ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fantasy Football Week 14 Care/Don't Care: Return of Charger WRs makes all the difference for Justin Herbert

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports
KOKI FOX 23
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
Action News Jax

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Fantasy Football Sleepers, Week 15: Dare we mess with Texans?

Let’s be honest about sleeper picks, they often make more sense in the middle of a fantasy season. You’re navigating bye weeks, you have deeper roster needs. Hopefully most of your fantasy teams rolled into the playoffs, and you’re set with a lineup that essentially plays itself.
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing

New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon is the latest player to suggest that the NFL’s random drug testing program is not that random after all. Judon shared a message he received from the league Thursday ordering him to report for a random drug test. He tagged both the NFL and NFLPA on Twitter, asking... The post Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, a waiver wire target, and a Tuesday DFS target

Luka Doncic finished atop Monday's fantasy basketball leaderboard after nearly notching a 38-point triple-double. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't far behind him with a 42-point outburst of his own, but other players have been picking up steam around the league as of late. We'll go over who fantasy managers should keep an eye on by identifying three players with hot hands, a waiver wire target and a Tuesday DFS play here.
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: “Stand by”

The Cowboys seemingly moved on from receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when signing receiver T.Y. Hilton. On Tuesday, however, Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones said the door isn’t closed on OBJ. On Wednesday, Jones reiterated his point. Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Jones said that, if Odell Beckham Jr. signs, it...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy