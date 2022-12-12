Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
1-vehicle accident near Ovett blocks MS 15 for nearly a hour
OVETT, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle accident blocked MIssissippi 15 north in Jones County for nearly an hour Wednesday morning. Shortly after 8:30 am, Ovett and Glade volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Mississippi 15 south in the Landrum community, just north of Ovett. Upon arrival, firefighters...
WDAM-TV
Storm damage in Ovett community, Jones County
A Kia Rio sedan known to belong to Roosevelt McDaniel was located on Ivy Landing in Marion County, off Riverbend Road in Goss, around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the women were arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (12th NET Team) completed an investigation into tips received from residents and other sources in the Dixie Community.
WDAM-TV
Woman wanted in burglary investigation in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a woman in connection to a burglary investigation. According to the sheriff’s department, 36-year-old Roberta Ann Jones is wanted on an outstanding bench warrant from Jasper County Circuit Court. Jones is believed to be in Jones...
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
WDAM-TV
Missing Jones Co. teen found safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Reported missing person Corban Chancellor, 18, has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin wanted to thank the public for their assistance in sharing information on Corban Chancellor’s missing status. Want more WDAM 7 news...
WDAM-TV
Forrest County EMA preparing to open safe room
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Forrest County Emergency Management Agency is getting ready to open its 361 safe room tomorrow for the likelihood of severe weather. Right now, the EMA says we’re at an enhanced risk, which means the possibility of thunderstorms, heavy rain, hail and even tornadoes. EMA...
WTOK-TV
Newton County deputies investigating shooting
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told News 11 deputies responded to a call on Pleasant Ridge Road Wednesday about 4 p.m. Deputies discovered a person had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Pennington said the suspect was taken into custody. The...
WDAM-TV
Severe weather cuts through Jones County Wednesday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Severe storms pounded parts of Jones County Wednesday. The county experienced several tornado warnings and what appears to be a funnel cloud was captured above 16th Avenue in Laurel. Jones County Emergency Management Agency personnel said, though no structures were damaged from any of the...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police partner with Jones County Rest Home to grant residents’ wish lists
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is partnering with the Jones County Rest Home to provide gifts for its residents. The rest home has compiled a list of different items that will be used and appreciated by each resident. Some items include pajamas, blankets, slippers, home decor and other personal items.
WTOK-TV
Severe weather tracks across Mississippi
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bands of severe weather tracking across Mississippi Wednesday are producing tornado warnings and power outages. There are reports of homes badly damaged or leveled in Clarke County, which had several tornado warnings through the day. The path of the storm was estimated at possibly half a mile wide along County Road 650 and County Road 670. That included a report of people trapped on CR 6151 with the home destroyed. There are reports of homes were damaged and trees uprooted a mile north of Hickory as well.
WDAM-TV
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asks for help locating missing person
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. According to the sheriff’s office, Ona Scott has been missing since Monday, Dec. 5. Scott is described as a white female with pinkish-red hair, who stands...
WDAM-TV
LIST: Pine Belt storm shelters open for severe weather
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather threatening the Pine Belt, several storm shelters in the area will be open Wednesday. The Forrest County 361 Safe Room, located at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, is open and will remain open throughout the watch. The Jones County Safe Room is...
WDAM-TV
Shooting suspect booked into Jones County Jail
The Sumrall Board of Aldermen was given a collection of ideas about an ordinance during the board meeting Monday. After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department.
WDAM-TV
Driver suffers minor injuries after rollover in Jones Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The driver of an overturned vehicle only suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision Tuesday morning. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the rollover on 77 Old Highway 15 South at 6:45 a.m.
WDAM-TV
‘Cornbread’ caught: Jones Co. shooting suspect arrested in overnight search
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The search for a Jones County shooting suspect ended overnight Sunday after several agencies assisted in the suspect’s arrest. Stephen Shane Poole, a.k.a. “Cornbread,” 45, of Moselle, was wanted for aggravated assault in the shooting of William Parker in Jones County on Saturday, Dec. 3.
WTOK-TV
Man convicted of two 2018 robberies in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A federal jury in Mississippi convicted an Anniston, Ala., man this week on two counts of armed robbery in Meridian Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Lewis Jennings, 31, was also convicted for two counts of using or carrying a firearm in connection with the robberies and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
WDAM-TV
Laurel looking to hire firefighters and police officers
Mississippi Power discussed its safety protocols to ensure customers stay with power as often as possible. Jones Co. shooting supect arrested in overnight search. After an eight-day manhunt, Stephen Shane 'Cornbread" Poole was taken into custody by Jones County Sheriff's Department Sunday night. Students raise money for Hurricane Ian victims.
WDAM-TV
Heavy rainfall brought flooding issues to Hattiesburg during Wednesday storms
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The formula is fairly simple: Areas that saw excessive rainfall in a short amount of time Wednesday were impacted by flooded roadways. Ryan Moore, Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer, said that it’s very easy for panic to set in if you find yourself on a flooded road.
WDAM-TV
Booth located safe after HPD issued missing persons alert
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that 49-year-old Antonio Booth was located and is safe. Booth was previously reported missing on Monday, Dec. 12, by a family member. He had last been seen on Wednesday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe...
WDAM-TV
Sumrall officer terminated after unanimous board of aldermen vote
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - After a four-hour executive session, the Sumrall Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to terminate Josh Gandy from the Sumrall Police Department. Gandy was put on paid leave for the previous 19 weeks for social media posts that violated policy. Gandy has more than 20 years of...
Comments / 0