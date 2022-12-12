ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

European stocks marginally higher as investors assess interest rate outlook

European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% early morning, with most sectors and major bourses trading in positive territory. Oil and gas led gains, up 2.5%.
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks for 2023

Despite the encouraging signs that the economy is throwing our way, the lingering fear of a recession occurring in 2023 has not left the market. Amid this uncertainty, a longer-term outlook will help investors decide the best course to build their portfolios. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a service that ranks analysts based on their track record.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 industrial stocks heading into 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying he expects them to outperform the sector's top performers in 2022. Shares of Caterpillar, which reported strong earnings two months ago, have climbed 12.6% year to date. Cramer said he favors Caterpillar...
CNBC

Stock futures inch up after major averages post consecutive weekly losses

Stock futures inched up early Monday trading after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September. Investors also struggled to shake off recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 38 points, or 0.11%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
CNBC

Meta's stock, down 64% this year, could be set for a rebound in 2023

(META) on the back of increased cost discipline and receding headwinds in 2023. And we agree that Meta's stock, one of the worst performers in the. this year, could be poised to make a comeback — but only if management takes greater steps to rein in spending.
CNBC

CCTV Script 16/12/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 16, 2022. The ECB's 50 basis point increase in its key interest rate was in line with market expectations. However, in view of the ECB President, Lagarde clearly refuted the view that interest rates will be cut soon, as well as the ECB released a more specific message than expected about quantitative tightening, which made many analysts interpret this ECB statement as hawkish.
CNBC

Oil climbs on optimism over China's demand recovery

Oil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China's reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT while U.S. West...
CNBC

Friday, Dec. 16, 2022: Cramer wants to buy more of these stocks 'gingerly'

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what today's U.S. Services PMI report means for their market and inflation outlook. Jim goes in depth on several stocks he is looking to buy more of once they reach certain levels. Jim also shares a life lesson in finding a stock you like and investing in it.
CNBC

Bitcoin dips below $17,000, and FTX customers explain what's next post-collapse: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, FTX users Jake Thacker and Evan Singh Luthra explain what they were going through as the crypto exchange was collapsing and what's next after thousands of dollars were stuck on the platform.
CNBC

Jim Cramer’s week ahead: Earnings and economic data should give clues on Fed policy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
CNBC

U.S. begins buying back oil for strategic petroleum reserve

The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile. The department will buy up to 3 million barrels for delivery in February, a senior official...

Comments / 0

Community Policy