KGUN 9
Frosty mornings and cool afternoons continue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cold start to the day, with many areas dipping to the 20s across the metro. Highs may gain a few degrees today but still several degrees below average. Cold mornings will continue as we see a gradual overall warming trend into next week. A...
KGUN 9
Slightly warmer temperatures return for the end of the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cold air will gradually give way to slightly warmer temperatures to bring the week to a close. This weekend, highs will climb back into the lower 60s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Early next week, temperatures will climb a few more...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT ACTION NIGHT: Hard Freeze Warning for eastern Pima County including the Tucson metro area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clearing and cold. Widespread hard freeze and freeze conditions the next few nights. Otherwise expect a drying trend with temperatures climbing back to near average by this weekend. Tonight: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind...
KGUN 9
A very cold start to the day
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Bundle up!. It's going to be a very cold start to the day, with most areas dipping to the 20s. A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect through 9 AM, today and tomorrow morning. Highs will also run 10-15° below normal over the next few...
KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Winter weather continues across southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's not over yet!. We will see another round of showers later today and likely lingering, off and on, through tonight. As snow levels continue to drop, we could see 0.5 -2" of snow in some valley floors, and as much as 16" above 6,000'.
KGUN 9
Rain and snow showers arrive in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rain and snow showers will last through late morning or early afternoon. A second impulse will occur late afternoon and evening, and continue through late tonight. We could have a break of several hours in between. Temps will drop to the 40s today, with lows...
Road to Mt. Lemmon re-opens Wednesday morning
The road to Mt. Lemmon is closed at the base again, as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13., says the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
KOLD-TV
Emergency shelter opening ahead of frigid weather
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Operation Deep Freeze, which gives shelter to those experiencing homelessness during cold weather, is starting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Those who need shelter can go to the Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson at 1002 North Main Avenue. Intake is between 2 p.m. and...
NWST upgrades Winter Storm Watch to Winter Weather Advisory
The National Weather Service Tucson has upgraded The Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Weather Advisory.
KGUN 9
Calm weekend ahead of freezing temps and storms next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a beautiful Saturday, the weekend will continue with seasonable temperatures and some gusty winds. Highs will be in the 70s for Tucson and 60s for Sierra Vista. But Monday will bring a winter storm watch, which will bring valley rain and snow for the...
Unclear when Kolb North of Speedway will reopen
It's not clear when the construction will end and traffic will get back to normal. Tucson Water says there will be a meeting Thursday to consider what more they need to do.
KOLD-TV
Preparing for freezing temperatures: What you need to know to prepare your home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Freezing temperatures are on the way and that means people will be cranking up the heat to stay warm. But this could get you in some trouble if you’re not prepared. Starting outside the home, it’s important to remember to wrap your pipes....
Operation Deep Freeze in effect until further notice
Due to continuous rain and expected possible snow, the City of Tucson's Operation Deep Freeze is in effect until further notice.
thearizona100.com
Tucson celebrates the season of light
Midwinter marks the longest – and by extension darkest – night of the year. Celebrate the return to light, following a period of profound darkness, at ZooLights 2022: Holiday Magic. Held daily through Dec. 30 (save for the 24th+25th) from 6-9 p.m. at the Reid Park Zoo in...
Water main break continues to impact traffic near Speedway and Kolb
Crews with Tucson Water are continuing to work on the water main break near the intersection of Speedway and Kolb.
KOLD-TV
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Franklin Auto Museum
As the city of Tucson grew it often took over large areas of the desert that were ranch lands. Today some of ranches still exist, often being surrounded by suburbia. The Franklin Auto Museum is in one of those areas. Thomas Hubbard became a collector of Franklin Automobiles in 1950,...
Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls
On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
KOLD-TV
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
