Mike and Jesse start with some NFL playoffs speculation, discussing how potential playoff matchups could impact the card market (6:26). After that, they are joined by Jason Flynn from Soccer Cards United to talk about the World Cup semifinals and how the tournament has impacted the market so far (28:39). Later, they get into some new releases, including 2020-21 Panini Contenders Optic Basketball, 2022 Topps Chrome Black Baseball, and 2022 Topps Triple Threads Baseball (40:48). They finish up the pod by answering your mailbag questions (52:41).

2 DAYS AGO