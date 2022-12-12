Fantasy Football Week 14 Care/Don't Care: Return of Charger WRs makes all the difference for Justin Herbert

Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Dallas Cowboys To Sign Noteworthy Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys might be out of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. But they are still adding a well-known veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that the Cowboys are planning to sign longtime Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is ...
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown traded Chiefs' Travis Kelce to acquire himself in fantasy football league
Fantasy football is not just popular among fans at home. NFL players like to get in on the action too, and that includes Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who just had to acquire himself via trade last season. Speaking with NBC Sports EDGE, Brown said he enjoys playing fantasy...
Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'
In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
KOKI FOX 23
Fantasy Football Sleepers, Week 15: Dare we mess with Texans?
Let’s be honest about sleeper picks, they often make more sense in the middle of a fantasy season. You’re navigating bye weeks, you have deeper roster needs. Hopefully most of your fantasy teams rolled into the playoffs, and you’re set with a lineup that essentially plays itself.
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
KOKI FOX 23
Week 15 Fantasy Football: Thursday Night Football analysis for San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks
I’ll be honest. I’m not ready for tonight. The injuries and storylines from Week 14 still have me reeling. Practice reports and beat-writer tweets have never played a larger role than they do in the first week of the fantasy playoffs. But we’ve got a game tonight! A divisional rematch with playoff implications, no less.
OBJ Talks Contract with Cowboys; Bills 'Wait' to Sign?
Can there be Bills rewards with tossing the three-time Pro Bowler OBJ onto the field in the playoffs? Maybe. But including those of the Cowboys and Beckham, there may be other ideas.
CBS Sports
What Cowboys, Bills are getting with T.Y. Hilton, Cole Beasley: Here's what the two 33-year-old WRs can add
Both the Cowboys and Bills signed a receiver this week, neither of whom were Odell Beckham Jr. Imagine that. Dallas added T.Y. Hilton and Buffalo brought in Cole Beasley. Both are 33 years old. In the prime of their careers, they were stud wideouts. Hilton led the NFL in receiving...
Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing
New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon is the latest player to suggest that the NFL’s random drug testing program is not that random after all. Judon shared a message he received from the league Thursday ordering him to report for a random drug test. He tagged both the NFL and NFLPA on Twitter, asking... The post Matthew Judon calls out NFL over drug testing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: 'We Took It!'
The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott in the form of T.Y. Hilton and owner Jerry Jones revealed he jumped at the chance to sign the veteran receiver.
3 Cardinals recall playing against each other in 2017 Fiesta Bowl
Editor's note: One in an occasional series of stories sharing Fiesta Bowl memories from those who played in or covered the annual bowl game. Today: Trace McSorley, Byron Murphy Jr., Ezekiel Turner Then (in respective order of players named): Quarterback, Penn State; cornerback, Washington, Scottsdale Saguaro alum; linebacker, Washington. ...
Fenway Bowl 2022: Louisville vs. Cincinnati prediction, preview
This year's Fenway Bowl took a very interesting turn thanks to head coach Scott Satterfield, who left the Louisville position to take the same job at Cincinnati, and now the two programs meet on the same field as college football bowl season kicks off. The game represents a renewal of the Keg of ...
KOKI FOX 23
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. May Choose to Not Sign With Team in 2022
The free agent wide receiver recently visited the Giants, Bills and Cowboys.
Broncos ownership group donates $100K to Mines for championship game costs
The Denver Broncos' ownership group donated money to the Colorado School of Mines to help fans support the football team at the D-II National Championship game, the school said in a tweet Thursday.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Who's hot, a waiver wire target, and a Tuesday DFS target
Luka Doncic finished atop Monday's fantasy basketball leaderboard after nearly notching a 38-point triple-double. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't far behind him with a 42-point outburst of his own, but other players have been picking up steam around the league as of late. We'll go over who fantasy managers should keep an eye on by identifying three players with hot hands, a waiver wire target and a Tuesday DFS play here.
BREAKING: Former 1st Overall Pick "Plans To Have Season-Ending Surgery"
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham "plans to have season-ending surgery."
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones on Odell Beckham Jr.: “Stand by”
The Cowboys seemingly moved on from receiver Odell Beckham Jr. when signing receiver T.Y. Hilton. On Tuesday, however, Cowboys owner/G.M. Jerry Jones said the door isn’t closed on OBJ. On Wednesday, Jones reiterated his point. Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Jones said that, if Odell Beckham Jr. signs, it...
