Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
Kevin Nash Says WCW’s Biggest Problem Was Everyone Wanted To Book For Themselves
Kevin Nash has established himself as one of the most well-known WWE legends in history. When Kevin Nash was chosen to be the WCW’s booker, the big man arrived with a strategy. But Nash had to face many problems and he recently opened up about them. Nash joined, alongside...
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
AJ Styles Says Raw Star “Like Every Other Turd” That Comes To WWE
Whilst having a lot of respect for his abilities, AJ Styles has been critical of one WWE Raw star for being too similar to everyone else. On the 12th December 2022 edition of Monday Night RAW, AJ Styles faced off with Chad Gable in a singles match. On this occasion it was The Phenomenal One who came out on top after hitting the Styles Clash.
Mia Yim seemingly addresses photo of herself posing with Austin Theory
A photo has been circulating around social media of Mia Yim posing with WWE United States champion Austin Theory. Some fans were making jokes that Mia’s husband Keith Lee might not like the photo and Mia wrote “it’s not funny” in response. Mia seemingly addressed the...
Jim Cornette Calls AEW Star the “Biggest Disappointment” as World Champion
On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of topics. During the podcast, Cornette expressed his displeasure with Jon Moxley’s reign as AEW World Heavyweight Champion. Cornette pondered what AEW should do with Moxley now that he had lost his championship and William Regal had left the company.
Unstable Top Title Contender Emerges For Bianca Belair
Is an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion all but inevitable?. On the 12/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Bliss seemingly tapped into a darker place to not only defeat Bayley in a #1 contender's match for Bianca Belair's "Raw" Women's Championship but also hinted at reverting back to her old gimmick.
Report: WWE sends Matt Riddle to rehab after second failed drug test
Riddle was written off television last week, with the company saying he would be out six weeks.
Former WWE Official Worries Dexter Lumis Has Become Too Comedic
Dexter Lumis is one of the many wrestlers that Paul Levesque brought back to the company, and while he started creepily stalking The Miz, his gimmick has quickly evolved into a comedic one alongside Johnny Gargano, which included them handing out Christmas presents on "WWE Raw" this week. That has...
Mike Tyson Hangs With Two AEW Stars
If professional wrestling fans have learned anything about Mike Tyson over the years, it's that the boxing legend never strays too far from the squared circle. Tyson's relationship with WWE has long been etched in the history books dating back to his involvement with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin during the build to WrestleMania XIV, but in recent years "The Baddest Man on the Planet" has also found himself hovering around AEW's orbit. The former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion has appeared on AEW television a handful of times, from special guest appearances on its weekly "Dynamite" and "Rampage" programs to match-altering cameos at some of the promotion's biggest annual pay-per-views.
AEW Hires Former WWE Name
AEW has announced the hiring of a former WWE Vice President of Global Television Production. Michael Mansury, who served as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has been hired by AEW, with him being set to start at this week’s AEW Dynamite taping. Mansury was backstage at...
Vince McMahon Making Plans For WWE Return
Vince McMahon will always be regarded as one of the greatest pioneers in the wrestling business. He revolutionized the business like no other and his contributions made his company, WWE, a global giant. Despite retiring earlier this year, speculations have emerged that Mr. McMahon is eyeing a comeback. Vincent Kennedy...
WWE RAW Star Undergoing Character Makeover
Veteran WWE star Asuka seems to be getting a makeover. As PWMania.com previously reported, Asuka has been teasing a return to her roots as one of the best female wrestlers in the world. She has posted photos on her social media accounts of herself dressed as Kana in her pre-WWE days. To see the photos, go here.
Bianca Belair comments on her twisted new WWE challenger, Alexa Bliss
After having some fun in a five-on-five game of war at Survivor Series, Bianca Belair has to get back to the business of defending her RAW Women’s Championship, the title she’s held since April, but who in the WWE Universe deserves the next shot at The EST? Could it be Bayley? Maybe, but after two-straight […] The post Bianca Belair comments on her twisted new WWE challenger, Alexa Bliss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE's The New Day Received Their First and Surprising NXT Tag Team Title Challengers
After attaining the vaunted WWE Triple Crown at NXT Deadline, The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston hit the ring during tonight's NXT to celebrate their NXT Tag Team Championship win at Deadline, and they revealed some lesser-known facts about their history in NXT. That was cut short though by Pretty Deadly, who came out to the ring to try and get their Title rematch, and New Day was keen to give it to them with one request to recite the pledge of allegiance. They weren't about to do that, but Briggs and Jensen were more than happy to oblige, and thus they got the next shot at The New Day's NXT Tag Team Championships.
Austin Theory has big words for Seth Rollins ahead of WWE United States Championship match
Though Bobby Lashley may still technically be a member of the WWE Universe, as his firing from The Fed was reversed by Adam Pearce, presumably at the behest of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, “The Almighty One” isn’t exactly the biggest concern for current United States Champion Austin Theory at the moment. No, that honor belongs […] The post Austin Theory has big words for Seth Rollins ahead of WWE United States Championship match appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE star teases faction reunion with returning wrestlers
Nikki Cross has fans talking about a potential SAnitY reunion. Cross is the only member of the faction that is still under contract with the company as Eric Young, Big Damo (fka Killian Dain) and Axel Tischer (Alexander Wolfe) are no longer with WWE. When the group was called up...
Adam Pearce fires Bobby Lashley from WWE after RAW outburst
Bobby Lashley hasn’t been the same since he lost his United States Championship to Seth Rollins on the October 10th edition of WWE RAW. Since then, Lashley’s gotten into fights with Brock Lesnar after losing a match at Crown Jewel, gotten into fights with Rollins and Austin Theory in various unscheduled segments that ultimately led […] The post Adam Pearce fires Bobby Lashley from WWE after RAW outburst appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Becky Lynch Photoshops Sami Zayn’s Face On Her Daughter Roux
Becky Lynch is not the number-one contender to the Raw Women’s Championship, and she’s not happy about it. That being said, she was able to put that aside for a funny little tweet to help out a friend. Becky Lynch dropped a tweet with an image where Sami...
Jim Ross: “Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In WWE, He Was Tired Of Being Broke”
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, he recalled the deal he helped Brock Lesnar sign with WWE while he was still in charge of Talent Relations. He revealed that Lesnar told him that he was just tired of being broke.
