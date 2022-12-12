ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime

By JON GAMBRELL
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcmsW_0jfLOP4700

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran on Monday executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country's theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed shows him stabbing two security force members to death and running away.

The public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard, less than a month after he allegedly carried out the fatal stabbings — purportedly angry about security forces killing protesters — shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down.

Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings. At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that's been monitoring the protests. Another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities.

Iran's Mizan news agency, under the country's judiciary, alleged Rahnavard had stabbed two security force members to death Nov. 17 in the city of Mashhad and wounded four others. The agency said the execution took place on Monday morning, in public, in Mashhad.

Footage aired on state TV showed a man chasing another around a street corner, then standing over him and stabbing him after he fell against a parked motorbike. Another showed the same man stabbing another immediately after. The assailant, which state TV alleged was Rahnavard, then fled.

The Mizan report identified the dead as "student" Basij, paramilitary volunteers under Iran's Revolutionary Guard. The Basij (ba-SEEJ') have deployed in major cities, attacking and detaining protesters, who in many cases have fought back.

A heavily edited state television report aired after Rahnavard's execution showed clips of him in the courtroom. In the video, he says he came to hate the Basijis after seeing video clips on social media of the forces beating and killing protesters.

The Mizan report accused Rahnavard of trying to flee to a foreign country when he was arrested.

Mashhad, a Shiite holy city, is located some 740 kilometers (460 miles) east of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Activists say it has seen strikes, shops closed and demonstrations amid the unrest that began over the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran's morality police.

Mizan said Rahnavard was convicted in Mashhad's Revolutionary Court. The tribunals have been internationally criticized for not allowing those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them.

Rahnavard had been convicted on the charge of “moharebeh,” a Farsi word meaning “waging war against God.” That charge has been levied against others in the decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and carries the death penalty.

From Brussels, the European Union's foreign ministers expressed dismay at the latest execution. The bloc is to approve on Monday a fresh series of sanctions against Iran over its crackdown on protestors, and also for supplying drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine, the bloc’s top diplomat said.

EU foreign policy chief Josp Borrell said he spoke to Iran’s foreign minister regarding Tehran’s response to the protests and the latest execution and that it was “not an easy conversation.”

“We are going to approve a very, very tough package of sanctions,” Borrell told reporters as he arrived to chair the ministerial meeting in Brussels. Finland’s foreign minister said that he also called his Iranian counterpart.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the execution as “a blatant attempt at intimidation” of Iranians.

“We are making clear that we stand beside innocent people in Iran,” Baerbock said as she arrived at the Brussels meeting. “A system that treats its people in this way cannot expect to continue to have halfway normal relations with the European Union.”

Iran is one of the world's top executioners and typically executes prisoners by hanging. It executed the first prisoner detained during demonstrations last Thursday.

Amnesty International has said it obtained a document signed by one senior Iranian police commander asking that the execution for one prisoner be “completed ‘in the shortest possible time’ and that his death sentence be carried out in public as ‘a heart-warming gesture towards the security forces.’”

Amid the unrest, Iran is also battered by an economic crisis that has seen the national currency, the rial, drop to new lows against the U.S. dollar.

___

Associated Press writers Lorne Cook in Brussels and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Peru judge to rule on ex-president's detention amid protests

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — A judge in Peru was deciding Thursday whether ousted President Pedro Castillo will remain in custody while authorities build their case against him for inciting a rebellion. Extending his detention would likely inflame violent protests gripping the country. The decision on whether to...
WGAU

Russia warns of 'consequences' if US missiles go to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia's Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defense missiles to Ukraine, it would be “another provocative move by the U.S.” that could prompt a response from Moscow. Ministry spokesperson...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Gift from Ukraine explodes at Polish police headquarters

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A gift that a Polish police commander received during a recent visit to Ukraine exploded at police headquarters in Warsaw, causing the commander and a civilian employee to suffer minor injuries, the Polish Interior Ministry said Thursday. The explosion occurred on Wednesday morning...
WGAU

Burkina Faso contracts Russian mercenaries, alleges Ghana

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Burkina Faso has allegedly made an agreement with Russia's Wagner Group in which the shadowy mercenary outfit will help the West African country deal with surging jihadi violence in exchange for a mine. Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo made that claim about neighboring Burkina...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
WGAU

Palestinian activist's family seeks ICC probe into his death

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — The family of an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who died last year after allegedly being beaten by Palestinian security forces said Thursday it has asked the International Criminal Court to investigate the death. Nizar Banat was a harsh critic of...
AFP

Patriot missiles: crucial but limited help for Ukraine

The expected US provision of Patriot missiles to Ukraine is a muscular message of support and will boost defenses against Russia’s relentless aerial assaults, but experts say its battlefield impact will be limited. Meanwhile, Russia is expected to continue its air assault on Ukraine infrastructure.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

House Democrats pass referendum to 'decolonize' Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. House passed a bill Thursday that would allow Puerto Rico to hold the first-ever binding referendum on whether to become a state or gain some sort of independence, in a last-ditch effort that stands little chance of passing the Senate. The bill,...
MARYLAND STATE
WGAU

US imposes more penalties on Russia's financial sector

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States on Thursday imposed a new round of financial penalties on people and entities involved in Russia's financial sector, with the targets including one of that country's richest men, Vladimir Potanin, his family and a commercial bank he acquired this year. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Seoul: UN agency to boost efforts to monitor N. Korean nukes

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Thursday his organization will push to bolster its capacity to verify North Korean nuclear activities and raise international awareness of the urgency of its weapons program. Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic...
WGAU

EU leaders seek to stand up to US and avoid trade war

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union leaders on Thursday sought ways to stand up to the United States over its new green technologies plan that they say unfairly discriminates against Washington's best global ally when both should be standing shoulder to shoulder in their rivalry with Russia and China.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Tennis legend Becker freed from prison, returns to Germany

LONDON — (AP) — German tennis legend Boris Becker has returned to Germany after serving eight months in prison in Britain, his lawyer said Thursday. The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning and traveled back to Germany shortly thereafter. Becker...
WGAU

EU reels as scandal tarnishes parliament's credibility

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's parliament was reeling Tuesday with its credibility under threat, as a corruption scandal damaged lawmakers' careers and fingers were pointed at Qatari officials accused of bribing them to play down labor rights concerns ahead of the soccer World Cup. The scandal,...
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump ‘superhero’ announcement revealed as approval drops to lowest since 2015

The much-anticipated “major announcement” from Donald Trump on Thursday was met with less fanfare than the ex-president perhaps hoped as he unveiled his plans to release digital trading cards.“These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting,” wrote Mr Trump on Truth Social while sharing a picture of one of the cards.Meanwhile, a new national poll found that Mr Trump’s favourability rating has dropped to its lowest level since 2015, as a separate one from the...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

German official dedicates legal win against Twitter to Fauci

BERLIN — (AP) — A German official who won a defamation case against Twitter this week dedicated his legal victory on Thursday to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert targeted by the microblogging site's new owner, Elon Musk. A Frankfurt regional court ruled Wednesday that...
WGAU

High inflation and efforts to tame it defined 2022 economy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For the economy, 2022 was a throwback year. And not in a good way. At times, it felt like the 1970s or early '80s. Inflation running rampant. The United States and its European allies engaged in a not-so-Cold War with Russia. A bleak outlook leaving people feeling sour and anxious.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

Wall Street points lower after Fed warns of higher rates

Wall Street was poised to open with losses again on Thursday, one day after a retreat by investors dismayed over the Federal Reserve’s warning that still more interest rate hikes are in store following its latest increase. Futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.9% and futures for the...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

India tests long-range missile for nuclear deterrence

NEW DELHI — (AP) — India on Thursday successfully test-fired a long-range “Agni-5” intercontinental nuclear-capable ballistic missile, a government minister said, that is expected to strengthen its deterrence against long-time rival China. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the missile was fired Thursday from Abdul Kalam...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy