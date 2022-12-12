Read full article on original website
Related
The U.S. has taken custody of the alleged bomb maker in the 1988 Lockerbie attack
U.S. authorities have apprehended a Libyan man suspected of constructing the bomb that destroyed a passenger plane over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, killing 270 people, including 190 Americans. "The United States has taken custody of alleged Pan Am flight 103 bombmaker Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi," a spokesperson for...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
The federal judge who appointed Trump's special master just threw out his lawsuit challenging the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search
The ruling came after a federal appeals court issued a scathing opinion overturning the judge's initial decision to grant Trump a special master.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
China urges citizens to leave Afghanistan after Kabul attack
ISLAMABAD - China on Tuesday advised its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country "as soon as possible," following a coordinated attack by Islamic State militants the previous day on a Chinese-owned hotel in the heart of Kabul. The Chinese advisory appeared to be a setback for Afghanistan's Taliban rulers...
Slovak government falls after losing no-confidence vote
Slovakia's coalition government has fallen after losing a parliamentary no-confidence vote
Twitter bots surfaced during Chinese protests. Who's behind them remains a mystery
In late November, as anti-COVID lockdown protests broke out across cities in China and photos and videos were shared over social media, researchers noticed something odd on Twitter. When they searched for the names of large cities in China, the results included scads of suggestive images and posts advertising escort services. Some observers accused the Chinese government of attempting to drown out reporting on the protests.
Russia warns of 'consequences' if US missiles go to Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned Thursday that if the United States confirms reports that it plans to deliver sophisticated air defense missiles to Ukraine, it would be “another provocative move by the U.S.” that could prompt a response from Moscow. Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a weekly briefing that the U.S. had “effectively become a party” to the war in Ukraine, following reports that it will provide Kyiv with Patriot surface-to-air missiles, the most advanced the West has yet offered to help repel Russian aerial attacks. Growing amounts of U.S. military assistance, including the transfer of such sophisticated weapons, “would mean even broader involvement of military personnel in the hostilities and could entail possible consequences,” Zakharova added. She did not specify what the consequences might be.
The U.S. is suing Arizona over shipping containers on the border with Mexico
PHOENIX — The U.S. government sued Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and the state Wednesday over the placement of shipping containers as a barrier on the border with Mexico, saying it is trespassing on federal lands. The complaint filed in U.S. District Court comes three weeks before the Republican governor...
Maria Ressa's 'How to Stand Up to a Dictator' is a memoir and manifesto
Maria Ressa laid out her vision for the future of public service journalism over a dinner in a Japanese restaurant in Manila in 2013. Ressa, who made her name in Asia as a correspondent for CNN, had helped launch Rappler, a digital news start-up, on a Facebook page two years earlier.
Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Whitmer kidnap plotter
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A judge on Thursday handed down the longest prison terms so far in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor, sentencing three men who forged an early alliance with a leader of the scheme before the FBI broke it up in 2020. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged with having a direct role in the conspiracy. But they were members of a paramilitary group that trained with Adam Fox, who separately faces a possible life sentence on Dec. 27 for his federal conviction. The trio was convicted in October of providing material support for a terrorist act, which carries a maximum term of 20 years, and two other crimes. Musico was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison, followed by his son-in-law Morrison at 10 years and Bellar at seven. They will be eligible for release after serving those terms, but any decision rests solely with the Michigan parole board.
Some Chinese university students to return home to reduce Lunar New Year COVID spread
BEIJING — Some Chinese universities say they will allow students to finish the semester from home in hopes of reducing the potential of a bigger COVID-19 outbreak during the January Lunar New Year travel rush. It wasn't clear how many schools were taking part, but universities in Shanghai and...
Somalia battles hunger as it braces for famine during a prolonged drought
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia typically gets two rainy seasons per year. The first, called the Gu rains, usually start in late March or April and last until June. The second round of rains, known as the Deyr, generally produce less precipitation and arrive in October or November. But Somalia's...
Tots on errands, phone mystery, stinky sweat benefits: Our top non-virus global posts
Though viral diseases grabbed most of our headlines this year, some of our other stories definitely caught your eye. Topping the list was a story about how much autonomy should be granted to very young kids, sparked by 'Old Enough!,' a Netflix show about unsupervised toddlers in Japan running errands for their parents.
COVID spreading faster than ever in China. 800 million could be infected this winter
China is now facing what is likely the world's largest COVID surge of the pandemic. China's public health officials say that possibly 800 million people could be infected with the coronavirus over the next few months. And several models predict that a half million people could die, possibly more. "Recently,...
The U.S. welcomes leaders from Africa, where China and Russia are making inroads
LAGOS, Nigeria — Nearly 50 African leaders and delegates have arrived in Washington this week for a key summit hosted by President Biden. It is the centerpiece of a major effort to reset and improve U.S. ties with African countries, whose relations with China and increasingly Russia have drawn scrutiny.
Explosions rock Kyiv in pre-dawn air attack
A series of explosions rang out before dawn Wednesday in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. Ukraine said it shot down at least 10 Russian drones, and initial reports suggested only limited damage. Residents woke to air raid sirens around 6 am. The explosions came minutes later, part of a grim pattern that's...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0