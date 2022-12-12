Read full article on original website
Related
foodsafetynews.com
Survey reveals good Salmonella knowledge in Ireland
Irish people generally have good knowledge of the main aspects to prevent Salmonella infection, according to recently published study results. Researchers evaluated consumers’ food safety knowledge by looking at their practices and attitudes regarding raw meat handling, cross-contamination while handling different types of food products, and knowledge of Salmonella risk and associated food-handling practices.
foodsafetynews.com
Enoki mushrooms recalled nationwide after sampling finds Listeria
Utopia Foods Inc of Glendale, NY, is recalling its 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms” because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The potential contamination was noted by a routine sampling conducted in the State of Missouri revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the 200g packages of “Enoki Mushrooms”.
foodsafetynews.com
Estonia improves fish controls after Listeria outbreak
Measures taken by Estonian authorities following a Listeria outbreak have improved the fish control system, according to the European Commission. A remote DG Sante audit, in October 2020, looked at checks to ensure smoked fish meets microbiological food safety criteria, as well as measures taken by authorities in non-compliances. Eight...
Signs of movement, but no solutions yet for struggling organic dairies
photo credit: Organic dairies, souring under a crippling jump in feed prices that's threatening businesses in Sonoma County and throughout western states, aren't suffering in silence. Local, state and federal officials have a growing awareness of the problems plaguing diaries, and are discussing solutions. Navdeep Dhillon is farm program chief for the USDA's farm service agency in California. "I know that the organic dairies are really struggling with the feed prices being so high. They're in competition with non-organic dairies for the same feed. We understand that they are struggling to make ends meet, I know they've requested that the USDA provide assistance." She said...
Healthline
How Long Does Meth Stay in Your Urine?
Methamphetamine, or meth, is a stimulant that can energize both your body and mind. It poses a high risk of addiction. Meth is known for giving people a “rush” or “high” of good feelings. This sensation only lasts a short while — often a few minutes — but the drug itself can stay in your body for a much longer period of time.
The Guardian view: please give generously to our 2022 charity appeal
Thanks to the generosity of readers, we have already raised £350,000 in the week since our 2022 appeal was launched. This year, we are supporting two organisations that are experts at reaching deep within the communities they serve. Donations will provide urgently needed funds to frontline services that increasing numbers of people across the UK desperately need. Food, clothing and warm banks, and debt and housing advice, are all in demand as never before, as living standards fall faster and harder than in more than 60 years.
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
Science Focus
Broken Heart Syndrome: How scientists unravelled the cardiac mystery
Leading cardiac expert Sian E Harding reveals the secrets of the heart, in this extract from her latest book, The Exquisite Machine. The first report of a strange new heart disease began in 1990, among the chaos and carnage of a huge earthquake in Japan. Hospitals were inundated, not only by the injured from the earthquake damage, but also a wave of people with suspected heart attacks. This is a phenomenon that had been seen before around the time of major disasters and yet the cause had remained a mystery. But the difference from other such disasters is that it was happening in Japan, a country with a significant number of high-tech hospitals.
BBC
Strep A: Major outbreak closes Kingsbridge school
A primary school has closed because of a major outbreak of strep A affecting staff and pupils. Kingsbridge Community Primary School in Devon has written to parents saying "we are currently experiencing a major outbreak of strep A and, therefore, we must act in a way that protects our school community."
psychologytoday.com
Are You Aware of Medical Gaslighting?
The first time it happened I was experiencing intense chest pains. My primary care physician, who was a woman, referred me to the cardiologist in her practice, a man. He spent five minutes with me and diagnosed me with anxiety. I was aware my chart was peppered with mental health diagnoses such as depression, anorexia, and probably anxiety, as well as the psychotropic medications I was prescribed.
foodsafetynews.com
Pathogens dominate Swiss alerts in 2021
The number of recalls went up in 2021 but public warnings dropped in Switzerland, according to recently published figures. The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) published 18 public warnings and 61 recalls for food in 2021 compared to 28 warnings and 49 recalls the year before. Recalls are published by companies and public warnings are made by Swiss authorities.
foodsafetynews.com
Heavy metals make ‘healthy’ dark chocolate more problematic than thought
A study by Consumer Reports has found dangerously high levels of heavy metals in chocolate from well-known brands including Hershey’s, Theo, and Trader Joe’s. Of particular concern are levels in dark chocolate, which many people have come to believe is better for you than milk chocolate, according to the watchdog organization. Scientists recently measured various heavy metals in 28 dark chocolate bars and found cadmium and lead in all of them.
Freethink
Cheap liver drug can prevent COVID-19
Scientists at the University of Cambridge have discovered that a cheap, readily available drug used to treat liver disease can also prevent COVID-19 infections. “We are optimistic that this drug could become an important weapon in our fight against COVID-19,” said lead researcher Fotios Sampaziotis. The discovery: Many of...
BBC
Cost of living: Benefits mistake led to three years of poverty
A man who said he lived in poverty for three years because he was not assessed properly for disability benefits has received a government apology. Haydn Valentine, 62, from Eastbourne, has emphysema and advanced liver disease, and is unable to work. He said he couldn't afford his heating, was "freezing...
MedicalXpress
Describing the genes associated with the sixth sense
To perform coordinated movements, we rely on special sensory neurons in our muscles and joints. Without them, the brain wouldn't know what the rest of our body was doing. A team led by Niccolò Zampieri has studied their molecular markers to better understand how they work and describes the results in Nature Communications.
foodsafetynews.com
UK’s food crime unit reveals risks and progress on investigations
Animal by-products, origin declarations, and potatoes are some of the topics on the radar of the National Food Crime Unit (NFCU), according to the agency’s annual update. Major risks are the conflict in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis in the UK. For the latter, intelligence is pointing to cost-cutting practices by businesses, mostly in smaller-scale establishments, which may lead to fake or unsafe products being offered to consumers or other companies.
verywellhealth.com
Asterixis Symptoms
Asterixis symptoms are irregular, asynchronous (not happening at the same time), and variable in frequency and severity. In bilateral asterixis, one side may be affected more severely than the other. Asterixis symptoms may vary based on the disorder's underlying cause and the muscle group affected. Symptoms of asterixis are not...
Agoraphobia Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
Agoraphobia is a kind of anxiety disorder that can severely impact life quality. Here's everything you need to know about the condition.
Medical News Today
Hashimoto encephalopathy: What to know
Hashimoto encephalopathy is a rare condition that affects the brain. The disease’s symptoms, severity, and progression may vary between affected people. Some experts believe it has links to another condition called Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. The condition can lead to various symptoms, including stroke-like episodes, seizures, confusion, and tremors. It...
BBC
Strep A links investigated after child's death in Powys
Links with the invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS) are being investigated after the death of a child in Powys, health experts have said. Public Health Wales is working with local health officials and the council following a possible link to a "very rare complication" of the disease. PHW's Dr...
Comments / 1