Parrish's Big Night Leads Aztecs Past Owls
The San Diego State Aztecs beat the Kennesaw State Owls 88-54 on Monday night at Viejas Arena, in the team’s penultimate non-conference game of the season.
times-advocate.com
Caimans do the unthinkable, win state title
On a chilly and sometimes rainy night at a faraway football field in San Jose, Classical Academy capped one of the most amazing and improbable one-season turnarounds in the entire history of San Diego County prep football. Buoyed by a stout defense that produced its seventh shoutout of the season...
NBC San Diego
Big? Yes. Balloons? Yes. Bay? No — San Diego's Holiday Bowl Parade Route Changed
The annual big bay balloon parade will be taking place this year out of sight of San Diego Bay. Holiday Bowl officials announced Monday that the route for the event, which is attended by tens of thousands of San Diegans and thousands of out-of-town football fans, was altered, due to a cruise ship docking that day near the Broadway Pier.
TheRawBar to Debut in Early 2023
Royal Rooster Introducing New Concept in Mission Beach
Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?
CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
Eater
Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego
Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
Here’s How Bad San Diego Drivers Rank Against The Rest of the U.S.
What’s a bad driver? Speeding, running red lights, driving while on the phone, accidents and DUIs.
2023 predictions for San Diego real estate
Real estate experts explain what San Diego home buyers should know and predict whether we’ll see prices continue to rise in 2023.
Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023
Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
daytrippen.com
Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California
If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
Storm makes it likely more water will have to be released from Lake Hodges
While rain is usually a very welcome sight for officials who oversee the City of San Diego's drinking water supply, Monday's storm will, at least in part, not provide its usual benefits.
thelancerlink.com
From student to teacher: CHS alumni
Being a student at Carlsbad High School can have lifelong effects on people. There are multiple teachers at CHS who spent their four years of high school as a Lancer. The Lancer legacy and spirit is what brings former students back to CHS. CHS counselor and surf team coach Jake...
Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities
SAN DIEGO — The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region. A winter storm warning was issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday for the San Diego County mountains and a beach hazard warning for the coastal areas until 4 p.m. Monday.
CHP: Man veers off SR-78 off-ramp in San Marcos, dies
A 35-year-old man is dead after his car fell off an off-ramp in San Marcos, according to the California Highway Patrol.
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
San Diego Channel
San Diego fire chief plans for changes with ambulance provider Falck
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said he feels “frustration and disappointment” when it comes to failures of Falck in its contract with the city. The ambulance provider took over from AMR November 2021. There were promises of better service by Falck in...
coolsandiegosights.com
Rare airplane debuts on USS Midway!
Today a very rare airplane was transported across San Diego Bay. An enormous floating crane carried a restored Vought F7U Cutlass from Naval Air Station North Island and set it down onto the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum aircraft carrier. Only seven Vought F7U Cutlass aircraft, built in...
Ashli Babbitt’s Brother Sentenced to Probation for San Diego Altercations
The brother of Ashli Babbitt, the San Diego woman fatally shot during the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach, was sentenced Tuesday to one year of formal probation for his part in a pair of San Diego altercations. Roger Witthoeft, 34, was convicted by a San Diego jury of a...
9-year-old boy sets home backyard ablaze in Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood while playing with lighter
SAN DIEGO — A 9-year-old child was uninjured after lighting their family home's backyard ablaze Saturday evening. San Diego Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Peggy Drive in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood of San Diego following reports of a fire. Firefighters arrived on the scene and discovered...
