release
The 1968 Night of the Living Dead from filmmaker George A. Romero is a seminal film for a number of reasons, and while the legacy of that film has been expanded in various ways over the decades, MGM is in final negotiations to distribute an upcoming sequel from Nanny director Nikyatu Jusu, per Deadline. The exciting element of this deal is that the plan is for the film to be released theatrically, as opposed to merely debuting on a streaming service. Given the number of follow-up installments, remakes, and reboots of the source material that have gone straight to home video, this new sequel could bring the dormant franchise back from the dead.
ComicBook
New Tomb Raider Game to Be Published by Amazon
Amazon Games will now be serving as the publisher of the next entry in the long-running Tomb Raider series. Earlier this year, developer Crystal Dynamics confirmed that it was in the process of working on another Tomb Raider installment. In the wake of this announcement, though, Crystal Dynamics itself ended up being sold off by Square Enix to Embracer Group along with the Tomb Raider IP. And while this move raised questions about which company would end up publishing this forthcoming Tomb Raider game, Crystal Dynamics has now provided an answer.
ComicBook
Godzilla Black Light Funko Pops Launch As Exclusives
It's an exciting time to be a Godzilla fan. There's a new MonsterVerse movie in the works , a new Toho movie coming out of Japan, a new series on Apple TV+, and some exciting new merch to collect. The latest addition is a wave of new Godzilla Funko Pop figure exclusives that glow under black light. The lineup includes Godzilla from the 2021 film Godzilla vs. King Kong and Mothra. Both of these Pop figures are Entertainment Earth exclusives that you can pre-order right here for $13.99 each. Note that US shipping is free using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout.
ComicBook
Marvel Mashes Up Scarlet Witch With Another Powerful Hero
In recent years, Scarlet Witch has easily become one of the breakout characters of the Marvel universe. Thanks to appearances onscreen in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda Maximoff's world has only been further explored — and apparently, her alternate worlds are starting to be explored too. A recent issue of one of Marvel's comics introduced a unique amalgam of Wanda, combining her status quo with that of one of the franchise's other significant magic users. Spoilers for The Variants #5 from Gail Simone, Phil Noto, and Cory Petit below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Avatar 2: Kate Winslet Reveals Why She Reunited With James Cameron Decades After Titanic (Exclusive)
After a 13-year wait, Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night. The sequel will see the return of some favorite actors from the first film as well as some franchise newcomers. One such newcomer is Kate Winslet who previously worked with director James Cameron on Titanic, which earned 11 Academy Awards back in 1998. This week, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Winset about reuniting with Cameron after all these years.
ComicBook
Netflix Exec Calls Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender a 'Stunning Spectacle'
Netflix is hard at work on a slew of originals these days, and of course, one of those projects is none other than Avatar: The Last Airbender. Production got underway on the show earlier this year, and netizens are growing more eager by the day to see how it looks. As the new year approaches, those pleas are only getting louder, and now one Netflix executive is teasing fans with a glowing update on Avatar's status.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding 18 New PS4, PS5 Games Soon
PlayStation's PS Plus service will welcome 18 more PS4 and PS5 games to its Extra and Premium tiers of the service soon, PlayStation announced this week. Featuring a number of big franchises like the Yakuza, WWE 2K, and Far Cry series, the games consist of titles that are relatively new as well as some that have been out for several years now with a few of these games offering dedicated PS5 versions, too. All of the games except for one will be available starting December 20th.
