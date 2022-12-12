ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WSAV News 3

Derrick Canteen announces intent to transfer from Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles had weathered transfer season without losing any of their players until Tuesday morning. That abruptly changed when cornerback Derrick Canteen announced his intention to enter his name into the transfer portal. “I truly see Statesboro as an extended home for my family and me, and I will […]
STATESBORO, GA
georgiasouthern.edu

Approximately 2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies

This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies, held at the...
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Georgia Southern names Lee Squires next men's soccer head coach

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern has named former Lander University men's soccer head coach Lee Squires its next men's soccer head coach on Wednesday. Squires leaves Lander University for Statesboro with a 100-27-19 record over an 8-year span that included three undefeated regular seasons. His resume includes four Peach Belt Conference regular season championships, two PBC Tournament Championships, and a Southeast Region title in 2018.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement

The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Cameron signs five-year contract extension with Tormenta FC

STATESBORO, Ga. — South Georgia Tormenta FC announced Wednesday that head coach and technical director Ian Cameron has signed a new multi-year contract. WJCL 22 confirmed Ian inked a five-year contract extension. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Free Savannah paper shredding event on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve got some unwanted paper lying around your house, you’re encouraged to shred it this weekend. The Savannah Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and AARP are hosting a free paper shredding event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The shred event is at the West Broad Street YMCA […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it. The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too. Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Center Square

Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother

Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Chatham County Police are investigating two burglaries at Old Fort Jackson in Savannah. The first happened Thanksgiving weekend; the second break-in took place this past weekend. The site remains open while repairs are being made. Call police if you have any information that would help crack this case: 912-652-6500.
SAVANNAH, GA
The Center Square

Georgia to use bonds for massive port upgrade project in Savannah

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Ports Authority plans to expand its Ocean Terminal complex in Savannah to accommodate expanding container operations. Port officials said they will use Series 2022 Revenue Bonds to fund the $410 million dock renovation and realignment. As part of the project, port officials plan to move breakbulk cargo carried by global carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean to the Port of Brunswick’s Colonel’s Island Terminal. To facilitate...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the world. Background On October 5th, it started as […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA

