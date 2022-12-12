ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin's Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Twitter bots surfaced during Chinese protests. Who's behind them remains a mystery

In late November, as anti-COVID lockdown protests broke out across cities in China and photos and videos were shared over social media, researchers noticed something odd on Twitter. When they searched for the names of large cities in China, the results included scads of suggestive images and posts advertising escort services. Some observers accused the Chinese government of attempting to drown out reporting on the protests.
The Associated Press

Russia warns of 'consequences' if US missiles go to Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defense missiles to Ukraine, it would be “another provocative move by the U.S.” that could prompt a response from Moscow. Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing that the U.S. had “effectively become a party” to the war in Ukraine, following reports that it will provide Kyiv with Patriot surface-to-air missiles, the most advanced the West has yet offered to help repel Russian aerial attacks. Growing amounts of U.S. military assistance, including the transfer of such sophisticated weapons, “would mean even broader involvement of military personnel in the hostilities and could entail possible consequences,” Zakharova added. She did not specify what the consequences might be.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Whitmer kidnap plotter

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday handed down the longest prison terms so far in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, sentencing three men who forged an early alliance with a leader of the scheme before the FBI broke it up in 2020. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged with having a direct role in the conspiracy. But they were members of a paramilitary group that trained with Adam Fox, who separately faces a possible life sentence on Dec. 27 for his federal conviction. The trio was convicted in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, which carries a maximum term of 20 years, and two other crimes. Musico was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison, followed by his son-in-law Morrison at 10 years and Bellar at seven. They will be eligible for release after serving those terms, but any decision rests solely with the Michigan parole board.
MICHIGAN STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Explosions rock Kyiv in pre-dawn air attack

A series of explosions rang out before dawn Wednesday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Ukraine said it shot down at least 10 Russian drones, and initial reports suggested only limited damage. Residents woke to air raid sirens around 6 am. The explosions came minutes later, part of a grim pattern that's...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

