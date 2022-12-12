Porch piracy ranks high in 2 Connecticut cities

Porch pirates -- no shortage of them this time of year. Kind of a surplus actually in New Haven and Hartford, where they lay in wait for your holiday packages.

The two Connecticut cities rank fourth worst for porch thefts. Not fourth worst in Connecticut, but in the entire country. That's according to the study from the security systems company Vivint.

Only in San Francisco, Seattle, and Austin, Texas, do you have to worry more than in Hartford or New Haven about your delivery actually finding its way into your hands.