It may not show up in their record, but the Buffalo Sabres are playing some pretty good hockey of late. They are just 5-3-2 in their past 10 games, and they’re 13-14-2 on the season, but if you look beyond their record, you’ll see a lot to like. Despite sitting in 13th place in the Eastern Conference and seventh in the Atlantic Division, the Sabres actually own the sixth-best goal differential. And what’s most surprising is that Buffalo leads the NHL in goals per game (3.93) this season, thanks to strong efforts from players like Peyton Krebs. That’s right, the Sabres are...

BUFFALO, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO