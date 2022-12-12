Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Spring Valley woman named next IVCC president
OGLESBY – Dr. Tracy Morris of Spring Valley is expected to be named Illinois Valley Community College’s 11th president by the board of trustees next week. A special meeting will be held to announce details of the appointment, said board chair Everett Solon. She’ll assume presidential duties following the June 30th retirement of IVCC’s 10th President, Dr. Jerry Corcoran. Morris is the first IVCC graduate to be named IVCC President. Morris is currently Compliance Officer at Joliet Junior College. Morris was a teacher at Mendota High School from 1994-1999 and worked 13 years at IVCC as Associate Vice President for Student Services.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Rochelle, IL
Rochelle is a small city in Illinois' Ogle County, a few miles West of Chicago. Surrounded by farmlands, Rochelle is known for its rich granaries and as “Hub City” because it’s strategically situated along several main thoroughfares. It’s between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe and the Union...
walls102.com
Christmas dinner meal distribution Friday in Mendota
MENDOTA – The First Presbyterian Church Micro Pantry in Mendota will be holding their annual Christmas Dinner meal distribution this Friday from 5 PM until 7 PM or supplies are gone. The kits will include all the makings for a Christmas dinner, assembled by volunteers and sponsored by community members and businesses. The meal boxes will included a variety of items that those who pick them up can cook, bake or prepare for Christmas. Those in need should line up down the alley from 4th Street Friday.
walls102.com
LaSalle-Peru Township High School Students of the month for December
The LaSalle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, December 14. Students recognized this month were Deisy Padilla, Eleanor Radtke, Trystan Bergeron, Haileigh Steinhauer, Christine Ricci, Nora Maier, Sydney Ganskop, Kaylee Abens, Robert Downey, Jonathan Kellett, Cameron Rankin, Nick Olivero, and Calvin Kudela.
starvedrock.media
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
25newsnow.com
Surprise evictions leaving East Bluff residents in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Some residents in Peoria’s East Bluff are racing against the clock. It’s not for holiday shopping needs, either, but something much more critical. In July, several renters were made aware that their landlord sold their homes to a company called Darwin Properties, based out of Texas. At first, everything continued as normal. Payments weren’t raised, issues were dealt with, and life continued on as normal. That was until a few weeks ago.
walls102.com
Stolen vehicle recovered in LaSalle County after pursuit
STREATOR – A vehicle reported stolen out of Iowa City, Iowa on Monday was recovered in rural LaSalle County after a pursuit Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say they, along with the Ottawa, Grand Ridge, and Streator Police Departments, assisted in the pursuit and the investigation into a single vehicle crash around 10:30 AM on Illinois Route 18 near East 12th Road. The driver, 29-year-old Dwayne Corley of Chicago, was transported from the scene to a Peoria hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
1470 WMBD
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
Central Illinois Proud
Shooting investigation underway in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are working to find a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday night. Peoria police responded to the Shell gas station on Knoxville and Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds fired. Officers found a carjacking victim at the...
25newsnow.com
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputies Say Driver Failed to Negotiate a Curve and Drove Into the Rock River
Late Wednesday night Ogle County Deputies responded to the 4000 block of N Illinois Rte. 2 for a vehicle in the river. After a short investigation, it was determined that 25-year-old Dylan Hensley of Leaf River was traveling north on Illinois Rte. 2 when he failed to navigate a curve, left the roadway, and entered the river.
$450,000 Jackpot Winning Lottery Ticket Sold at Illinois Gas Station
An Illinois lottery player banked a jackpot worth nearly half a million dollars. The winner bought the Lucky Day Lotto ticket at a Meijer Express Gas Station located at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers in Friday's drawing -- 9-11-26-39-42...
New Illinois smoke detector law take effect January 1
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD — Changes are coming to your smoke detector. Beginning January 1st, a new state law will change the type of smoke detector required in your home. During building inspections, Peoria Community Development director Joe Dulin, said there are times when smoke detector problems are found. “We’ll go into a property and unfortunately […]
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
Central Illinois Proud
Attack with katana lands Peoria man in jail
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man has been arrested for assaulting another with a samurai sword near N Western Ave. According to court documents, 27-year-old Matthew Trent assaulted another Peoria man by striking him in the face with the handle of a katana in October. Trent was charged with 3 counts, including aggravated assault, battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Resident Hears Calls for Help From the Rock River, Rescuers Pull a Woman from the River as She Neared the Dam
Saturday morning just after 5:00, Oregon Fire and Rescue Crews were dispatched to the 500 Block of North 4th Street. This was due to a caller saying there was a female in the river, behind their home calling for help. Oregon Police advised the victim was in the middle of...
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man sentenced to eight years in prison for selling drugs
A Chicago man is being sentenced to eight years prison for selling drugs in Kendall County. A news release from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 38-year-old Antonio Cooley delivered 96 MDMA pills to an undercover police officer in January of 2020. Cooley was sentenced on a charge...
wglc.net
Weapons, ammunition and body armor seized in southern LaSalle County
RUTLAND – A man who was arrested in Woodford County on drug charges last Saturday is now facing more legal issues after a search warrant was executed at a residence in southern LaSalle County. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office say that on Sunday they seized a number of allegedly illegal firearms from a residence in Rutland. The suspect, 42-year-old David Allen Mays, is facing charges in Woodford County for possession of methamphetamine, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a defaced firearm. Investigators say they allegedly located a seized a shotgun, two rifiles, ammunition and body armor from Mays residence in Rutland. He is currently being held in the Woodford County Jail on a 1 million dollars bond. Mays previously served a 19 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Attempted Murder in 2002.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man gets twenty year sentence in Montgomery shooting
An Aurora man has been sentenced to twenty years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Montgomery that left two people hurt. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 25-year-old Josua Matias fired seven shots into a crowd of people during a fight at a restaurant on January 6 of 2019. The fight involved about ten people. Prosecutors say the fight started after Matias and another person had been arguing when the other person hit Matias.
25newsnow.com
County jails seek help with more than just short staff
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Last week, Pontiac prison workers called on the Illinois Department of Corrections for change. With multiple attacks at the facility this year, they say employee safety is a top concern. At a local jail, staffers face similar problems, but the solution may also lie with the inmates.
