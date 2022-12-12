Zeigler, No. 7 Tennessee hold off No. 13 Maryland

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) goes up to shoot during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational on Sunday in New York. AP photo

NEW YORK — Zakai Zeigler scored 12 points, including a key 3 late in the second half as No. 7 Tennessee held off No. 13 Maryland 56-53 Sunday in a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational matchup.

Tennessee (9-1) led by as many as 18 points in the first half before Maryland pulled within two points in the final minutes. The Volunteers shot 28.8% overall (19 of 66) but hit four of 11 3-pointers in the second half.

“If you’re making shots, it all looks pretty,” Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. “But can you win when it’s ugly? And I thought that second half was certainly ugly for us, but we found a way to win the game.”

Tyreke Key scored nine points and Julian Phillips had six points and 10 rebounds for the Volunteers, who again clamped down on defense. Tennessee began the game allowing just 51.2 points per game, third fewest in the nation, while limiting opponents to 21.6% shooting from 3-point land, the lowest figure in Division I.

Jahmir Young scored 18 points while Hakim Hart and Donta Scott had nine apiece for Maryland (8-2), which has lost two straight. The Terrapins were 2 of 24 from beyond the arc, including 0 for 8 in the second half.

“They hit three big 3s in the second half and we go 0 for 8 even though we had some open looks,” Maryland head coach Kevin Willard said. “We have to win that battle.”

Tennessee shot 11 of 39 (28.2%) in the first half, but led 34-17 as the Terrapins made only 3 of 24 (12.5%), missing 20 of their final 21 shots before the break.

Down by 16 in the second half, Maryland unveiled a full-court press and forced three turnovers during a 12-0 run.

“We were trying to go with it the whole game — it’s just when you only make three field goals in the first half, it’s kind of hard to press, kind of have to make baskets to press,” Willard said.

A 3-pointer by Key ended the burst, but the Terrapins scored the next five points and pulled within 48-46 on a pair of free throws by Ian Martinez. Maryland got within two again at 51-49 when Martinez hit one of two free throws, after which Ziegler hit his 3-pointer with 3:05 left.

Hart had a layup for Maryland, which then forced Tennessee into a shot clock violation. The teams combined to miss their next five shots before Hart scored a second-chance layup with 24 seconds left to cut the deficit to 55-53.

The teams traded empty trips, with Young missing a potential game-tying floater. Key made one of two foul shots with seven seconds left and Young missed a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“In the second half, we knew that they were going to come out fighting,” Zeigler said. “They knew what they had to do and they upped their pressure.”

NO. 20 IOWA STATE 77, MCNEESE STATE 40

AMES, Iowa — Aljaz Kunc scored 21 points and Iowa State broke away in the second half to beat McNeese State.

Jaren Holmes added 17 points for the Cyclones (8-2) and Gabe Kalscheur scored 15.

Ahead 33-24 at the break, Iowa State scored the first 15 points of the second half. McNeese (2-7) committed 10 turnovers in the first eight minutes of the period, leading to 13 points for the Cyclones.

Zach Scott and Trae English each scored eight points for McNeese, which finished with 30 turnovers.

NO. 23 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, MINNESOTA 51

MINNEAPOLIS — Tolu Smith scored 20 points to lead a balanced offense that complemented Mississippi State’s smothering defense in a victory over Minnesota to say undefeated.

Mississippi State (9-0) is one of seven Division I programs still unbeaten.

The Bulldogs held the Gophers (4-6) to 28.8% shooting and a season-low in points.

Shakeel Moore scored 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Cameron Matthews added 11 and D.J. Jeffries scored 10.

Sophomore Dawson Garcia led Minnesota with 20 points and Joshua Ola-Joseph added 9.

SETON HALL 45, RUTGERS 43

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Dre Davis scored 10 points and Seton Hall beat in-state rival Rutgers at the Garden State Hardwood Classic.

Rutgers shot just 2 of 13 from the field over the final 9 minutes including six consecutive misses to end the game after Caleb McConnell scored inside to give the Scarlet Knights a 42-41 lead with 4:01 to play. Davis made two free throws for Rutgers with 2:46 left and McConnell hit 1 of 2 from the foul line to make it 43-all before KC Ndefo scored in the paint to cap the scoring with 1:54 remaining.

Paul Mulcahy missed a fade-away jumper and Aundre Hyatt’s put-back attempt missed as well before Ndefo appeared to step on the baseline as he grabbed the ball. Ndefo threw it to Davis, who was fouled but missed both free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining.

Ndefo, a graduate transfer from Saint Peter’s, finished with nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals for Seton Hall (6-4). The three-time Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference defensive player of the year helped limit Clifford Omoruyi to a season-low five points.

Omoruyi, who went into the game leading Rutgers in scoring (15.4 per game) and rebounding (9.6), was 1-of-6 shooting and finished with nine rebounds.

SOUTH CAROLINA 68, PRESBYTERIAN 57

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 18 points, Meechie Johnson added 16 and South Carolina used a 14-0 run midway through the second half to pull away for a win over Presbyterian.

Jackson has scored in double figures in each game as a member of the Gamecocks and went into the game leading the team in scoring (17.0 per game) and rebounding (7.5).

Jackson threw down a dunk with about 12 minutes remaining to spark the big run — including seven points by Hayden Brown — over the next 6 minutes that gave South Carolina a 55-44 lead. Marquis Barnett hit a 3-pointer that trimmed Presbyterian’s deficit to 63-55 with 2:41 left, but the Blue Hose got no closer.

Brown, a graduate transfer who scored 1,402 career points for The Citadel over five seasons, finished with 14 points — 11 in the second half — for South Carolina (5-4).

Winston Hill made 8 of 10 from the field and led Presbyterian (2-9) with 18 points and five assists. Terrell Ard Jr. added 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting.

South Carolina committed a season-low six turnovers.

WISCONSIN 78, IOWA 75

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tyler Wahl scored seven of his 21 points in overtime and Wisconsin rallied to beat Iowa 78-75 in the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten Conference opener on Sunday night.

Wahl sank 9 of 14 shots and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Badgers (8-2, 2-0). Connor Essegian scored 14 with six rebounds. Steven Crowl pitched in with 12 points, six boards and seven assists. Chucky Hepburn contributed 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Patrick McCaffery topped the Hawkeyes (7-3) with 24 points. Older brother Connor McCaffrey finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Tony Perkins added 17 points, while Filip Rebraca scored 10 with eight rebounds.

Patrick McCaffery buried a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to send the game to overtime tied at 60. He opened the extra period with a three-point play and added two free throws to give Iowa a 65-62 lead. Perkins hit a jumper to put the Hawkeyes up three, but Wahl buried a 3-pointer to knot the score at 69 with 1:59 remaining.

Patrick McCaffrey followed with a three-point play, but Jordan Davis hit a 3 to pull the Badgers even. Crowl scored in the paint and Hepburn hit two free throws to put Wisconsin up 76-73 with 26 seconds left. Rebraca and Essegian traded layups before Patrick McCaffery missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.