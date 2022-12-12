Read full article on original website
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card SkimmingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
biteofthebest.com
Aldo Solm Wine Bar, Midtown, NYC + Leopoldstadt
Urban Hawkers didn’t cut it for us, as we both prefer being served to food courts. That’s how we ended up at Aldo Salm, the casual wine bar across the alley from Le Bernardin serving light French fare. I’d expect a server to provide a clean glass for...
Beloved New York Bakery Plans To Open Store At Boston Seaport: Report
Some sweet news out of the Boston Seaport District. Boston Restaurant News reported that Mia's Bakery, the wildly popular New York eatery, is planning to open a new location at the Superette, the under-construction entertainment and shopping hub. Mia's Bakery currently has stores in Brooklyn a…
domino
This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
pix11.com
Expert details the top three wines to try this holiday season
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Wine is a must-have for holiday gatherings and Wine Spectator magazine has the best picks. The magazine released its annual list of the top 100 wines for 2022. Senior editor for Wine Spectator, Kristen Bieler, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share samples of the top wine choices.
Eater
Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips Chain Opens in Times Square
A fish and chips chain from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — has touched down in Times Square at 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Manhattan gets the fourth U.S. location of this growing chain, which got a tepid thumbs up from the Washington Post last month for its well-battered fish and “airport” fries. In addition to seafood, look out for fried chicken, shakes mixed with sticky toffee, loaded french fries, and sandwiches wrapped in naan. Wait, what?
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Brooklyn Renter Revamps Her Outdated, Builder Grade Kitchen With Marble
When Brooklyn renter and Instagrammer Brigette Muller moved into her Greenpoint, Brooklyn, apartment in June 2021, she knew right away that she wanted to majorly upgrade her kitchen sink area. What little cabinetry the kitchen had was old and in disrepair, with the lowers peeling and the drawers not quite...
Thrillist
NYC's East Village Staple Dallas BBQ Will Close Permanently
It's the end of an era for a downtown staple in NYC. The East Village location of local chain Dallas BBQ is set to close permanently at the end of the month, E.V. Grieve reports. The restaurant, which has operated on the corner of St. Mark's Place and 2nd Avenue...
5 Tasty Business Lunch Restaurants in New York City
You’re probably looking for a great place to have a business lunch in New York City, but you don’t know where to start. Business lunch in New York.Photo byRod LongonUnsplash.
Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
Thrillist
These 10 NYC Neighborhoods Are Expected to Attract the Most Renters Next Year
In 2023, NYC renters are surely hoping for some relief from the eye-watering heights the real estate market reached this year. According to a new StreetEasy analysis, they'll be looking across the city for the best deals. The real estate website published a list today of 10 neighborhoods it expects...
Major grocery store chain closing another New York location
A major grocery store chain is closing another New York location next month, leaving local residents concerned and saddened. The closure of a major grocery store can have an enormous economic and community impact. It can lead to job losses, increased prices for groceries, and even the loss of certain goods in the area.
NYC reveals preliminary plan to fix crumbling section of BQE in Brooklyn
While design concepts include innovative pedestrian and bicycle upgrades, some Brooklyn residents don't support the project right now.
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts
New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
New York’s First Black Latina-Owned Movie Theater Is Finally Here
A Brooklyn woman who grew frustrated from not seeing a diverse array of faces and stories on the big screen decided she wouldn’t wait on someone else to provide more inclusivity on theater screens – so she opened one up herself. Emelyn Stuart is the founder of Stuart...
Best of Staten Island: Readers select 62 Chinese restaurants; vote for your favorite
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — We asked, you delivered. Last week, we called on readers to submit nominations for the final Best of Staten Island category of 2022: Chinese restaurants. They told us about a whopping 62 places that are serving up good food with great flavor. Now, it’s time...
A New 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Opening In Union Square
Urbanspace, NYC’s beloved market maker, is opening their newest food hall in Union Square on Wednesday, December 14th just a stones throw away from their festive holiday market (one of the best rated holiday markets in the world!). Spanning 10,000 square feet at Zero Irving with an extensive back patio, the food hall will feature 13 food vendors from well-known establishments to budding concepts. “The Union Square-14th Street neighborhood has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Urbanspace Union Square at the new Zero Irving tech center and we are thrilled the day has arrived,” said Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director...
With ‘music in her soul,’ Gertrude Hendrick, believed to be Staten Island’s oldest resident, dies at 107
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With an inherent talent and dedication to the art of music and dance, on the occasion of Gertrude Hendrick’s 107th birthday, she made one request. “Can I have new legs so I can dance again?” she asked her granddaughter, Lori Hendrick. “In...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Meet a ‘Real Housewives’ Star and Buy Her Clothes at UWS Store Event
Central Park Resale (located at 22 West 66th Street) is teaming up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan-favorite Sutton Stracke for “Sutton’s Closet,” a fashion event to support sustainable style. Offering a range of gently-worn thrifted pieces, affordable (and trendy) finds and ultra-luxe consignment clothing and...
2 Feet of Snow Predicted for Hudson Valley During Christmas Week
Whether you're traveling or hosting guests for Christmas, New Yorkers are gonna want to keep their eyes on the weather. It appears that the Hudson Valley is in for a white Christmas. Meteorologists are predicting several days of snow leading up to the holiday that will dump over two feet of the white stuff on Hudson Valley roads.
Popeyes to open new Staten Island restaurant this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After removing the green construction fence and hosting a hiring event earlier this month, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has announced it will open its fifth Staten Island restaurant this week. Located at 1388 Hylan Blvd., the site of a former McDonald’s that shuttered in 2020, the...
