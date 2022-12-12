ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldo Solm Wine Bar, Midtown, NYC + Leopoldstadt

Urban Hawkers didn’t cut it for us, as we both prefer being served to food courts. That’s how we ended up at Aldo Salm, the casual wine bar across the alley from Le Bernardin serving light French fare. I’d expect a server to provide a clean glass for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
BROOKLYN, NY
Expert details the top three wines to try this holiday season

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Wine is a must-have for holiday gatherings and Wine Spectator magazine has the best picks. The magazine released its annual list of the top 100 wines for 2022. Senior editor for Wine Spectator, Kristen Bieler, joined New York Living on Wednesday to share samples of the top wine choices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gordon Ramsay’s Fish and Chips Chain Opens in Times Square

A fish and chips chain from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay — called Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, of course — has touched down in Times Square at 1500 Broadway, near Seventh Avenue. Manhattan gets the fourth U.S. location of this growing chain, which got a tepid thumbs up from the Washington Post last month for its well-battered fish and “airport” fries. In addition to seafood, look out for fried chicken, shakes mixed with sticky toffee, loaded french fries, and sandwiches wrapped in naan. Wait, what?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts

New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
A New 10,000-Square-Foot Food Hall Is Opening In Union Square

Urbanspace, NYC’s beloved market maker, is opening their newest food hall in Union Square on Wednesday, December 14th just a stones throw away from their festive holiday market (one of the best rated holiday markets in the world!). Spanning 10,000 square feet at Zero Irving with an extensive back patio, the food hall will feature 13 food vendors from well-known establishments to budding concepts. “The Union Square-14th Street neighborhood has been eagerly awaiting the opening of Urbanspace Union Square at the new Zero Irving tech center and we are thrilled the day has arrived,” said Ed Janoff, Acting Executive Director...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Meet a ‘Real Housewives’ Star and Buy Her Clothes at UWS Store Event

Central Park Resale (located at 22 West 66th Street) is teaming up with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan-favorite Sutton Stracke for “Sutton’s Closet,” a fashion event to support sustainable style. Offering a range of gently-worn thrifted pieces, affordable (and trendy) finds and ultra-luxe consignment clothing and...
MANHATTAN, NY

