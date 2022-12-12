Read full article on original website
Josh Lynn: Decision to leave UNK for West Texas A&M was 'hard'
KEARNEY – Josh Lynn’s voice mail greeting still says, “Go Lopers.”. That message will change soon. Friday afternoon, Lynn will be introduced as the new head football coach at West Texas A&M. The move gets Lynn, a New Mexico native, closer to his family and his roots.
Josh Lynn steps down as head coach of Loper football
KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Josh Lynn announced today that he’s leaving the program to join West Texas A&M University. Lynn has led the Lopers since 2017, compiling a 33-25 record during that time, not including the unofficial 2020 season. UNK won the Mineral Water Bowl in 2019 and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2021. This year’s team went 8-3.
Assistants Levi Gallas, Jake Willrich to lead UNK football through transition
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer said Wednesday that Levi Gallas and Jake Willrich will serve as co-interim head coaches for the football program following the departure of head coach Josh Lynn. Gallas is the Lopers' defensive coordinator and defensive line coach and has...
Online graduate Aleah Hines celebrating UNK degree in Canada
KEARNEY — When the University of Nebraska at Kearney recognizes its winter graduates later this week, Aleah Hines will be more than 1,000 miles away, watching the ceremony online from her home in Quebec, Canada. The soon-to-be 20-year-old has never been on the UNK campus or even visited Nebraska....
Tuesday's Hub Territory highlights
Kearney Gold JV won the Axtell Invitational, crowning three champions: Jared Small (106 pounds), Haydon Arrents (113) and Braxton Robinson (120). Wilcox-Hildreth’s Brody Patterson (132), Axtell’s Taaron Lavicky (170) and Lexington JV’s Jesse Arevalo (285) also won their weight classes. Grand Island won the 12-team girls tournament...
Coaches name Loper quarterback TJ Davis All-American
KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior quarterback TJ Davis is a repeat selection to the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-American team. Davis makes the second team once again as 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy winner Tyson Bagent of Shepherd (W.V.) was the first-team selection. Both are...
Graduate Mackenzie Hagemeister, Czech colleagues speaking at UNK commencement
KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney will host its winter commencement 10 a.m. Friday at the Health and Sports Center on campus. Chancellor Doug Kristensen will confer degrees for 405 graduate and undergraduate students during the ceremony and present the annual Leland Holdt/Security Mutual Life Distinguished Faculty Award. He’s also awarding honorary doctorates to commencement speakers Martin Elbel and Jan Stejskal, who coordinate the study abroad program between UNK and Palacky University in Olomouc, Czech Republic.
UNK degrees for 405 to be conferred at Friday’s winter commencement
KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees will be conferred for 405 winter graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises 10 a.m. Friday at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. Candidates for degrees from the Kearney area are listed below:. Alma — Hallie Snyder. Arapahoe — Gentry...
Davis: UNK football players shocked by coach Josh Lynn's departure
KEARNEY – Stunned silence filled the room when Josh Lynn informed the University of Nebraska at Kearney football players that he would no longer be their football coach. “It was a big shocker for all of us,” All-American quarterback TJ Davis said. “Everybody was shocked. Nobody knew what to say.”
Memorable visit in Kearneuy
My name is Dee Gormley. I gaduated from Kearney High School in 1957. My husband, Don Gormley, is a 1956 graduate of Gibbon High School. We have lived in Texas since we married in 1958, but we come “home” to Nebraska every year to visit family members and friends.
Aidan Weidner creates connections through UNK student organizations
KEARNEY — Does Aidan Weidner know everybody at the University of Nebraska at Kearney?. His friends seem to think so. They often kid him about it while walking around the close-knit campus. “I just love talking to people,” Weidner offers as an explanation. The Humphrey native picked UNK because...
Sargent man dies in rollover crash in central Nebraska
A 58-year-old man died over the weekend in a rollover crash northwest of Merna in central Nebraska. John Lytle of Sargent was ejected from a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Kearney, Minden businesses fail alcohol compliance checks
KEARNEY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Dec. 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant No. 0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.
Bravo: Kearney barbershop group plans to be sharp with 'Yuletide Favorites'
KEARNEY — Fran Wilson understands the importance of music when it comes to celebrating Christmas. “Music is one of the most important ways we celebrate Christmas because this is the time of year when television and radio and everything is playing Christmas songs,” he said. “And that’s because of those traditions that started long ago. There have been songs about Christmas for centuries.”
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (16) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
James Reeves now certified in smoke damage cleaning
KEARNEY — Yellow Van Cleaning & Restoration has announced that James Reeves, production manager in Kearney, now is certified through the IICRC as a fire and smoke restoration technician (FSRT) and odor control technician (OCT). Reeves has joined the ranks of a select group of professionals working within the...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Kearney, with forecast models showing 28 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
UNK graduate will discuss nationalism’s role in Russo-Ukrainian War at Kearney library
KEARNEY — “Comparative Nationalism: The Ethnic vs. Civic Debate and its Implications for Modern Slavic Nations” will be the next topic of discussion at the University of Nebraska at Kearney's Brown Bag History lunch series. Kaitlyn Selzler, an avid student of history and a graduate of UNK,...
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney area events
• Visit Santa at his Cottage, 4-7 p.m. today and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Downtown Kearney: The Bricks. Free admission. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera for photographs. Times and dates may be adjusted based on Santa’s schedule. • Holiday Light Festival, 5:30-8:30 p.m. today through...
