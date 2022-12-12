ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Bulldog Insider feature: Evan Williams’ decision

By Angelique Martinez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiMEs_0jfLKRgj00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno State senior safety Evan Williams has one year of college eligibility left. However, the Bulldogs’ defensive captain hasn’t yet decided whether he’s moving on or he will play one more year.

“There’s pros and cons to each path,” said Williams. “So, I’m starting to understand that. In a little bit, I’ll be able to weigh some of those and be more comfortable with where I stand.”

After securing the Mountain West championship over Boise State last weekend, the Bulldogs have an opportunity to finish the year with a 10-4 record after beginning the year 1-4.

Fresno State is headed to the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium next Saturday to meet Washington State (7-5) at 12:30pm.

“I’m just grateful for the opportunity,” said Williams. “Every week we get to come out here, while there are a bunch of teams at home right now that don’t get to go to a bowl game.”

The defensive back shared that he has been procrastinating on making his decision, but he does not want it to be a distraction ahead of another Pac-12 test in Washington State.

“I don’t want it to get in the way of my preparation of the game or finals week,” said Williams. “I’ve been focused on handling business a little bit.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldog Insider feature: Hayden Pulis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Growing up in Hanford, Hayden Pulis played on youth football teams called, “Bulldogs.” He dreamed of one day being a Fresno State Bulldog. “You grow up watching all these guys play, from Derek Carr and Davante Adams, who are just huge here in the valley,” said Pulis, a Hanford native and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This Day in Bulldog History: December 18th

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On December 18th, 1982, the Fresno State football team played its last game of the season at home in the Cal Bowl. It was the last game of Jeff Tedford’s playing career at Fresno State. Tedford, the Bulldogs’ current head coach, led his team to a come-from-behind victory. He threw a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bemis’ LA Bowl Blog

Mims scores again Jordan Mims might have put this game away, and is making a great case for Offensive MVP in this game, as he just added another 3-yard touchdown run to make it 28-6. Extra point is good this time from Montano to make it 29-6 with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter. Mims […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Bulldogs finish off historic turnaround with LA Bowl win

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team finished off a historic turnaround in Saturday’s Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, as the Bulldogs beat Washington State 29-6 at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Bulldogs became the first team in FBS history to start the season 1-4 and finish with 10 wins. They closed […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State professor flies special Christmas mission

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A math professor at Fresno State is using his skills as a pilot to help deliver presents to a northern California family in need, college officials announced on Thursday. Although Dr. Tamas Forgacs does not fly a sleigh, he was in the cockpit of a Piper Warrior decorated with red and […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State to host Hmong New Year celebration

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  An evening of traditional Hmong food, dance, and music is planned at Fresno State to honor the upcoming Hmong New Year. The community is invited to celebrate Hmong culture in a special inaugural celebration on Dec. 20th from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the university’s Satellite Student Union. The event […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Local family relieved to have son back to ‘normal self’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A valley family is happy to have their 2-year-old son back home after he was in the ICU at Valley Children’s Hospital for more than a week because of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Parents Colton Briner and Kiley Barton watched their 2-year-old son Casey eat and breathe through tubes for days […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City College registration starting soon

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno City College (FCC) will start registration on the first days of January, school officials announced on Thursday. The In-person Extreme Registration will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the FCC library. The Spring semester starts on Jan. 9, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

What made a Fresno musical ‘not appropriate’ for first-graders?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two groups of first-grade students, one from Clovis Unified School District and one from Central Unified School District, walked out of a Children’s Musical Theaterworks (CMT) production of Oliver performed earlier this month by Children’s Musical Theaterworks due to the content of the production. According to Judy Stene, the executive director […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sikh Temple to give 300,000 lbs. of food to community

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Gurudwara Guru Kalghidhar Sahib Temple in Selma is hosting a charity drive-thru food pantry this Sunday in which over 300,000 lbs of food will be given out. The event is sponsored by local businesses such as Khalsa Transportation, as well as world recognized charity Khalsa AID. This is the second […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hmong legacy exhibit to be unveiled at Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The HmongStory Legacy project is unveiling an interactive multimedia exhibit, called “Vinai the Hmong Refugee Exhibit’ at the Fresno Fairgrounds Commerce Building this weekend, as part of phase one for the preparation of the 50th-year commemoration since the first Hmong family was settled in Fresno County. Fresno County now has the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedule for Wednesday, Dec. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Traver Elementary School – Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.  Watch […]
TRAVER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

The events in Fresno taking place in December

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno will be offering a variety of free events in December for all ages, from offering free hot meals to seniors to Christmas crafts and pictures with Santa Claus. Hot meals for Seniors These meals will be provided on a reservation system. Anyone interested should fill out a […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno hospital receives grade “A” for patient safety

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fresno obtained a high score on the hospital list of patient safety in the United States, Kaiser Permanente of Northern California officials announced on Tuesday. The Leapfrog Group gave an “A” to the hospital among nearly 3,000 medical centers throughout the United States on its biannual […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley shoppers scramble to finish holiday shopping

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – At a chilly and foggy River Park Saturday night, holiday shoppers packed the area, many of which with a clear mission in mind: finish shopping for the holidays, or just get started. “I’ve covered about 10% of the family so I got about 90% left. So um, I think we’re gonna […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy