Police Reports: Phone, digital scams cost residents thousands

These reports were pulled from the latest police summaries provided by departments in our coverage area (Wilmette, Winnetka, Northfield, Kenilworth and Glencoe).

WILMETTE

Dec. 8

• A caller purporting to be with ComEd reportedly scammed a resident out of nearly $2,000 by claiming the power would be shut off to the resident’s home.

WINNETKA

Dec. 4

• The tires of a car reportedly were damaged in the 400 block of Winnetka Avenue.

• A mailed check reportedly was stolen, altered and cashed in an amount more than $5,000.

Nov. 30

• Fraudulent purchases totaling $3,413 reportedly were made on a resident’s credit card.

Nov. 29

• A caller purporting to be with Comcast reportedly tricked a resident into providing their personal information and pay a balance of $220.

Nov. 28

• A temporary stop sign reportedly was removed from Sunset Road and Woodland Avenue.

• A resident’s personal information reportedly was used to steal more than $5,000 by executing a wire transfer.

GLENCOE

Dec. 4

• A resident reportedly was scammed out of $1,158 after receiving a message on their computer asking for $1,158 to remove spyware.

NORTHFIELD

Dec. 4

• Cosmetics items reportedly were stolen from Walgreens, 1825 Willow Road, at 5:24 p.m.

Nov. 28

• A jacket worth $300 reportedly was stolen from a car parked in the municipal lot at Orchard Street.

KENILWORTH

No activity reported from Nov. 25-Dec. 2

The Record’s police reports are taken from police-activity summaries prepared by local police departments. Police Reports contain public information from preliminary reports and are not a complete listing of all police activity. The Record does not publish the names of individuals arrested and named in in preliminary reports unless the incident is a matter of public safety or has significant community implications. All arrestees are innocent until proven guilty.

