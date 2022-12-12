Read full article on original website
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Cookies with a Cop! at Orland Square on 12/15Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
Downtown Naperville's Starbucks Reserve is closed for the holiday seasonJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Never Underestimate the Kindness of StrangersSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Yankees Reportedly Considering Snatching All-Star Pitcher From Red Sox
The Yankees may steal a Red Sox star in free agency
You Won't Believe What William Contreras Tweeted After Braves Traded Him
All-Star catcher William Contreras took to Twitter after the Atlanta Braves traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers, as part of a three-team trade centered around Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. Contreras simply tweeted out eight broken-heart emojis, with no words.
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Stoked for Reunion with Old Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is excited to be reunited with Jason Heyward, his teammate through the minors and their first five MLB seasons.
Dodgers Swap Pitchers in Trade with Tampa Bay Rays
They're continuing to take fliers this offseason.
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger
Former Dodger All-Star Signs with NL West Rival
Former Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, who made the All-Star team with L.A. in 2018, signed a two-year free-agent contract with the Giants.
Dodgers Reportedly Sign Former All-Star Pitcher to a Contract
The Dodgers pitching unit may have found an answer to their thin depth
Yankees’ Brian Cashman might’ve struck gold with bullpen signing
When considering low-key signings the Yankees have made in the past, they’ve struck gold on several players that have featured inefficient numbers. Notably, Jose Treviño, Clay Holmes, Matt Carpenter, and plenty more have outplayed expectations. Cashman might have landed himself yet another gem on the free agent market...
Atlanta Braves' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Trading for Sean Murphy
The Atlanta Braves made a big splash Monday, trading for catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. After adding Murphy, here's a look at the Braves' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
San Francisco Giants in Contract Talks with Dansby Swanson (REPORT)
The San Francisco Giants have been in contact with free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson about a potential contract, MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs With Twins, Officially Ending Any Chance Of Reunion
The Boston Red Sox will not be reuniting with catcher Christian Vázquez despite both the player and the fans clamoring for it.
Dodgers: Former Top Pitching Prospect Signs with AL Central Team
He'll look to turn his career around in 2023.
Red Sox Reportedly In Contention For Top Remaining Free Agent Pitcher
The Red Sox may nab one of the league's best pitchers
Yankees Make Initial Offer to Carlos Rodón with Familiar Alternative in Mind
New York officially has an offer on the table for Carlos Rodón, viewing these starters as backup options if they can't seal the deal
Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Inks Deal with Rival Dodgers
He'll be right back in Los Angeles next season, but in a different jersey.
Report: Cubs Top Free Agent Target Signs Megadeal
The Chicago Cubs missed out on another free agent target as shortstop Carlos Correa signed with the San Francisco Giants.
Angels News: Making the Case for LA to Sign Dansby Swanson
He would fill the Angels' biggest remaining need.
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
Angels News: GM Minasian Predicts Anthony Rendon Wins Comeback Player of the Year
He has high hopes for his expensive third baseman next season.
Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season
The New York Yankees signed a former member of the Boston Red Sox bullpen in an effort to add depth to their already stacked roster.
