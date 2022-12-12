Read full article on original website
Wright Center unveils work on new Wilkes-Barre health care clinic
When The Wright Center received its eviction notice from the former First Hospital in Kingston in September, leaders of the nonprofit health care provider knew they needed to find a new Luzerne County location and fast. Thanks to some great community partnerships, quick cutting of government red tape, the willingness...
Holcomb looking ahead to next legislative session, not next job
Hoosiers should not expect any announcements about Gov. Eric Holcomb's political future any time soon. The Republican chief executive said Wednesday in an interview with The Times that he's solely focusing his energies on the annual four-month legislative session that begins Jan. 9, 2023, and he's not looking ahead to any public- or private-sector opportunities that may be available when his second four-year term ends in early 2025.
Nebraska DMV launches new license plate, offers 52 specialty plates for 2023
Nebraskans will start off 2023 with a new state license plate design and 52 options for specialty plates. State Department of Motor Vehicles Director Rhonda Lahm said the new standard plates are already available for drivers whose vehicle registrations will expire in January. Though most of those plates will be distributed in January, she said a few "early birds" may have them already.
Michigan businesses worry about dropping labor force
(The Center Square) – The lifeblood of Michigan’s economy – workers – fell to a record low as COVID-19 continued to disrupt the workforce. Michigan’s labor force participation rate – the proportion of working-age people working or actively looking for work – fell to a record low rate in 2020 and has slightly rebounded, according to St. Louis Federal Reserve data.
North Carolina lawmakers critical of hurricane rebuilding delays at hearing
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday grilled officials leading the state's hurricane recovery over delays that have left thousands waiting for relief years after the destruction. The Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations' four-hour hearing featured testimony from representatives from Legal Aid North Carolina, the North...
Illinois quick hits: Arbiter sides with Carbondale's COVID-19 vaccine mandate; Chicago approves Bally's casino bid
Arbiter sides with Carbondale's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. An arbitrator has sided with an Illinois city on its COVID-19 vaccine policy. The policy requires employees of the city of Carbondale to be fully vaccinated against the virus. The decision found that city officials had the right under the Management Rights clause of the collective bargaining agreement. The policy required all employees to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 15, 2021, or provide evidence from a licensed medical provider for an exemption.
Clean water doesn’t come cheap: Nebraska towns are shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water
Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe — and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is legally required to keep the nitrate level under...
Oklahoma fares better than most of the U.S. in occupational licensing
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma’s occupational licensing burdens for those required to have a certification or permit to work fare better than 65 percent of the nation, a newly-released study by the Institute of Justice concludes. According to the third edition of “License to Work: A National Study of...
UGA researchers develop market for jellyfish proteins
GRIFFIN -- Lead researcher Peter Chiarelli aims to make jellyfish products “a household name,” with an abundance of cannonball jellyfish off the Georgia coast and a variety of potential uses for jellyfish collagen. The protein collagen can be extracted from cannonball jellyfish and used in dietary supplements and...
Illinois wheat acreage may increase this year
Wheat acreage in Illinois may be rebounding following a down year. While official numbers are not yet available, many believe acreage will increase from the 560,000 planted in 2021. “Acreage is higher, in my estimation,” said Matt Wehmeyer of Mascoutah-based AgriMAXX Seed. “Sales were up. In some areas they were...
State finances to dip slightly next year, panel projects
DES MOINES — State revenue is projected to fall slightly in the coming state budget year, according to the latest projections from a panel published Wednesday. Total state revenue is estimated to be just more than $9.6 billion in fiscal 2024 – the budget year that starts July 1 – which is down from the $9.8 billion recorded in the current budget year, according to the panel. That’s a dip of 1.9%.
Oregon judge upholds temporary restraining order on Measure 114 permitting requirement
BURNS — The same Oregon judge who temporarily blocked Measure 114 from becoming law last week heard arguments Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Burns over whether the voter-approved measure should be put on hold for months — or longer — as a legal challenge brought by gun groups makes its way through the courts.
