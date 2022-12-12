ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DOI asks insurers to extend coverage for Marshall fire survivors

The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, issued an open letter to the homeowners’ insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners’ policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can’t live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.
Longmont’s LGBTQ senator voices worries in Supreme Court case

The state senator representing Longmont is more than a little concerned about a case that went to the Supreme Court last week. Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis (D-Lafayette) feels the outcome of 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, the case asking whether a wedding website creator may legally refuse to make websites for same-sex couples on First Amendment grounds, could have major ramifications for the LGBTQ community.
Colorado River water users convening amid crisis concerns

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Living with less water in the U.S. Southwest is the focus this week for state and federal water administrators, tribal officials, farmers, academics and business representatives meeting about the drought-stricken and overpromised Colorado River. The Colorado River Water Users Association conference, normally a largely academic...
Opportunity for public comment on Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) staff are seeking the public’s continued engagement and input on the park’s long-range Day Use Visitor Access Strategy. For 107 years, Rocky Mountain National Park has been a place of inspiration, reflection, wonder, history, and wilderness adventure. Park visitors across the United States and the world continue to come to Rocky Mountain National Park to discover a wide variety of experiences found only in this incredible place.
Recount confirms Rep. Lauren Boebert narrowly won reelection

DENVER (AP) — An automatic recount confirmed Monday that Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert won her reelection bid against Democrat Adam Frisch. The nail-biter race showed the congresswoman's combative style is wearying voters in her conservative Colorado district. Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the results Monday evening. Frisch netted...
Xcel Energy shares tips for saving on energy bills as cold and snow move into Colorado

Temperatures are expected to plummet, and snow will be moving into Colorado this week, so Xcel Energy is reminding customers it offers tips and programs to help them save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
Going out tonight? Get a sober ride

Whether the holiday office party, your best friend’s ugly sweater celebration or your family’s annual get-together, the season from Thanksgiving through New Year’s often brings cherished opportunities to gather together. Yet, alcohol and other impairing substances often play a big role in our holiday traditions. In a...
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

