Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Check out the life-size holiday chocolate Minions display Downtown

HOUSTON – There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays around Houston, but the Hilton Americas Hotel downtown may just have the sweetest way. Their two-ton chocolate holiday display is back in their hotel lobby this year, and the talented pastry team has created a life-size chocolate masterpiece with a Minions theme!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers opening first brick-and-mortar location

HOUSTON – Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The dining concept from rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will serve beef and vegan smashburger options. Trill Burgers will operate at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: When is the work on SH-249 and SH-99 going to be done?

HOUSTON – Question: When is the work on SH-249 and SH-99 going to be done?. Answer: This interchange project is designed to help drivers avoid traffic lights and reduce backups between SH-249 and the Grand Parkway. The Harris County Toll Road Authority and The Texas Department of Transportation reached a major milestone last week as they opened the new ramps from SH-249 northbound to help drivers get on the Grand Parkway eastbound and westbound. Last summer, crews opened up the eastbound and westbound connectors from SH-99 to the southbound main lanes of SH-249.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Spring family loses nearly $1,000 in food stamp benefits to alleged fraud

SPRING, Texas – Crafty thieves have found a way to steal food stamp benefits from families who need them most. A Spring man claims to be the latest target. He said he is not left struggling because only five days after his family’s benefits were replenished, he said their balance went from nearly $1,000 to just $10.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cold front coming!🥶 Our last warm day of the year is today

The last day of spring like weather is today as temperatures climb to the lower-70s this afternoon. We’ll have scattered showers this morning, with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon. The cold front moves through overnight into Wednesday morning. Cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning:. A strong cold front Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Latino families claim they were targeted, scammed out of millions by CryptoFX LLC

HOUSTON – A federal agency is cracking down on a Houston-based company, CryptoFX LLC, for allegedly targeting Latinos and scamming many of them out of money. The Securities and Exchange Commission says the company used a Ponzi scheme to get nearly $12 million from people. The founders, Mauricio Chavez, 41, and Giorgio Benvenuto, 55, apparently created the company in February 2020 with the objective of teaching people about the cryptocurrency industry by having classes, which billed attendees anywhere from $499 to $1,499, an SEC filing said.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Concerns over RSV, Covid, and Flu

HOUSTON – RSV is highly contagious and can spread like a wildfire through local communities; in some cases, forcing early learning centers to shut their doors. RSV usually circulates from late December to mid-February. But this year, an early spike in cases is resulting in markedly higher numbers of infections and hospitalizations. More importantly, RSV infections among young children and now older adults are filling many U.S. hospitals to capacity.
HOUSTON, TX

