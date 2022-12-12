Read full article on original website
Progress on new Idaho Falls Police Station
After breaking ground in April, the new Idaho Falls Police Station is well underway and making progress. The post Progress on new Idaho Falls Police Station appeared first on Local News 8.
Pirate themed playground being built south of Pocatello
A stunning pirate themed playground is being created by a man south of Pocatello for his 5-year-old son Patrick and Patrick’s friends. The site for youths, which isn’t completely done, has already been drawing attention from passersby, according to builder and creator Bryan Donyes. And he says his son and his son’s friends enjoy using the site that Donyes is building based on a design from Booth Architecture in Pocatello. ...
FEEDING THE TROOPS: Local restaurant buys breakfast for Pocatello Army Reserve unit
IDAHO FALLS — Fifteen minutes after Lonnie Mack opened Smitty’s Pancake & Steak House for the day on a recent morning, he got a phone call asking about accommodations for 50 people. The amount would fill a third of the restaurant that has been a breakfast staple of Idaho Falls since the 1950s, and Mack explained to the caller that if the party was okay with being patient, they would be happy to serve them. ...
Not Far From East Idaho a Palace is for Sale
I love visiting Jackson, though. I’ve never been there in winter, which I’m sure can be a challenging experience. I’ve driven Teton Pass in early October with snow piled up high on the sides of the road. An old friend worked there as a guide almost 40 years ago and he once told me what the average rent was when he was there in 1985. It would shock anyone looking for an apartment in Idaho in 2022! Location, location, location! Buying a home in Jackson isn’t in my budget but just because you’re on a diet doesn’t mean you can’t look at the menu!
Fire burns in apartment complex near Idaho Falls airport
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department on Wednesday. At least seven people were temporarily displaced from their homes following an apartment fire on Hansen Avenue in Idaho Falls late last night (Tuesday). There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. The Idaho Falls/Bonneville...
Overnight apartment fire on Hansen Avenue
A late night apartment fire in Idaho Falls called several engines to the scene. The post Overnight apartment fire on Hansen Avenue appeared first on Local News 8.
City of Idaho Falls declares snow event, parking restrictions now in place
Cash is a sweet boy looking for a loving home
Cash is a sweet boy who needs a loving and patient home since he gets frightened easily. He loves dogs and being around people he can trust. Panda is available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.
Pocatello police, ISU public safety investigating incident involving possibly armed masked man
POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Department of Public Safety and the Pocatello Police Department are investigating a report of suspicious activity that occurred on the Pocatello campus. The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at approximately 6:51 p.m. The Idaho State University Department of Public Safety was informed by the Pocatello Police Department of a possible assailant approaching an individual while wearing a mask and possibly having a holstered weapon in the parking lot of University Courts in Pocatello. ...
Local parents scramble to get their hands on Amoxicillin amidst nationwide shortage
IDAHO FALLS — Two-year-old Lillie Knowles started acting fussy last Monday. Her mom, Megan Knowles of Idaho Falls, had just been through RSV with Lillie’s sisters, and she knew she didn’t want to mess around with it again. Knowles took Lillie to her pediatrician’s office the following...
Singer Aaron Lewis is Coming to Eastern Idaho
Aaron Lewis is bringing his 2023 Acoustic Tour to the Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. Tickets start at $32.00 plus applicable fees and go on-sale Friday, December 16th at 10:00am. Tickets are available during open hours at the Mountain America Center Box office and ticketmaster.com.
Name released of pedestrian killed in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Bannock County coroner has released the name of the pedestrian who was hit and killed on South 5th Avenue near Jason Avenue on Saturday. The woman is Rachelle Wallace, 36, of Pocatello. Next of kin has been notified. Wallace was crossing the intersection around 5:45 p.m....
Man arrested after high-speed chase on Teton Pass
The following is a news release from the Teton County Idaho Sheriff’s Office. | Mugshot: Teton County Wyoming Jail. On Dec. 9 at approximately 3:21 a.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked near the Valley of the Tetons Library in Victor. The vehicle, a grey Toyota Prius with Idaho license plates, had been parked for some time with a turn signal light on.
Two injured in wreck on I-84 in Southeast Idaho
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, on westbound I-84 near milepost 272 in Oneida County. A 69-year-old female, from Twin Falls, ID, was driving a Nissan Rogue westbound on I-84 and struck the rear of a trailer being pulled by a Ford Explorer, driven by a 70-year-old male, from Fontana, CA. The Nissan overturned, slid off the right shoulder and struck a parked Penske truck. The driver of the Nissan and her passenger were transported via ground ambulance to the hospital. She and her passenger were not wearing their seat-belts. The driver of the Ford was not transported and was wearing his seat-belt. The right lane of travel was blocked for approximately 3 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Looking back: Deputy sheriff killed by inmate, warning issued for sleighing in streets and city Christmas tree hit by city worker
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 18 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A deputy sheriff was shot and killed in an attempted jail break in Pocatello, according to the Blackfoot Idaho Republican. The...
‘I’m the one that hit it’: Documents detail fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision
POCATELLO — A man police say was driving drunk when he struck and killed a pedestrian in Pocatello had three previous DUIs. Darwin Dee Reisner, 64, has been charged with a felony for vehicular manslaughter after a collision that left one person dead, with his blood-alcohol content readings well over the legal limit.
Dog found alive more than week after crash on local freeway
UPDATE FROM POWER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: This will be one of the best holidays for this family! Maya has been found and reunited with her family! Thank you everyone who called in sightings, Deputy Hoag, and American Falls Police Department animal control officer Fehringer. Definitely a miracle! ORIGINAL STORY A man and woman are in the hospital and a dog is missing following a pickup truck crash on Interstate 86...
Is it even worth it to buy a house these days?
