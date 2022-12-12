HURON – The City of Huron will soon have a new police chief. Current Huron Police Chief Bob Lippert will retire from the City of Huron effective February 1, 2023. “Chief Lippert will have served the City of Huron in this capacity for approximately eleven years. We are very thankful for his service and dedication to the City of Huron and its residents,” City Manager Matt Lasko told Huron Insider in a statement.

