Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Sausage & Black Bean Pasta
1 – 4.4 oz. package jalapeno jack pasta mix. -Prepare the pasta mix according to the package directions. -Stir in sausage and black beans; heat through. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to [email protected] with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Walnut Bar
-In a large bowl, combine flours, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and baking soda. -In another bowl, combine egg, oil, applesauce, and honey. -Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in walnuts. -Spread batter into a 13×9-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15-20 minutes (or until a toothpick...
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Polly
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Polly. Polly is a senior female Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Polly is friendly, smart, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray. To schedule an appointment...
Dry through Wednesday; wintry mix coming Thursday
PITTSBURGH — Partly cloudy and quiet tonight then clouds will gradually increase through the day tomorrow, but it will be dry all day. Precipitation will arrive after midnight/pre-dawn Thursday. Locally, it looks like a chilly rain. North of Butler, Kittanning, Indiana and in the Laurels is where some freezing rain is possible. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties and Indiana County from 10pm Wednesday to 10pm Thursday.
WEATHER ALERT: Ice Storm Warning Issued for Jefferson County – Significant Icing Expected.
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Significant icing is expected with snow accumulation of up to two inches.ExploreJeffersonPA.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the...
Here’s how to score free coffee at Sheetz for the holidays
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Sheetz is adding to it by letting you score free coffee all December. That’s right! Sheetz announced the return of its holiday coffee program and is offering customers one free self-serve coffee or Cup’occino every week in December. The offer extends […]
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East wind around 8 mph. Tonight – Freezing rain likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. East wind...
SPONSORED: McMillen’s Flooring & Carpet Outlet Offers Custom Area Rugs With Binding
You don’t need to order your rug from a big box store— McMillen’s has exactly what you need so you can see, touch, and feel the carpet to make sure it’s the right choice for your space. Do you have someone on your list who is...
Altoona church brings the Christmas spirit with annual show
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community is invited to come out this weekend and listen to Christmas music at Altoona’s 5th Annual Christmas Show. The show takes place at the Champion Life Church at 1314 12th Street on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with doors and concessions opening an hour before. Christmas […]
Jefferson County Historical Society Approved for State Historical Marker
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) has been approved for a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). (PHOTO: The Little Wonder, a replication of the original logging locomotive that ran in the Callen Run area, often appears at lumber-related events...
Altoona Christmas concert to benefit food bank
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – John Dennis McCoy and friends will be hosting A Christmas Concert and admission is free with a food donation. The concert is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Admission is free and McCoy and friends are instead asking guests […]
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. Brookville Head Start 1. Brookville Head Start 2.
Check out some of the best holiday light and decoration displays in Centre County
Hundreds of thousands of lights create dazzling displays throughout the county. Here are some of the best.
Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM Thursday through 7 AM Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting at 1 AM tonight for McKean, Elk, and Warren Counties. Wintry mix will begin during the predawn hours and increase in intensity through Thursday morning. Projections call for 1-3 inches of snow and sleet with gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour. Slippery road conditions are to expected.
SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight – Kimberly Himes
Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Kimberly Himes. Kim has been part of the Beverage-Air team since 2018 and is currently in the Top Wirer...
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
Winter storm barrels toward PA. Take these steps to check your fireplace, space heater
Forecasters warn strong winds could make the temperature feel like 17 degrees Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. Here’s some tips to safely heat your home.
‘Significant winter storm’ will bring poor travel conditions to Centre County on Thursday
The National Weather Service at State College issued a winter storm watch from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.
Cuddles For Kids organizes free Christmas shopping event for local families
Cuddles for Kids is a local organization that helps thousands of people each year. For this holiday season they hosted an event at the YWCA in Johnstown where they helped 35 local families prepare for the holidays. The event featured a ‘free shopping’ component where families could shop for Christmas...
ICE STORM WARNING STARTS TONIGHT
Icy roadways may be in store for drivers tomorrow as an ice storm makes its way through Indiana County. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning starting at 10:00 tonight running until 10:00 Thursday night and will affect Indiana County along with portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski talks about what we can expect to see over the next 24 hours.
