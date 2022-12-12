Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
huroninsider.com
Huron police chief to retire
HURON – The City of Huron will soon have a new police chief. Current Huron Police Chief Bob Lippert will retire from the City of Huron effective February 1, 2023. “Chief Lippert will have served the City of Huron in this capacity for approximately eleven years. We are very thankful for his service and dedication to the City of Huron and its residents,” City Manager Matt Lasko told Huron Insider in a statement.
huroninsider.com
Huron City Schools teacher accused of threatening to fight student
HURON – A Huron City Schools teacher is now under investigation by both the school district and police after a junior high student accused him of threatening to fight him. According to a report from the Huron Police Department, the student and his mother came to the police station on December 7 to file a report.
huroninsider.com
Nearly $162,000 worth of cocaine seized in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY – A man has been charged with multiple felonies after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers allegedly found 11 pounds of cocaine in a vehicle he was driving. The incident occurred on December 6, when troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus with Ohio registration for a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike in Ottawa County. According to the Highway Patrol, during the stop, troopers observed criminal indicators and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle.
Comments / 0