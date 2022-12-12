Read full article on original website
Related
Tennessee Titans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The Tennessee Titans are bolstering their depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday. The AFC South franchise has reportedly signed veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan. He returns to the team and will start out on the practice squad. The Titans had a need for a practice squad ...
FOX Sports
2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
As we wrap up Week 14 of the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus. Which teams have clinched, which teams are in the hunt, and who's out? We've done the math for you to figure out all the clinching and elimination scenarios. If the playoffs...
Breaking: Kyler Murray Injury Diagnosis Has Been Revealed
The Arizona Cardinals' Week 14 defeat to the New England Patriots was a costly one. In a season rife with demoralizing moments, the Cardinals entered halftime up by a field goal over Bill Belichick's squad. They'd squander the lead, however, and eventually be routed 27-13. But setting the ...
Cris Carter: Tom Brady’s Dad Said He Worried Son Wouldn’t Stop Playing
The former NFL receiver said Tom Brady Sr. once expressed concern his son wouldn't retire, but the elder Brady said he didn't recall the conversation.
theScore
Report: 49ers' Purdy expected to start vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is expected to start Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 49ers listed Purdy as questionable Wednesday due to oblique and rib injuries. Purdy suffered the injuries during last Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. San Francisco listed...
theScore
Shaq wants to be 'heavily involved' in buying NBA team
Shaquille O'Neal appears serious about owning an NBA franchise. The Hall of Famer reiterated his interest in ownership this week when asked about the potential of him purchasing the Phoenix Suns during an appearance on the "TMZ Sports" show. "I haven't had any discussions with my partners, so I can't...
Broncos ownership group donates $100K to Mines for championship game costs
The Denver Broncos' ownership group donated money to the Colorado School of Mines to help fans support the football team at the D-II National Championship game, the school said in a tweet Thursday.
theScore
Brees joining Purdue staff as assistant coach for Citrus Bowl
Purdue is bringing in former NFL quarterback Drew Brees as an assistant coach ahead of the Citrus Bowl against LSU, the school announced Thursday. Brees, who starred at Purdue from 1997-2000, will help the Boilermakers prepare for the matchup and will coach in the Jan. 2 game. He will also be able to participate in recruiting activities.
Bucs make roster moves heading into Week 15
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shuffling their roster a bit as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback Anthony Chesley has been promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, and outside linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. to the practice squad. Chesley fills the empty spot...
Look: Surprising Player Leads NFL Pro Bowl Voting
With one day left for fans to vote for submissions to the NFL Pro Bowl, the leading vote-getter might come as a surprise. It's not MVP favorite Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles who has received the most fan votes, nor star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, or even Minnesota ...
theScore
Tagovailoa not concerned with Buffalo weather conditions
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he's ready to take on the weather and the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. "I think for me, it's understanding that there could be many things - could be snowing, it could rain, I don't know," Tagovailoa said, according to ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques. "For me,...
AFC Playoff Picture: Where Chiefs stand after Week 14
The good news for the Kansas City Chiefs is that they didn’t drop any lower in the AFC this past weekend, and they eliminated the Denver Broncos from playoff contention. The bad news for K.C. is that the Buffalo Bills won, keeping the Chiefs away from the No. 1 seed.
theScore
Cowboys sign T.Y. Hilton
The Dallas Cowboys signed former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday. It's unclear if adding Hilton will end the Cowboys' interest in Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas made a strong run at the free-agent wide receiver but is reportedly concerned Beckham can't play before mid-January after bringing...
A Commanders' win on Sunday almost guarantees a playoff spot with 3 weeks remaining
Remember when the Washington Commanders were sitting at 1-4 on the season after quarterback Carson Wentz’s pass was intercepted at the goal line in a heartbreaking loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5? It was Washington’s fourth consecutive loss after a season-opening win over the Jaguars. No...
theScore
Report: NFL, NFLPA reviewing handling of Parker's head injury
The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the circumstances surrounding New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's display of concussion-like symptoms and subsequent exit from Monday's game, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. Parker appeared to be shaken up after taking a hard hit on a 10-yard reception. Teammate Nelson Agholor attempted...
theScore
Seahawks' Walker off injury report, set to play vs. 49ers
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker is off the injury report and expected to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. Walker missed last Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to an ankle injury. The 22-year-old suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. Running...
theScore
Report: UNLV hires Petrino as new OC
UNLV hired Bobby Petrino as its offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Chris Low. Petrino is returning to the FBS level under new Rebels coach Barry Odom after three seasons as Missouri State's head coach. He compiled an impressive 119-56 mark between stints at the top level as head coach at Western Kentucky, Louisville, and Arkansas.
theScore
Clifford rips Hornets' defense after OT loss to Pistons: 'There's not a bright spot'
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford criticized his players' defensive effort after Wednesday's 141-134 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons. "Until we care about something besides how many points we score, we're not going to win much," Clifford told reporters following the matchup between the NBA's worst teams. "Can't play like that ... we are playing no defense. Not one guy. There's not a bright spot.
Brock Purdy, 49ers aim to clinch NFC West in Seattle
The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on “Thursday Night Football.” Purdy, the last pick in this year’s draft, can follow up a spectacular performance by helping the 49ers (9-4) secure the NFC West. A victory over the Seahawks (7-6) would clinch the division title for San Francisco, which turned to Purdy after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a foot injury on Dec. 4. “The kid is a perfectionist and everything he does, he wants to see what he can do better,” Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Purdy.
theScore
Mississippi State promote DC Zach Arnett to head coach
Mississippi State hired defensive coordinator Zach Arnett as the program's next head coach, the school announced Thursday. The move comes after longtime coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday after complications from a heart condition. The school had already announced that Arnett would be in charge of the team for its game against Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Florida.
