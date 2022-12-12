— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 16, 2022. The ECB's 50 basis point increase in its key interest rate was in line with market expectations. However, in view of the ECB President, Lagarde clearly refuted the view that interest rates will be cut soon, as well as the ECB released a more specific message than expected about quantitative tightening, which made many analysts interpret this ECB statement as hawkish.

