ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US to expand combat training for Ukrainian troops

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will expand military combat training for Ukrainian forces, using the slower winter months to instruct larger units in more complex battle skills, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. has already trained about 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use and maintain certain weapons and...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Biden says he will visit Africa

President Biden on Thursday said he will be visiting sub-Saharan Africa during his presidency, while addressing leaders during the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. “I’m grateful that all of you have made the journey to Washington for this summit, and I’m eager to visit your continent,” the president said. “I’m looking forward to seeing many of you…
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy