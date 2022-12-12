Read full article on original website
Derrick Canteen announces intent to transfer from Georgia Southern
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles had weathered transfer season without losing any of their players until Tuesday morning. That abruptly changed when cornerback Derrick Canteen announced his intention to enter his name into the transfer portal. “I truly see Statesboro as an extended home for my family and me, and I will […]
WJCL
High School Basketball Highlights & Final Scores for Dec. 13
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School basketball highlights and final scores for Tuesday December 13.
georgiasouthern.edu
Approximately 2,100 degrees conferred during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Fall Commencement ceremonies
This week, approximately 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students from Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro, Armstrong and Liberty campuses received associate, baccalaureate, master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees in two Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies. Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero welcomed the graduates and their guests to the ceremonies, held at the...
WJCL
Georgia Southern names Lee Squires next men's soccer head coach
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern has named former Lander University men's soccer head coach Lee Squires its next men's soccer head coach on Wednesday. Squires leaves Lander University for Statesboro with a 100-27-19 record over an 8-year span that included three undefeated regular seasons. His resume includes four Peach Belt Conference regular season championships, two PBC Tournament Championships, and a Southeast Region title in 2018.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia DOE Identifies Two Bulloch Schools in Need of Support, School Attendance Impacts Student Achievement
The Georgia Department of Education Monday released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (Index) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which includes two Bulloch County schools. The Index is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that...
wtoc.com
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia’s new facility to be double the size of its current location
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — After 50 years at its current nine-acre campus—Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is getting a huge upgrade on a 30-acre lot just off Chatham Parkway that’s soon to be the food bank’s new home. The new 143,000-square-foot facility will be more than double the size of its current location – with more […]
WJCL
Cameron signs five-year contract extension with Tormenta FC
STATESBORO, Ga. — South Georgia Tormenta FC announced Wednesday that head coach and technical director Ian Cameron has signed a new multi-year contract. WJCL 22 confirmed Ian inked a five-year contract extension. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Free Savannah paper shredding event on Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve got some unwanted paper lying around your house, you’re encouraged to shred it this weekend. The Savannah Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and AARP are hosting a free paper shredding event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The shred event is at the West Broad Street YMCA […]
WJCL
"So it's goodbye, for now": Wild Wing Café, Krispy Kreme close longtime Savannah locations
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Janet Jackson, Ludacris to perform live at Savannah's Enmarket arena in April. Two popular longtime Savannah restaurants have closed their doors possibly for good. In midtown, the Krispy Kreme at Victory and Skidaway closed it's doors Sunday after more than 50 years at that...
allongeorgia.com
Seven Indicted in South Georgia for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession
Seven defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
wtoc.com
GDOT working on short-term concept to raise Talmadge Bridge
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Savannah’s commerce begins to grow, local infrastructure has to grow with it. The Savannah Harbor has already seen a deepening project and soon, the Talmadge Bridge might need some work, too. Right now, it provides about 185 feet of clearance for ships coming through...
WJCL
'It’s been way too long with no answers': Sister of missing Savannah man speaks out
An Augusta family is speaking out after raising the reward for any information about the disappearance of a Savannah Man. It’s almost been half a year since 32-year-old Diontae Roberson went missing. His sister, Chyna Funkhouser, says she spoke with Roberson just two days before he was reported missing on Aug. 11.
Georgia taxpayers to pay $1M for workforce training at new cosmetics plant
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover more than $1 million in workforce training for a global beauty company opening a Savannah-area facility. On Wednesday, state officials confirmed KISS USA, a global beauty company, will spend $121 million on a Bryan County facility. Company officials said they plan to create more than 395 new jobs at the facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II. ...
Georgia scuba instructor described as ‘architect’ of $6 million VA fraud scheme sentenced to prison
LISTEN: a man involved with two Coastal Georgia scuba businesses has been sentenced to federal prison, after siphoning money from the Department of Veterans Affairs meant to fund diving lessons for veterans. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. A Florida man who worked as a scuba instructor in Coastal Georgia has been...
WSAV-TV
Police arrest Quinton Simon’s grandmother
Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Police arrested Quinton Simon’s grandmother Billie Jo Howell on Monday. Chatham County Police are investigating two burglaries at Old Fort Jackson in Savannah. The first happened Thanksgiving weekend; the second break-in took place this past weekend. The site remains open while repairs are being made. Call police if you have any information that would help crack this case: 912-652-6500.
Georgia to use bonds for massive port upgrade project in Savannah
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Ports Authority plans to expand its Ocean Terminal complex in Savannah to accommodate expanding container operations. Port officials said they will use Series 2022 Revenue Bonds to fund the $410 million dock renovation and realignment. As part of the project, port officials plan to move breakbulk cargo carried by global carrier Wallenius Wilhelmsen Ocean to the Port of Brunswick’s Colonel’s Island Terminal. To facilitate...
WJCL
List: New Year's Eve parties, events scheduled across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: New Year celebrations from across the world kick off 2022. From parties to more family-friendly outings, numerous events are set to take place in both Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry to celebrate the new year. We've compiled a list of events throughout the...
Little Boy Lost: The Quinton Simon investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — It’s been 66 days since anyone saw Quinton Simon alive, and just over two weeks since Quinton’s remains were found in a southwest Chatham County landfill. The 20-month-old little boy, his story, and his case have broken the hearts of people around the world. Background On October 5th, it started as […]
wtoc.com
Six Years Later: Homeowner moves back into her house following Hurricane Matthew
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Six years later and Hurricane Matthew is still affecting local families. The South Carolina Office of Resilience has been rebuilding houses damaged by Matthew and the project was finished Wednesday. A house in Beaufort has been being rebuilt for years, and the homeowner Mary Bryan got...
