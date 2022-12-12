ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KGUN 9

Frosty mornings and cool afternoons continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold start to the day, with many areas dipping to the 20s across the metro. Highs may gain a few degrees today but still several degrees below average. Cold mornings will continue as we see a gradual overall warming trend into next week. A...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Slightly warmer temperatures return for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air will gradually give way to slightly warmer temperatures to bring the week to a close. This weekend, highs will climb back into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Early next week, temperatures will climb a few more...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

A very cold start to the day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up!. It's going to be a very cold start to the day, with most areas dipping to the 20s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM, today and tomorrow morning. Highs will also run 10-15° below normal over the next few...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather continues across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's not over yet!. We will see another round of showers later today and likely lingering, off and on, through tonight. As snow levels continue to drop, we could see 0.5 -2" of snow in some valley floors, and as much as 16" above 6,000'.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Rain and snow showers arrive in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and snow showers will last through late morning or early afternoon. A second impulse will occur late afternoon and evening, and continue through late tonight. We could have a break of several hours in between. Temps will drop to the 40s today, with lows...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Emergency shelter opening ahead of frigid weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Operation Deep Freeze, which gives shelter to those experiencing homelessness during cold weather, is starting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Those who need shelter can go to the Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson at 1002 North Main Avenue. Intake is between 2 p.m. and...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Calm weekend ahead of freezing temps and storms next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a beautiful Saturday, the weekend will continue with seasonable temperatures and some gusty winds. Highs will be in the 70s for Tucson and 60s for Sierra Vista. But Monday will bring a winter storm watch, which will bring valley rain and snow for the...
TUCSON, AZ
thearizona100.com

Tucson celebrates the season of light

Midwinter marks the longest – and by extension darkest – night of the year. Celebrate the return to light, following a period of profound darkness, at ZooLights 2022: Holiday Magic. Held daily through Dec. 30 (save for the 24th+25th) from 6-9 p.m. at the Reid Park Zoo in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
rdzphotographyblog.com

Tucson – November 2022 – Franklin Auto Museum

As the city of Tucson grew it often took over large areas of the desert that were ranch lands. Today some of ranches still exist, often being surrounded by suburbia. The Franklin Auto Museum is in one of those areas. Thomas Hubbard became a collector of Franklin Automobiles in 1950,...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
TUCSON, AZ

