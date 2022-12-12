ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellisville, MS

WDAM-TV

1-vehicle accident near Ovett blocks MS 15 for nearly a hour

OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle accident blocked MIssissippi 15 north in Jones County for nearly an hour Wednesday morning. Shortly after 8:30 am, Ovett and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Mississippi 15 south in the Landrum community, just north of Ovett. Upon arrival, firefighters...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Storm damage in Ovett community, Jones County

A Kia Rio sedan known to belong to Roosevelt McDaniel was located on Ivy Landing in Marion County, off Riverbend Road in Goss, around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. The Forrest County Sheriff's Office said the women were arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (12th NET Team) completed an investigation into tips received from residents and other sources in the Dixie Community.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Woman wanted in burglary investigation in Jasper Co.

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a woman in connection to a burglary investigation. According to the sheriff’s department, 36-year-old Roberta Ann Jones is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant from Jasper County Circuit Court. Jones is believed to be in Jones...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Missing Jones Co. teen found safe

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reported missing person Corban Chancellor, 18, has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin wanted to thank the public for their assistance in sharing information on Corban Chancellor’s missing status. Want more WDAM 7 news...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest County EMA preparing to open safe room

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is getting ready to open its 361 safe room tomorrow for the likelihood of severe weather. Right now, the EMA says we’re at an enhanced risk, which means the possibility of thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and even tornadoes. EMA...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Newton County deputies investigating shooting

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m. Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The...
WDAM-TV

Severe weather cuts through Jones County Wednesday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe storms pounded parts of Jones County Wednesday. The county experienced several tornado warnings and what appears to be a funnel cloud was captured above 16th Avenue in Laurel. Jones County Emergency Management Agency personnel said, though no structures were damaged from any of the...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Severe weather tracks across Mississippi

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Covington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing person

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, Ona Scott has been missing since Monday, Dec. 5. Scott is described as a white female with pinkish-red hair, who stands...
WDAM-TV

LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open Wednesday. The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, is open and will remain open throughout the watch. The Jones County Safe Room is...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Shooting suspect booked into Jones County Jail

The Sumrall Board of Aldermen was given a collection of ideas about an ordinance during the board meeting Monday.
WDAM-TV

Driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Jones Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of an overturned vehicle only suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the rollover on 77 Old Highway 15 South at 6:45 a.m.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A federal jury in Mississippi convicted an Anniston, Ala., man this week on two counts of armed robbery in Meridian Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was also convicted for two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel looking to hire firefighters and police officers

Mississippi Power discussed its safety protocols to ensure customers stay with power as often as possible.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Sumrall officer terminated after unanimous board of aldermen vote

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department. Gandy was put on paid leave for the previous 19 weeks for social media posts that violated policy. Gandy has more than 20 years of...
SUMRALL, MS

