Norfolk, VA

ODU women earn 65-44 win over Norfolk State

By Nathan Epstein
 3 days ago

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Amari Young scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out five assists, blocked a shot and earned three steals to lead Old Dominion past Norfolk State 65-44 on Sunday afternoon at Chartway Arena.

Camille Downs led Norfolk State with a game-high 14 points and eight rebounds. She also stole the ball twice.

