HOUSTON – Question: When is the work on SH-249 and SH-99 going to be done?. Answer: This interchange project is designed to help drivers avoid traffic lights and reduce backups between SH-249 and the Grand Parkway. The Harris County Toll Road Authority and The Texas Department of Transportation reached a major milestone last week as they opened the new ramps from SH-249 northbound to help drivers get on the Grand Parkway eastbound and westbound. Last summer, crews opened up the eastbound and westbound connectors from SH-99 to the southbound main lanes of SH-249.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO