Part 75 of our Series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Back in the 1980s, Thomas More College received a generous gift from the Louisville-based James Graham Brown Foundation. In 1987, this gift enabled the college to form what is now known as the James Graham Brown Honors (JGBH) Program, which is dedicated to the advancement of high achieving students. Since then, the program has evolved to offer a host of activities, including community service, involvement in the creative and performing arts, seminars, and research projects (Fellowships) that are all meant to challenge and broaden the horizons for these already-accomplished scholars. The mission encompassing all of this is straightforward: individuals in the JGBH Program are virtuous scholars who, over the course of a lifetime, uphold honorable traditions and habits as well-rounded leaders, thinkers, and citizens.

