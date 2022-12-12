ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests

By REGINA GARCIA CANO, FRANKLIN BRICEÑO
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jd4Sv_0jfLNyjD00

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's new President Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters' demands early Monday, announcing in a nationally televised address that she would send Congress a proposal to move up elections after thousands of protesters again took to the streets demanding she resign.

The protests turned deadly Sunday, with at least two deaths in a remote community in the Andes, according to officials. The protesters want elections to replace not only Boluarte but all members of Congress.

But Boluarte's announcement did not placate protesters. Hours after her address, demonstrators blocked access to an international airport in southern Peru and occupied its runway.

Boluarte said she would propose general elections for April 2024 — a reversal of her earlier assertion that she should remain president for the remaining 3 1/2 years of her predecessor's term.

“My duty as president of the republic in the current difficult time is to interpret, read and collect the aspirations, interests and concerns ...of the vast majority of Peruvians,” Boluarte said. “So, interpreting in the broadest way the will of the citizens... I have decided to assume the initiative to reach an agreement with the Congress of the republic to advance the general elections.”

Many protesters were also demanding the release from custody of ex-president Pedro Castillo, who was ousted Wednesday by lawmakers after he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

The protests have been particularly heated in rural areas, strongholds for Castillo, a former schoolteacher and political newcomer from a poor Andean mountain district. Protesters set fire to a police station, vandalized a small airport used by the armed forces, and marched in the streets.

A 15-year-old boy died of an injury suffered during a protest in the remote Andes community of Andahuaylas, Congresswoman Maria Taipe Coronado said as she made an impassioned plea from the legislative palace for Boluarte to step down.

“The death of this compatriot is the responsibility of Mrs. Dina for not submitting her resignation,” said Taipe, who is affiliated with the party that helped Castillo and Boluarte win election before both were kicked out of that party. “Since when is protesting a crime?"

Taipe charged that security forces were using heavy-handed repressive tactics in quelling demonstrations. But it remains unclear how the teen was fatally injured.

Officials also confirmed the death of a second protester, which the director of a local hospital said was an 18-year-old man. But his sister, Raquel Quispe, identified him as 17-year-old Beckham Romario Quispe Garfias. She told The Associated Press she was not given a cause of death, but bloody images she shared showed a severe head injury that exposed his brain, which she said counters the suggestion he was hit “by a rock.”

At least 26 people were reported injured in Sunday's protests.

Boluarte, in her address to the nation, declared a state of emergency in areas outside Lima, where protests have been particularly violent.

On Monday, protesters in Arequipa breached the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon International Airport, which is heavily used by tourists and hiking enthusiasts. State media reported about 100 police officers were deployed to remove the demonstrators.

Boluarte, 60, was swiftly sworn in at midweek to replace Castillo, hours after he stunned the country by ordering the dissolution of Congress, which in turn dismissed him for "permanent moral incapacity." Castillo was arrested on charges of rebellion.

Castillo's failed move against the opposition-led Congress came hours before lawmakers were set to start a third impeachment attempt against him.

Scattered protests around the country have continued for days. Protesters have also set up roadblocks, leaving people stranded for hours. On Saturday in Andahuaylas, 16 people were treated for concussions at a hospital, including one who was in serious condition.

Boluarte has called for a time of national unity to heal from the latest upheaval. But many of those demonstrating in favor of Castillo have called her a “traitor.”

“The life of no Peruvian deserves to be sacrificed for political interests,” Boluarte tweeted hours before her address to the nation. “I express my condolences for the death of a citizen in Andahuaylas. I reiterate my call for dialogue and to put an end to violence.”

Meanwhile, in Lima, hundreds of people again protested outside Congress on Sunday. Dozens of police officers in riot gear used tear gas against those gathered, while just inside the building, lawmakers were beginning a session. Police also chased and beat protesters as they ran from the scene amid clouds of gas.

Peru has had six presidents in the last six years, including three in a single week in 2020 when Congress flexed its impeachment powers.

The power struggle in the country has continued as the Andes region and its thousands of small farms struggle to survive the worst drought in a half-century. The country of more than 33 million people is also experiencing a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections — having recorded about 4.3 million infections and 217,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

____

Briceño reported from Andahuaylas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pedro Castillo, Peru's 'first poor president,' ousted on corruption charges

When he was elected president of Peru last year, rural school teacher Pedro Castillo was the first leader of the Andean nation in decades with no ties to the elites. - A 'humble man' - Castillo burst onto the national scene five years ago when he led thousands of teachers on a near 80-day strike to demand a pay rise.
AFP

Peru's ousted president may have been drugged: ex-aide

Pedro Castillo's former chief of staff said Friday that the Peruvian ex-president "could have been induced" by drugs to dissolve Congress and does not remember delivering the national address that led to his downfall. Bellido, who was Castillo's first chief of staff in 2021, posted a photo of Castillo in detention, with the message "Be strong, President, the people will free you."
grid.news

World in Photos: In Peru, a failed coup, a new president and fury in the streets

With all the focus on protests in China and Iran lately, it’s worth noting another example of fury in the street — this one born of a political crisis in Peru. Protesters have gathered in the capital, Lima, and other parts of the country, angry over the ouster of President Pedro Castillo and demanding constitutional changes and new elections.
WGAU

Judge to rule on Castillo's detention amid Peru protests

LIMA, Peru — (AP) — A judge in Peru was deciding Thursday whether ousted President Pedro Castillo will remain in custody while authorities build their rebellion case against him with a positive ruling expected to ignite further protests. The ruling, which would extend his detention for up to...
PBS NewsHour

Peru swears in VP as the new president amid constitutional crisis

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The president of Peru was ousted by Congress and arrested on a charge of rebellion Wednesday after he sought to dissolve the legislative body and take unilateral control of the government, triggering a grave constitutional crisis. Vice President Dina Boluarte replaced Pedro Castillo and became...
The Independent

New Peru president vows to finish term, others want election

Peru's first female president is pushing to cement her hold on power, saying she expects to complete the term of her ousted predecessor and buck the trend of presidential failures blighting the Andean nation.Yet, even as Dina Doluarte made the call Thursday, some politicians already were calling for early elections in an indication of continued political rancor.Boluarte, who was elevated from vice president to replace leftist Pedro Castillo as the country's leader Wednesday after he angered many by trying to dissolve the legislature before an impeachment vote, said she should be allowed to hold the office for the remaining...
Axios

Dina Boluarte becomes Peru's 1st woman president as Castillo arrested

Dina Boluarte was sworn in as Peru's first woman president on Wednesday — hours after her predecessor Pedro Castillo was arrested following his ouster from office in an impeachment trial, per AP. State of play: Peru's Public Ministry said in a statement Castillo is being investigated for the crimes...
AFP

Lima's streets tense as Peru leader hints at early elections

Peru's new president Dina Boluarte has said she will form a new government Saturday, even as demonstrators pressed on Lima streets for ex-president Pedro Castillo to be freed after an alleged failed coup bid. The demonstrators burned banners with the image of President Boluarte, shouting "coup leader!"
World

Peru's whirlwind political drama: What comes next?

On Wednesday, Peruvians lived through a three-hour political drama when their president Pedro Castillo dissolved the nation’s Congress and called for new legislative elections. But his attempt to stay in power failed. Lawmakers rejected the decree and voted to replace Castillo with the vice president. Now, Castillo is in prison and Peru has its sixth new president in the last six years. Marco Werman speaks with Peruvian journalist and political analyst Andrea Moncada about the significance of what happened, and what's next for Peru.
US News and World Report

Reaction in Americas Region to Ousting of Peru's Castillo

(Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:. ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR, PRESIDENT OF MEXICO, ON TWITTER. "Non-intervention and self-determination...
The Week

Peru's new president sworn in after country's ex-leader is impeached and arrested

Dina Boluarte was sworn in on Wednesday as Peru's first woman president, following hours of political chaos. Boluarte, 60, formerly served as vice president. Her swearing in came on a tumultuous day, which began with former President Pedro Castillo, 53, moving to shut down the legislature by decree before it could hold his impeachment trial. Ministers from his own party and the opposition accused Castillo of attempting a coup, and many resigned from their posts in protest. Congress held the impeachment trial, and Castillo was removed from office, with 101 votes in favor of impeachment, six against, and 10 abstentions. Peru's public ministry announced on Wednesday evening that Castillo has been arrested and accused of "rebellion" for breaking the constitutional order. Castillo's term began in July 2021, and he survived two earlier impeachment attempts. He most recently was accused of leading a "criminal organization" that profited from state contracts and blocked investigations, and last week, Congress asked Castillo to respond to the allegations. He claimed he was being targeted by opponents seeking "to take advantage and seize the power that the people took from them at the polls."
US News and World Report

Peru Armed Forces, Police Warn Castillo Against Breaking Constitution

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's armed forces and police on Wednesday warned President Pedro Castillo against breaking the constitution, after he said he would dissolve Congress by decree, hours before he was set to face an impeachment trial. The president is entitled to dissolve Congress if the legislature carries out two...
WGAU

Kemp bans TikTok from all state devices, systems citing national security concerns

Gov. Brian Kemp has banned TikTok from all state devices. The move comes just one week after a state senator made a proposal to ban the app across the state altogether. In a memo to all state agencies, Kemp said “in recent days, information has come to light exposing the depth of the Chinese Communist Party’s involvement with TikTok and the resulting threat that TikTok poses to the government cybersecurity.”
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
107K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy