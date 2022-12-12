ODU women earn 65-44 win over Norfolk State

NORFOLK (WAVY) – Amari Young scored 13 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out five assists, blocked a shot and earned three steals to lead Old Dominion past Norfolk State 65-44 on Sunday afternoon at Chartway Arena.

Camille Downs led Norfolk State with a game-high 14 points and eight rebounds. She also stole the ball twice.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.