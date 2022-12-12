Read full article on original website
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 3 dead
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A woman was found dead in an area of southeast Louisiana where a suspected tornado caused significant damage Wednesday, bringing the toll to three dead from violent storms ripping across the South, authorities said. St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said the woman's body was...
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021's Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
No change in outcome in U.S. Congressional District 3 and Colorado House District 43 races
Today, Colorado secretary of state Jena Griswold announced that the recounts of Colorado’s U.S. Congressional District 3 and House District 43 race are complete. The mandatory recount of U.S. Congressional District 3 reconfirmed that Representative Lauren Boebert is the winner of the race. The permissive recount of Colorado House...
Club Q shooting survivors press Congress to act on guns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Survivors of last month's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub testified Wednesday to Congress about the onslaught of threats and violence against members of the LGBTQ community as they urged lawmakers to pass a law banning some semiautomatic weapons. Michael Anderson, a 25-year-old bartender...
DOI asks insurers to extend coverage for Marshall fire survivors
The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, issued an open letter to the homeowners’ insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners’ policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can’t live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.
Longmont’s LGBTQ senator voices worries in Supreme Court case
The state senator representing Longmont is more than a little concerned about a case that went to the Supreme Court last week. Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D-Lafayette) feels the outcome of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, the case asking whether a wedding website creator may legally refuse to make websites for same-sex couples on First Amendment grounds, could have major ramifications for the LGBTQ community.
Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a largely academic...
Opportunity for public comment on Rocky Mountain National Park
Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) staff are seeking the public’s continued engagement and input on the park’s long-range Day Use Visitor Access Strategy. For 107 years, Rocky Mountain National Park has been a place of inspiration, reflection, wonder, history, and wilderness adventure. Park visitors across the United States and the world continue to come to Rocky Mountain National Park to discover a wide variety of experiences found only in this incredible place.
Latest Iowa bird flu cases push December total near 700,000
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four new cases of bird flu at Iowa turkey farms in the past few days will push the number of birds slaughtered nationwide this month to limit the spread of the virus up to nearly 700,000. The latest cases announced by the Iowa Department of...
Recount confirms Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won reelection
DENVER (AP) — An automatic recount confirmed Monday that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch. The nail-biter race showed the congresswoman's combative style is wearying voters in her conservative Colorado district. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the results Monday evening. Frisch netted...
Xcel Energy shares tips for saving on energy bills as cold and snow move into Colorado
Temperatures are expected to plummet, and snow will be moving into Colorado this week, so Xcel Energy is reminding customers it offers tips and programs to help them save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
Going out tonight? Get a sober ride
Whether the holiday office party, your best friend’s ugly sweater celebration or your family’s annual get-together, the season from Thanksgiving through New Year’s often brings cherished opportunities to gather together. Yet, alcohol and other impairing substances often play a big role in our holiday traditions. In a...
