I love visiting Jackson, though. I’ve never been there in winter, which I’m sure can be a challenging experience. I’ve driven Teton Pass in early October with snow piled up high on the sides of the road. An old friend worked there as a guide almost 40 years ago and he once told me what the average rent was when he was there in 1985. It would shock anyone looking for an apartment in Idaho in 2022! Location, location, location! Buying a home in Jackson isn’t in my budget but just because you’re on a diet doesn’t mean you can’t look at the menu!

JACKSON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO