About 1K migrants line Rio Grande as Title 42 is expected to lapse this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Migrants, mostly from Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, continue to arrive in the Borderland, hoping to cross over into the U.S. as Title 42 is expected to lapse this week.

KTSM 9 News’ partners in Juarez captured images of about 1,000 migrants lining up along the Rio Grande in Juarez on Sunday, hoping to get called from Border Patrol agents.

Our news partners in Juarez tell us that migrants have been traveling for months through dangerous terrain to reach the border.

Many migrants are spending the night in shelters in Juarez, while others are lining up on the border to ask for asylum.

