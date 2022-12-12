ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Athlon Sports

Breaking: Kyler Murray Injury Diagnosis Has Been Revealed

The Arizona Cardinals' Week 14 defeat to the New England Patriots was a costly one.  In a season rife with demoralizing moments, the Cardinals entered halftime up by a field goal over Bill Belichick's squad. They'd squander the lead, however, and eventually be routed 27-13. But setting the ...
theScore

Report: 49ers' Purdy expected to start vs. Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to start Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable Wednesday due to oblique and rib injuries. Purdy suffered the injuries during last Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco listed...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Shaq wants to be 'heavily involved' in buying NBA team

Shaquille O'Neal appears serious about owning an NBA franchise. The Hall of Famer reiterated his interest in ownership this week when asked about the potential of him purchasing the Phoenix Suns during an appearance on the "TMZ Sports" show. "I haven't had any discussions with my partners, so I can't...
PHOENIX, AZ
theScore

Brees joining Purdue staff as assistant coach for Citrus Bowl

Purdue is bringing in former NFL quarterback Drew Brees as an assistant coach ahead of the Citrus Bowl against LSU, the school announced Thursday. Brees, who starred at Purdue from 1997-2000, will help the Boilermakers prepare for the matchup and will coach in the Jan. 2 game. He will also be able to participate in recruiting activities.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 15

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, and outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. to the practice squad. Chesley fills the empty spot...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Look: Surprising Player Leads NFL Pro Bowl Voting

With one day left for fans to vote for submissions to the NFL Pro Bowl, the leading vote-getter might come as a surprise. It's not MVP favorite Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles who has received the most fan votes, nor star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, or even Minnesota ...
theScore

Tagovailoa not concerned with Buffalo weather conditions

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's ready to take on the weather and the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. "I think for me, it's understanding that there could be many things - could be snowing, it could rain, I don't know," Tagovailoa said, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "For me,...
BUFFALO, NY
theScore

Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday. It's unclear if adding Hilton will end the Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas made a strong run at the free-agent wide receiver but is reportedly concerned Beckham can't play before mid-January after bringing...
DALLAS, TX
theScore

Report: NFL, NFLPA reviewing handling of Parker's head injury

The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the circumstances surrounding New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's display of concussion-like symptoms and subsequent exit from Monday's game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. Parker appeared to be shaken up after taking a hard hit on a 10-yard reception. Teammate Nelson Agholor attempted...
theScore

Seahawks' Walker off injury report, set to play vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is off the injury report and expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Walker missed last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to an ankle injury. The 22-year-old suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. Running...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Report: UNLV hires Petrino as new OC

UNLV hired Bobby Petrino as its offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Chris Low. Petrino is returning to the FBS level under new Rebels coach Barry Odom after three seasons as Missouri State's head coach. He compiled an impressive 119-56 mark between stints at the top level as head coach at Western Kentucky, Louisville, and Arkansas.
PARADISE, NV
theScore

Clifford rips Hornets' defense after OT loss to Pistons: 'There's not a bright spot'

Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford criticized his players' defensive effort after Wednesday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons. "Until we care about something besides how many points we score, we're not going to win much," Clifford told reporters following the matchup between the NBA's worst teams. "Can't play like that ... we are playing no defense. Not one guy. There's not a bright spot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle

The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Mississippi State promote DC Zach Arnett to head coach

Mississippi State hired defensive coordinator Zach Arnett as the program's next head coach, the school announced Thursday. The move comes after longtime coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday after complications from a heart condition. The school had already announced that Arnett would be in charge of the team for its game against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Florida.
STARKVILLE, MS

