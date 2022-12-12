Read full article on original website
One Game Too Far for Morocco as France Head Into Another World Cup Final
France will join Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final. Musa and Ryan discuss their 2-0 win over Morocco (06:41), which was far from easy going. They chat about the game, the tournaments for both sides so far, and how Morocco’s progress through to the semifinal stage means so much for so many (39:46).
Álvarez Elevates, Messi Facilitates, and Argentina Are Into the World Cup Final
Musa and Ryan chat about Argentina progressing to the World Cup final following their 3-0 win over Croatia (02:11). They discuss Lionel Messi’s goal and assists as well as the wonderful performance from Julián Álvarez, before heaping praise on Luka Modric (28:44). Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa...
Recapping World Cup ’22, ‘The White Lotus,’ and ‘SOS’
Justin and Micah return to discuss the weekend’s World Cup matches, and the finale of The White Lotus with producer Stefan Anderson (1:27). They conclude the episode by discussing SZA’s latest release, SOS (31:18). Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters. Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson.
NFL Playoffs Speculation and World Cup Check-in With Jason Flynn
Mike and Jesse start with some NFL playoffs speculation, discussing how potential playoff matchups could impact the card market (6:26). After that, they are joined by Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United to talk about the World Cup semifinals and how the tournament has impacted the market so far (28:39). Later, they get into some new releases, including 2020-21 Panini Contenders Optic Basketball, 2022 Topps Chrome Black Baseball, and 2022 Topps Triple Threads Baseball (40:48). They finish up the pod by answering your mailbag questions (52:41).
