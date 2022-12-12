Read full article on original website
Experience the giant gingerbread village at City Place in Spring this holiday season
HOUSTON – Looking for something fun and FREE for the kids this holiday season?. Since making its debut three years ago, the giant gingerbread village at City Place has welcomed thousands of guests to come check out their 16-foot-high gingerbread house!. This Giant Gingerbread Village features a gumdrop, lollipop...
Check out the life-size holiday chocolate Minions display Downtown
HOUSTON – There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays around Houston, but the Hilton Americas Hotel downtown may just have the sweetest way. Their two-ton chocolate holiday display is back in their hotel lobby this year, and the talented pastry team has created a life-size chocolate masterpiece with a Minions theme!
Bun B’s Trill Burgers opening first brick-and-mortar location
HOUSTON – Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The dining concept from rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will serve beef and vegan smashburger options. Trill Burgers will operate at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a...
KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy Mcllvoy wins Ron Stone Media Excellence Award from Touchdown Club of Houston
HOUSTON – Congrats are in order for KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy Mcllvoy who has been named the 2022 winner of the Ron Stone Media Excellence Award from the Touchdown Club of Houston. The Ron Stone Media Excellence Award is given annually by the Touchdown Club of Houston since...
SPCA rescues 10 emaciated dogs, 9 puppies and a kitten from home in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 rescued 20 animals from a property located in north Houston on Monday. Ten emaciated dogs, nine puppies and a kitten were rescued from the 3000 block of Havner Lane. According to the Houston SPCA, several of the emaciated dogs...
‘I’ve learned patience from him’: Father, son to receive bachelor degrees during UH fall commencement
HOUSTON – Like father, like son. This fall commencement at the University of Houston will be special moment for one family as a father and his son will walk the stage to each receive their bachelor’s degrees, according to a release. The Cook family will be celebrating two...
Would-be thieves crash into north Houston hair salon using U-Haul truck, owner says
Houston, TX. – It was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon at Ely’s Beauty Salon in north Houston until a U-Haul plowed into the business. The impact from the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., severely damaged the back of the building. “I came to get something and...
Ask 2: When is the work on SH-249 and SH-99 going to be done?
HOUSTON – Question: When is the work on SH-249 and SH-99 going to be done?. Answer: This interchange project is designed to help drivers avoid traffic lights and reduce backups between SH-249 and the Grand Parkway. The Harris County Toll Road Authority and The Texas Department of Transportation reached a major milestone last week as they opened the new ramps from SH-249 northbound to help drivers get on the Grand Parkway eastbound and westbound. Last summer, crews opened up the eastbound and westbound connectors from SH-99 to the southbound main lanes of SH-249.
Mother says her 5-year-old son was injured at Humble ISD elementary school
HUMBLE, Texas – Eisha McKinney says her son came home from Ridge Creek Elementary School with a bruised and busted face back on October 28. She says she got a call from his teacher, after school hours telling her another child had pushed her son to the ground earlier that day.
Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud
SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
Alief ISD bus hit by driver under the influence while students onboard in SW Houston, district says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a crash involving an Alief ISD bus and a driver that was reportedly under the influence in southwest Houston Thursday, district officials said. It happened around 6:32 a.m. on W. Sam Houston Parkway S. and Bellaire Boulevard. According to Craig Eichhorn with...
7-year-old boy struck by vehicle while riding bike in Atascocita neighborhood, Pct. 4 says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in an Atascocita neighborhood Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. It happened in the 13600 block of Valley Lodge Parkway and Stark Sky Lane in the Eagle Springs subdivision in Atascocita. According...
Houston police release bodycam video of shootout with armed parolee following chase in NW Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police released the body camera video of an officer-involved shooting where a suspect was shot several times after a chase in northwest Houston back in November. Anthony J. Garcia, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer, felony evading arrest,...
Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today
The last day of spring like weather is today as temperatures climb to the lower-70s this afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon. The cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:. A strong cold front Tuesday...
Docs: Motion filed seeking ‘reasonable’ bond reduction from $2M to $100K for accused killer of Migos rapper
HOUSTON – Attorneys for Patrick Xavier Clark, the 33-year-old man charged in the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, filed a motion Tuesday asking for his bond amount to be reduced. Clark is accused in the Nov. 1 fatal shooting of the Atlanta rapper, whose real name was Kirsnick Kari...
Man in custody after barricading himself inside apartment with baby in Houston’s Fourth Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment unit with an infant Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers received reports about a family disturbance at an apartment complex located at 816 Skyline Vista around 7:45 a.m. According to investigators, the man...
Homeowners determined to continue fight against CenterPoint propane storage site near Southwest Crossing neighborhood
HOUSTON – Homeowners in the Southwest Crossing neighborhood say they aren’t giving up their fight against a CenterPoint Energy propane storage tank facility that now sits on a site just behind their properties, even though the containers have now been filled. “I can throw a rock from my...
Latino families claim they were targeted, scammed out of millions by CryptoFX LLC
HOUSTON – A federal agency is cracking down on a Houston-based company, CryptoFX LLC, for allegedly targeting Latinos and scamming many of them out of money. The Securities and Exchange Commission says the company used a Ponzi scheme to get nearly $12 million from people. The founders, Mauricio Chavez, 41, and Giorgio Benvenuto, 55, apparently created the company in February 2020 with the objective of teaching people about the cryptocurrency industry by having classes, which billed attendees anywhere from $499 to $1,499, an SEC filing said.
Seen at 7: Concerns over RSV, Covid, and Flu
HOUSTON – RSV is highly contagious and can spread like a wildfire through local communities; in some cases, forcing early learning centers to shut their doors. RSV usually circulates from late December to mid-February. But this year, an early spike in cases is resulting in markedly higher numbers of infections and hospitalizations. More importantly, RSV infections among young children and now older adults are filling many U.S. hospitals to capacity.
Man kills ex-girlfriend in apparent murder-suicide at west Houston apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide at a west Houston apartment complex Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex...
