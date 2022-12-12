Flood mitigation study being conducted for Lee County

A study is being conducted to find flood mitigation strategies in eastern Kentucky. This specific study will be for Lee County which was hit by historic floods in 2021. The 2.5 million dollar project will be funded, half by federal dollars and half by state money from the Flood Control Local Match Participation Program.In an interview with WEKU, Governor Andy Beshear said efforts like this could open the door to future projects in parts of eastern Kentucky hit by the deadly floods in July.“We need to make our communities more resilient but when we rebuild, we need to look at where we do it, to give people the maximum amount of safety and we have to be weather aware. Listen, we can repair a building, but we can’t restore a life.”Congressman Hal Rogers has requested a second federal earmark of 800-thousand dollars for the Lee County study which could pass by the end of this year.Governor Beshear said this could be a step towards flood mitigation in the counties hit by July’s deadly floods, but it will not be easy.“This last one was so massive, was so much more severe than any flooding we’ve ever seen, let’s not kid ourselves, just like and F-4 tornado that stays 200 miles on the ground, there is no magic thing you can build that will stop that.”The study will examine both structural and nonstructural flood mitigation strategies in Beattyville and parts of Lee County. Structural plans would include possible levee and floodwall construction and nonstructural strategies could include facility relocation and the elevation of structures.**In a sea of partisan news, WEKU is your source for public service, fact-based journalism. Monthly sustaining donors are the top source of funding for this growing nonprofit news organization. Please join others in your community who support WEKU by making your donation.