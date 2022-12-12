Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Hundreds of meals distributed through Freestore Foodbank and St. Elizabeth Healthcare
COVINGTON, Ky. — Organizations are teaming up in Covington to make sure families have food on the table for the holidays. For the third year, the Freestore Foodbank is teaming up with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to make sure nobody goes hungry. Everyone showing up for a meal on Tuesday says they're grateful for the outpouring of kindness.
WLWT 5
LOOK: Fairfield home is decked out in its Christmas best
This Fairfield, Ohio, home is decked out in its Christmas best. The house is located in the 900 block of Linwood Avenue. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt for the best Christmas lights in...
John Schickel: My favorite time of the year — and a time for local activities and local shopping
Christmas time in Boone County is my favorite time of year. This is the perfect time to patronize our many fine local merchants. I am so fortunate to represent the people of Boone County, who are some of the greatest folks in the world. We have a wonderful community, and I try to slow down and appreciate it, especially at this time of year.
NKU launches Newport History Walk, a smart phone app for ‘museum without walls’ self-guided tour
Northern Kentucky University has launched Newport History Walk, a new smart phone app that takes users on a six-stop, self-guided tour of the river city’s rich and important history. At each stop, users can listen to a short podcast about the historic site. “Users can just grab their smart...
Fox 19
Wedding videographer ‘completely ghosted’ Tri-State couples in alleged scam
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two local couples booked a wedding videographer they say took their money and then didn’t show up at the wedding. These are among numerous allegations against one videographer team. The couples accuse them of no-showing on their wedding day after accepting their payments, hence scamming them out of thousands of dollars.
spectrumnews1.com
Business owner reacts to hotel demolition project
CINCINNATI — Cities all across Ohio are receiving state-funding for demolition projects. It’s all in hopes of revitalizes communities. The Carrousel Inn & Suites and Drake Motel in Cincinnati’s Roselawn neighborhood are both on the list to be demolished. These two buildings have been vacant and boarded up for years. But last year the Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority bought the property to help bring new jobs to the area. And now it’s getting $17 million in order to demolish this building and 56 others.
WKRC
Mayor speaks about out-of-state landlords, concerned tenants living in poor conditions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bad landlords are making housing problems in Cincinnati worse. In one well publicized case, the administration sent a list of 10 demands to a local apartment complex that has failed its residents on several levels that includes going without water for four days over the Thanksgiving holiday. Local 12's Cassy Arsenault spoke with Mayor Aftab Pureval about just how big a problem this is.
WKRC
100 jobs expected for new manfacturing facility planned at former Cincinnati Gardens site
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - When Cynthia Booth was looking for sites to build a new plant to make personal protective equipment, with the goal of employing local residents and reducing dependence on offshore manufacturers, her real estate broker took her to several sites outside the city of Cincinnati. “I’m...
Covington expands recreational programming, CGN to manage program, Mayor sounds off on taxes
COVINGTON – It’s time for residents to come out and play. This week, City Commissioners gathered at their regular caucus meeting and heard a proposal from the Parks and Recreation Department to utilize $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to expand recreational programming by paying for coaches and administrative support on a contract basis for basketball, volleyball and soccer leagues between Dec. 21, 2022 and March 31, 2025.
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky tree service workers save large bird trapped in tree for several days
A couple of northern Kentucky tree trimmers saved a bird that was trapped in a large tree for days. It happened last week in Ft. Mitchell. "Whenever we get a weird call like this, if we can do it, we're on it," said Tiler Wright, who works for Clark Tree Service out of Edgewood.
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
WKRC
PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
Fox 19
Feds: Cuban nationals put skimmers on busy Tri-State gas station, made prolific purchases
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are facing federal charges after being accused of stealing credit card data from skimmers installed at a local gas station to make purchases at nearly a dozen stores. Loveland police began investigating the skimmers in April, saying at the time that it was possible “a...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
From boxing gym to cozy living place, rehab project showcases Covington’s use of federal housing funds
In the middle of Covington’s urban core, on its main business thoroughfare, behind the walls of a three-story brick facade, a 1995 article in The Kentucky Post described an upper floor setting that would have surprised most people:. “… dimly lit, with holes in the plaster ceiling, broken windows...
Covington offering pick-up, drop-off for recycling Christmas Trees; non-working lights also wanted
An early heads up: When the holidays are over and your once-“live” tree is shedding needles, the City of Covington wants it. “Rather than take up space in a land-fill, the tree is better off shredded and turned into mulch that can be used to beautify garden spots around the City,” said Stephanie Bacher, the City’s Solid Waste & Recycling Coordinator.
Our Rich History: Challenging best to be better, James Graham Brown Honors program at TMU
Part 75 of our Series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. Back in the 1980s, Thomas More College received a generous gift from the Louisville-based James Graham Brown Foundation. In 1987, this gift enabled the college to form what is now known as the James Graham Brown Honors (JGBH) Program, which is dedicated to the advancement of high achieving students. Since then, the program has evolved to offer a host of activities, including community service, involvement in the creative and performing arts, seminars, and research projects (Fellowships) that are all meant to challenge and broaden the horizons for these already-accomplished scholars. The mission encompassing all of this is straightforward: individuals in the JGBH Program are virtuous scholars who, over the course of a lifetime, uphold honorable traditions and habits as well-rounded leaders, thinkers, and citizens.
WCPO
Most hot toys are back in stock, but there's one you still can't find
CINCINNATI — How times change: during the past two holiday seasons, parents were scrambling to find hot holiday toys, gaming consoles, and bicycles for children. Remember the "great bicycle shortage?" It is long over. This year, things are looking up for last minute shoppers. We found Kelly Rechts wrapping...
spectrumnews1.com
Top boxers once trained in this building. Now, it's affordable housing
COVINGTON, Ky. — After being vacant for years, a building in Covington where prominent professional boxers once trained appeared to be down for the count. But an out-of-state developer now has the place looking like it can go another ten rounds, at least. The makeover is also providing some...
