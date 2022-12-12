Read full article on original website
Related
The tug of war between Tim Cook and Elon Musk just took a twist as Apple folds in the face of European Union laws
Apple is planning to allow third-party app stores on its iPhones and iPads in a move to comply with European Union regulations that are trying to monitor gatekeeping practices.
torquenews.com
Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy
Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
Phone Arena
Apple CEO Tim Cook visits super secret Sony image sensor facility in Japan
Apple CEO Tim Cook had the opportunity yesterday to visit Sony's highly secure facility in Kumamoto Japan where some of the company's camera sensors are produced. In a tweet, the executive disseminated a photo taken at the facility that also included two phones that appeared to be a non-Pro iPhone 14 and an iPhone 14 Pro model. Cook is looking at them as though he was a consumer looking to purchase one from the Apple Store.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 users in the UK, Germany, France and Ireland gain access to Emergency SOS via Satellite
One of the highlights of this year’s iPhone 14 lineup is Apple’s new Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. The latter essentially enables users to contact emergency services, even if they are outside Wi-Fi and/or Cellular coverage. Emergency SOS via Satellite has been available for some time in the...
Phone Arena
Samsung licenses 5G technology from Huawei possibly to improve its 5G mobile modems
With Huawei unable to access its U.S. supply chain, the Chinese manufacturer has been forced to innovate and it has come up with its own HarmonyOS operating system, now on its third version, and the Huawei Mobile Services platform. In other words, the company has been able to produce handsets like the Mate 50 Pro even without help from its U.S. supply chain.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
dailyhodl.com
Binance Sees More Than $3,660,311,347 in Net Withdrawals As World’s Largest Crypto Exchange Gets ‘Stress Test’
The largest crypto exchange by trading volume is undergoing a stress test as reports surface that Binance may be under US investigation. Yesterday, it was reported that Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao were under federal investigation for potential money laundering violations. Now, crypto data analyzer Nansen says over $3...
Phone Arena
"Galaxy S23 Pro" instead of Galaxy S23 Plus! Samsung must copy Apple’s iPhone 15 plan to win big!
Although it's an absolute beast of a phone and perhaps the most well-rounded flagship of 2022, I'm not a big fan of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's big, bulky, square, and comes with an S-Pen that 95% of the people who buy the phone won't use, which I find to be a wasted opportunity on Samsung's side to utilize this space for something more useful.
torquenews.com
Tesla's Model C: Half The Price of Model 3 & Model Y
Tesla has been working on a model smaller than the Model 3 and Model Y for some time now. Known by mainstream media as Model C or Model 2 (names that most probably will not correspond to the final name chosen by Tesla), this vehicle will fit into segment C (that is, compact) and will apparently have a starting price of $25,000.
Futurism
Elon Musk’s Ingenious Plan to Avoid Apple’s 30% Fee: Charge 30% More
Twitter, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man, doesn't know how stores work. Or, rather, he only just learned. The evidence: his recent "battle" with Apple, which Musk launched in part over his shock and dismay regarding Apple's "secret" 30 percent cut at its App Store. (The App Store is, in fact, a store, and Musk, who only recently acquired Twitter, was horrified to learn that stores have a way of making money off the things they sell.)
Phone Arena
End of App Store monopoly: Apple reportedly working to allow sideloading on iPhone
Apple will have to bow to another European Union demand: opening up the iPhone and iPad to third-party app stores and sideloading. The Cupertino giant has always been vehemently opposed to letting iOS users downloads apps from anywhere other than the official Apple store. The company argues that this restriction keeps the iOS ecosystem secure, but opponents say it is more about having a stranglehold on revenue generated by apps downloaded by Apple users.
China has a new strategy for keeping official COVID numbers down during its reopening: Stop counting many new infections
With mandatory testing dropped, it can no longer accurately gauge the number of people who have COVID but don’t have symptoms, its National Health Commission said.
Marketmind: China's loan danger
Dec 13 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. As investors enter something of a holding pattern ahead of key central bank policy decisions this week, China's markets are on the defensive after yet another indication that the country's economic growth engine is far from purring.
Phone Arena
Amazon goes live with new Apple iPhone 12 deals (carrier subscription required)
Apple fans who want to switch to a newer iPhone or just want to make a gift to their loved ones should definitely check out Amazon’s Apple iPhone deals with carrier subscription. After Apple confirmed inventory problems for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max early last month due to COVID-19 restrictions in China, your best bet to actually receive your ordered iPhone this year would be to look for slightly older models.
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
Jamie Dimon worries about the ‘extraordinary’ dangers posed by the Ukraine war. ‘I would definitely be preparing for it to get much worse’
Jamie Dimon warns Europe’s energy crisis could go on “for years.”. Europe may have been spared from an extreme energy crisis this year, but the head of one of the world’s largest banks is worried about what’s next. Through a mix of unseasonably warm weather so...
Phone Arena
Apple's 10th Gen iPad catastrophically fails standard durability test (video)
Just in case you needed one more reason to snub Apple's latest "regular" iPad and instead try to save for the slightly older fifth-gen iPad Air or a state-of-the-art iPad Pro (be it the 2022 or 2021 edition), your favorite destroyer of gadgets of all sizes is back at it, absolutely shattering the hot new 10.9-incher on video with little to no effort.
Phone Arena
Support for Microsoft’s Authenticator app on Apple Watch to end in 2023
If you’ve been using Microsoft Authenticator for Apple Watch, then it may be time to look for alternatives. Microsoft has made a subtle addition to their help center article which states that support for the two-factor authentication app for WatchOS will end in January 2023, or next month. In...
globalspec.com
Space battery could last 400 years
The UK Space Agency and the National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL) will work together to develop the world's first Americium-241-powered space battery. This experiment, commissioned and funded by the UK Space Agency, will be carried out in a new multi-million dollar laboratory in Cumbria outfitted with cutting-edge equipment and technology. In the face of a global shortage, it will provide an independent supply of fuel for space batteries, allowing the UK and its allies to pursue future space science and research projects.
Phone Arena
Last year's indomitable iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are on sale for a limited time
Smartphones have reached a point where year-to-year upgrades are very minor and this holds true for the pricey iPhone 14 Pro as well, which is in short supply anyway, so you might have to wait months to get your hands on one. Last year's iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, meanwhile, are on sale at Amazon in renewed condition.
Comments / 0