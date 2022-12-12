Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex battle skills, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons and...
Biden says he will visit Africa
President Biden on Thursday said he will be visiting sub-Saharan Africa during his presidency, while addressing leaders during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. “I’m grateful that all of you have made the journey to Washington for this summit, and I’m eager to visit your continent,” the president said. “I’m looking forward to seeing many of you…
Comments / 0