After attaining the vaunted WWE Triple Crown at NXT Deadline, The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston hit the ring during tonight's NXT to celebrate their NXT Tag Team Championship win at Deadline, and they revealed some lesser-known facts about their history in NXT. That was cut short though by Pretty Deadly, who came out to the ring to try and get their Title rematch, and New Day was keen to give it to them with one request to recite the pledge of allegiance. They weren't about to do that, but Briggs and Jensen were more than happy to oblige, and thus they got the next shot at The New Day's NXT Tag Team Championships.

1 DAY AGO