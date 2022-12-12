ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Sausage & Black Bean Pasta

1 – 4.4 oz. package jalapeno jack pasta mix. -Prepare the pasta mix according to the package directions. -Stir in sausage and black beans; heat through. If you have a recipe that you would like to share with exploreJeffersonPA.com readers, send it to [email protected] with the subject: Jefferson County Recipe of the Day.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Walnut Bar

-In a large bowl, combine flours, sugar, cinnamon, baking powder, and baking soda. -In another bowl, combine egg, oil, applesauce, and honey. -Stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in walnuts. -Spread batter into a 13×9-in. baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake 15-20 minutes (or until a toothpick...
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Polly

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Polly. Polly is a senior female Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Polly is friendly, smart, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray. To schedule an appointment...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Dry through Wednesday; wintry mix coming Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Partly cloudy and quiet tonight then clouds will gradually increase through the day tomorrow, but it will be dry all day. Precipitation will arrive after midnight/pre-dawn Thursday. Locally, it looks like a chilly rain. North of Butler, Kittanning, Indiana and in the Laurels is where some freezing rain is possible. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette Counties and Indiana County from 10pm Wednesday to 10pm Thursday.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Here’s how to score free coffee at Sheetz for the holidays

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year — and Sheetz is adding to it by letting you score free coffee all December. That’s right! Sheetz announced the return of its holiday coffee program and is offering customers one free self-serve coffee or Cup’occino every week in December.  The offer extends […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County

The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. East wind around 8 mph. Tonight – Freezing rain likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. East wind...
WTAJ

Altoona church brings the Christmas spirit with annual show

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The community is invited to come out this weekend and listen to Christmas music at Altoona’s 5th Annual Christmas Show. The show takes place at the Champion Life Church at 1314 12th Street on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with doors and concessions opening an hour before. Christmas […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Historical Society Approved for State Historical Marker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. – The Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) has been approved for a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). (PHOTO: The Little Wonder, a replication of the original logging locomotive that ran in the Callen Run area, often appears at lumber-related events...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Christmas concert to benefit food bank

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – John Dennis McCoy and friends will be hosting A Christmas Concert and admission is free with a food donation. The concert is set to take place on Monday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church. Admission is free and McCoy and friends are instead asking guests […]
ALTOONA, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. Brookville Head Start 1. Brookville Head Start 2.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM Thursday through 7 AM Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory starting at 1 AM tonight for McKean, Elk, and Warren Counties. Wintry mix will begin during the predawn hours and increase in intensity through Thursday morning. Projections call for 1-3 inches of snow and sleet with gusty winds of up to 40 miles per hour. Slippery road conditions are to expected.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight – Kimberly Himes

Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Kimberly Himes. Kim has been part of the Beverage-Air team since 2018 and is currently in the Top Wirer...
BROOKVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY

A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

ICE STORM WARNING STARTS TONIGHT

Icy roadways may be in store for drivers tomorrow as an ice storm makes its way through Indiana County. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning starting at 10:00 tonight running until 10:00 Thursday night and will affect Indiana County along with portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski talks about what we can expect to see over the next 24 hours.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

