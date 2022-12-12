Read full article on original website
Yankees Reportedly Considering Snatching All-Star Pitcher From Red Sox
The Yankees may steal a Red Sox star in free agency
Yankees Re-Sign Jake Bauers; Will He Play For New York in 2023?
Bauers spent a chunk of time with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last year, acquired in a trade from the Reds last summer
Dodgers Reportedly Sign Former All-Star Pitcher to a Contract
The Dodgers pitching unit may have found an answer to their thin depth
Dodgers: Is Suspended LA Pitcher The Reason Team isn't Spending So Far This Offseason?
There have been reports about the team being cautious of their payroll.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
Should the Red Sox make this move?
Report: Cubs Top Free Agent Target Signs Megadeal
The Chicago Cubs missed out on another free agent target as shortstop Carlos Correa signed with the San Francisco Giants.
BT wants Yanks to wake up: 'Yankees have not done a damn thing to get better'
Brandon Tierney is getting frustrated with the Yankees after another star free agent has come off the board, saying the team hasn’t gotten better.
Red Sox Reportedly In Contention For Top Remaining Free Agent Pitcher
The Red Sox may nab one of the league's best pitchers
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs With Twins, Officially Ending Any Chance Of Reunion
The Boston Red Sox will not be reuniting with catcher Christian Vázquez despite both the player and the fans clamoring for it.
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
Possible Blockbuster Yankees Trade
Since the Yankees signed Aaron Judge to a 9 year deal, Yankee fans have been eagerly waiting for the next move. After all, Judge does not make the team better, he simply maintains where they were earlier. Yankee fans have about run out of patience and wasted no time predicting GM Brian Cashman’s next move. For many fans, the predicted next move is LHP Carlos Rodon. But what other potential Yankees trades could be coming?
Red Sox Interested In Japanese Star With 101 MPH Fastball To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox lost out on the top Japanese pitcher on the market, but could still pursue a flamethrower from the NPB with genuine upside.
Yankees Exploring Multiple Big Trades
Right now, the New York Yankees are working on fulfilling their promise to Aaron Judge. Last week, New York agreed to a deal with the AL MVP for nine years and $360 million. Hal Steinbrenner closed the deal with Judge while on the phone from Italy. It’s been reported that...
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
New York Mets continue to go all-in for a World Series with their whirlwind offseason | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry discuss the New York Mets' whirlwind offseason as they continue to go all-in for a World Series. The Mets will go into the 2023 season with the highest payroll in MLB history. The Mets signed Edwin Diaz, Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Jose Quintana, David Robertson, and they might not be done just yet.
Billy Eppler: 'A lot of the heavy lifting is done,' but Mets always looking to add
Mets general manager Billy Eppler says the team is done with “a lot of the heavy lifting” this offseason, but they will continue to look for chances to be “opportunistic.”
Where Yankees Stand in Carlos Rodón Sweepstakes
New York is reportedly the preferred destination for Rodón, but the Yankees aren't alone in pursuing the All-Star starting pitcher
Report reveals potential Yankees’ backup option if they miss out on Rodon
The New York Yankees seem determined to spend more money even after signing Aaron Judge to a massive new contract, and free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is at the top of their wish list. If they cannot land the left-hander, they reportedly have a backup option in mind. Jon...
