ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
times-advocate.com

Caimans do the unthinkable, win state title

On a chilly and sometimes rainy night at a faraway football field in San Jose, Classical Academy capped one of the most amazing and improbable one-season turnarounds in the entire history of San Diego County prep football. Buoyed by a stout defense that produced its seventh shoutout of the season...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?

CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
CORONADO, CA
Eater

Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego

Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California

If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thelancerlink.com

From student to teacher: CHS alumni

Being a student at Carlsbad High School can have lifelong effects on people. There are multiple teachers at CHS who spent their four years of high school as a Lancer. The Lancer legacy and spirit is what brings former students back to CHS. CHS counselor and surf team coach Jake...
CARLSBAD, CA
San Diego Channel

San Diego fire chief plans for changes with ambulance provider Falck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire-Rescue Chief Colin Stowell said he feels “frustration and disappointment” when it comes to failures of Falck in its contract with the city. The ambulance provider took over from AMR November 2021. There were promises of better service by Falck in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Rare airplane debuts on USS Midway!

Today a very rare airplane was transported across San Diego Bay. An enormous floating crane carried a restored Vought F7U Cutlass from Naval Air Station North Island and set it down onto the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum aircraft carrier. Only seven Vought F7U Cutlass aircraft, built in...
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy