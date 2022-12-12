Read full article on original website
Digital Transformation Shows Retail Store Payment Preferences Split by Geography
New research found payment innovation is seen as increasingly critical to long-term retail store growth. Introducing new and better payment choices for their customers is the key driver of internal innovation strategies among some of the largest U.K. and U.S.-based retailers. That’s according to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a 2022 PYMNTS report.
Global Growth Creates Compliance Challenge for Digital Brands
The digital economy’s capacity to operate in real time across international borders can add layers of complexity to businesses’ commercial opportunities. Digital businesses can launch globally as quickly as they can locally, but they must take the challenges and complexities that come with international payments into consideration. As...
BIS Sets Limits on Bank Exposure to Crypto Markets
The Bank of International Settlements has set limits on banks' exposure to crypto markets. An official announcement from the BIS issued Friday (Dec. 16) establishes a limit of 2% for crypto reserves at banks, with an implementation deadline of Jan. 1, 2025. In general, banks' crypto exposure should not exceed 1%, the report said.
Crypto Exchange Zipmex Asks Court for Rescue Financing
Thai crypto exchange Zipmex is headed to court after suspending withdrawals earlier this year. According to a document posted on its website Saturday and titled “Update on Moratorium Applications in Singapore,” the company said it will be in court in Singapore Friday (Dec. 23) for a hearing on its “application for super-priority for rescue financing.”
JPMorgan Buys $800M Stake in Viva Wallet
J.P. Morgan Payments will acquire a 48.5% stake in Greek payments firm Viva Wallet. The $800 million deal is expected to be announced early next week, Reuters reported Saturday (Dec. 17), citing unnamed sources. PYMNTS has reached out to both companies for comment. News that the banking giant was interested...
Business Travel Platform TripActions Partners With Airwallex
Business travel platform TripActions has tapped Airwallex for cross-border payment support. The companies said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 14) that Airwallex’s support will benefit TripActions Liquid, the company’s corporate card and expense management solution. “With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
Amazon vs Walmart Battle to Remain Focused on Inflation, Food Prices
Walmart’s CEO said inflation will persist into the new year, especially for food prices. Although government data this week showed the pace of price hikes in the United States dipped to an 11-month low of 7.1% last month, key categories are still stubbornly high and set to shape the retail landscape’s competitive environment for the foreseeable future.
Uber’s Meijer Partnership Expands Grocery Delivery to Drive Platform-Wide Sales
Uber has announced a grocery delivery partnership spanning hundreds of stores with Midwestern retailer Meijer. According to a press release, Uber Eats is adding nearly 250 of the supermarket chain’s approximately 500 stores to its marketplace, expanding grocery delivery options in six states. “Fresh food, fresh thinking and a...
NYDFS Says Crypto Activities by Financial Institutions Need Their Approval First
A New York regulator has reiterated that financial institutions need prior approval for cryptocurrency activities. The New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) released guidance Thursday (Dec. 15) to New York regulated banking organizations and department-licensed foreign banking organizations’ branches and agencies that want to begin activities related to virtual currencies, DFS said in a Thursday press release.
Binance Crypto Exchange Faces Growing Industry Headwinds
Efforts to restore public trust in the Binance crypto exchange are proving to be challenging. This, as ongoing industry headwinds continue to blow and new developments surrounding audit practices come into play. By all accounts, it has not been an easy week for the embattled exchange, which has seen billions...
After the FTX News, Can Binance’s CEO Be Believed?
As FTX news piles up, scrutiny is growing over rival exchange Binance’s operations. Already, jittery users have withdrawn billions in funds from the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume due to fears that it could be the industry’s next domino to fall. Fueling those concerns are...
Digital Transformation Tools Turn Treasury Teams Into Strategic Business Advisers
Treasury departments are grappling with dynamic interest rates, tight labor markets and supply chain shocks. Josh Comer, head of global liquidity solutions for commercial banking at J.P. Morgan, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that while the pandemic and geopolitical risks ushered in a season of unpredictability for corporate treasurers and CFOs, wrestling with working capital and liquidity is always a permanent priority.
Buy Now Pay Later Lenders Face Challenges Amid Sector Growth
Challenges in the buy now pay later (BNPL) sector vary from market to market. In countries where credit is traditionally accessed via credit cards, the installment aspect of BNPL is what distinguishes it from other solutions. For others, it’s nothing more than a solution that has been in use for years.
Financial Securities and Payments Firm Swift Announces Leadership Change
The board of financial securities and payments transactions facilitator Swift has a new chair. Swift Chair Yawar Shah has retired from the board after 16 years in that role. During the leadership transition, Deputy Chair Mark Buitenhek will cover the chair’s activities until the board elects a new chair in the coming months, Swift said in a Friday (Dec. 16) press release.
Australia’s Westpac Banking and Tyro Payments End Acquisition Talks
Westpac Banking has scuttled its consideration of an acquisition of Tyro Payments. The two firms said Monday (Dec. 12) in separate press releases that they had had preliminary discussions but those talks have ended. “On [Oct. 18] Westpac announced it was in preliminary discussions with Tyro Payments Limited to acquire...
FinTech-Powered Digital Financial Services Drive Small Business Growth
FinTechs are offering an alternative to cumbersome and risky corporate spending processes. And whether it’s freelancers or large enterprises, workers no longer have to go through the hassle of spending their own money, saving receipts and reconciling their bills at a later date to get reimbursed. Employers, on the other hand, are freed from having to share card details with multiple employees, exposing the company account to fraud.
Small Businesses Increasingly Targeted by BEC Scams and Other Internet Crimes
Criminals are using BEC scams against small businesses to steal hundred-thousand-dollar food shipments. They are spoofing emails and domains to impersonate employees at real firms, according to a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) issued Thursday (Dec. 15) by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations (FDA OCI) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Payoneer to Expand Payments Services Offering in Singapore
Payoneer will soon be able to offer additional payments services to companies located in Singapore. In a Friday (Dec. 16) press release, the commerce technology company said it had received in-principle approval as a Major Payment Institution License holder from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). When it receives the...
Bank-Issued Tokenized Deposits Gain Support Amid Bad Stablecoin and Crypto News
Bad crypto news has brought a big opportunity for traditional banks to advance tokenized deposits. Add in the unreliable, peg-breaking status of so-called stablecoins, as well as a swirl of scandal surrounding the collapse of FTX, and these banking-system-backed digital alternatives might just be ready for prime time. Most recently,...
DFC and Mastercard Team for Financial Inclusion in Africa
The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) plans to further financial inclusion in Africa. The initiative, which was announced at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit Friday (Dec. 16) and in a corresponding press release, will see DFC collaborate with Mastercard and invest up to $50 million in digital infrastructure to support businesses engaged with Mastercard Community Pass.
