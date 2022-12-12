Read full article on original website
European stocks marginally higher as investors assess interest rate outlook
European markets were cautiously higher on Monday, coming off a losing week as hawkish comments from major central banks signaled further monetary policy tightening in 2023. The Stoxx 600 was up 0.5% early morning, with most sectors and major bourses trading in positive territory. Oil and gas led gains, up 2.5%.
Negative mood could pervade stock market next week as investors search for Santa
This top-performing manager boasts mutual funds that are up 40% this year. Here's how he crushes the market.
Top Wall Street analysts pick these stocks for 2023
Despite the encouraging signs that the economy is throwing our way, the lingering fear of a recession occurring in 2023 has not left the market. Amid this uncertainty, a longer-term outlook will help investors decide the best course to build their portfolios. To help the process, here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a service that ranks analysts based on their track record.
Central banks around the world have now given the markets a clear message — tighter policy is here to stay
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that despite recent indications that inflation may have peaked, the fight to wrestle it back to manageable levels is far from over. On Thursday, the European Central Bank followed suit, also opting for a smaller hike but suggesting it would need to raise rates "significantly" further to tame inflation.
The FTX disaster has set back crypto by 'years' — here are 3 ways it could reshape the industry
The collapse of FTX, once a $32 billion crypto exchange, has shattered investor confidence in cryptocurrencies. Louise Abbott, a partner at law firm Keystone Law, told CNBC the exchange's demise is "devastating for investors." The disaster has set back adoption of crypto assets by "one or two years," according to...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Binance's native BNB token plunges to lowest since July as concerns mount about withdrawals, FTX ties
BNB, the coin created by crypto exchange Binance, dropped 6.5% in the past day and 15% over the last week. Binance is facing questions over its ability to handle potential clawback demands of $2.1 billion in FTX's bankruptcy proceedings. Binance had been an early and major investor in FTX and...
Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 industrial stocks heading into 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday identified three industrial stocks that he believes are worth owning next year, saying he expects them to outperform the sector's top performers in 2022. Shares of Caterpillar, which reported strong earnings two months ago, have climbed 12.6% year to date. Cramer said he favors Caterpillar...
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Meta, Maxar Technologies, Ford, Goldman Sachs and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of the satellite owner and operator surged 124.8% following news that private equity firm Advent International will acquire the company and take it private in a deal valued at $6.4 billion, or $53 a share. The stock closed at $23.10 per share Thursday.
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: More selling, Estee Lauder, Meta Platforms
1. Federal Reserve-driven selling continues in stocks but the long bond does nothing. These moves say earnings must go lower. But the question is: which ones? Since the Fed outlined a more hawkish outlook Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 900 points total in back-to-back declines. 2....
Stock futures inch up after major averages post consecutive weekly losses
Stock futures inched up early Monday trading after the major averages posted their second straight week of losses for the first time since September. Investors also struggled to shake off recession fears. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 38 points, or 0.11%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
Meta's stock, down 64% this year, could be set for a rebound in 2023
(META) on the back of increased cost discipline and receding headwinds in 2023. And we agree that Meta's stock, one of the worst performers in the. this year, could be poised to make a comeback — but only if management takes greater steps to rein in spending.
CCTV Script 16/12/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on December 16, 2022. The ECB's 50 basis point increase in its key interest rate was in line with market expectations. However, in view of the ECB President, Lagarde clearly refuted the view that interest rates will be cut soon, as well as the ECB released a more specific message than expected about quantitative tightening, which made many analysts interpret this ECB statement as hawkish.
Bill Gates-backed nuclear demonstration project in Wyoming delayed because Russia was the only fuel source
Bill Gates nuclear innovation company TerraPower says the operation of its demonstration advanced power reactor will be pushed back at least two years because the only source of fuel for the reactor was Russia. The advanced reactor design uses high-assay low-enriched uranium, or HALEU, and was slated to be done...
Oil climbs on optimism over China's demand recovery
Oil prices reclaimed ground on Monday after tumbling more than $2 a barrel in the previous session as optimism from China's reopening and oil demand recovery outweighed concerns of a global recession. Brent crude futures rose 72 cents, or 0.9%, to $79.76 a barrel by 0103 GMT while U.S. West...
Friday, Dec. 16, 2022: Cramer wants to buy more of these stocks 'gingerly'
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what today's U.S. Services PMI report means for their market and inflation outlook. Jim goes in depth on several stocks he is looking to buy more of once they reach certain levels. Jim also shares a life lesson in finding a stock you like and investing in it.
Bitcoin dips below $17,000, and FTX customers explain what's next post-collapse: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, FTX users Jake Thacker and Evan Singh Luthra explain what they were going through as the crypto exchange was collapsing and what's next after thousands of dollars were stuck on the platform.
Jim Cramer’s week ahead: Earnings and economic data should give clues on Fed policy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar. Wall Street is growing increasingly concerned that the Fed's rate-hiking campaign will tip the U.S. economy into a recession. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday looked ahead to next week's earnings and economic data calendar, which...
U.S. begins buying back oil for strategic petroleum reserve
The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year's record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile. The department will buy up to 3 million barrels for delivery in February, a senior official...
