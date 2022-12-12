Bulldog Insider feature: Evan Williams’ decision

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State senior safety Evan Williams has one year of college eligibility left. However, the Bulldogs’ defensive captain hasn’t yet decided whether he’s moving on or he will play one more year.

“There’s pros and cons to each path,” said Williams. “So, I’m starting to understand that. In a little bit, I’ll be able to weigh some of those and be more comfortable with where I stand.”

After securing the Mountain West championship over Boise State last weekend, the Bulldogs have an opportunity to finish the year with a 10-4 record after beginning the year 1-4.

Fresno State is headed to the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium next Saturday to meet Washington State (7-5) at 12:30pm.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” said Williams. “Every week we get to come out here, while there are a bunch of teams at home right now that don’t get to go to a bowl game.”

The defensive back shared that he has been procrastinating on making his decision, but he does not want it to be a distraction ahead of another Pac-12 test in Washington State.

“I don’t want it to get in the way of my preparation of the game or finals week,” said Williams. “I’ve been focused on handling business a little bit.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.