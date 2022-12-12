Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Suspect opens fire on repo man
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Repossessing a car can be dangerous, especially if someone is shooting at you. Mobile Police say this is the guy who opened fire on the tow driver and helper: 26 year old Arterious Morgan. It happened last Monday afternoon after the “repo man” rolled into the parking lot of a midtown apartment complex on Orleans Street.
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for retail store robbery suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual suspect in a robbery that happened on Dec. 6. ECSO said the robbery happened at a retail store located on the 3000 block of West Michigan Avenue. “The suspect initially entered the store wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and […]
Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
Man intentionally crashes car, dies from self-inflicted gunshot: Daphne Police
UPDATE (12/13 9:56 a.m.): Officials with the Daphne Police Department said their investigation led them to the conclusion that the crash was intentional. Officers said that a 22-year-old man crashed his car on purpose and then died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.” DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said one person died Monday […]
WPMI
Bay Minette PD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile arrested, 1 juvenile sought for firing at woman's car
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Bay Minette Police Officers responded to a call regarding shots being fired at 1026 Newport Parkway. Upon arrival, Officers determined that an adult female was operating a vehicle on Newport Parkway and stopped in front of the Newport Parkway address. Several young males were standing in the front yard and three brandished handguns and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking it twice. The victim fled from the area and was not injured.
Woman allegedly stabs man in abdomen, arrested: Gulf Shores Police
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Gulf Shores Police Department said they have arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed a man in the abdomen. According to officials, on Dec. 7, officers were called to Oak Road East for a domestic violence dispute. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 60-year-old man […]
WPMI
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
Mobile Police search for Old Shell Road gas station robbery suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a gas station off Old Shell Road early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 5473 Old Shell Road, Jaguar BP Convenience Store for a “robbery alarm” at around 12:46 a.m. […]
Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
WPMI
Some area schools included in wave of 'hoax' threats
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Investigators are working to track down the person who is making threatening calls to schools across the state. St. Michael High School, Bay Minette Elementary, and Flomaton City Schools were among the schools receiving calls today reporting an active shooter. Police responded to each school....
Missing & endangered 81-year-old woman: Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on […]
12-year-old shot, Mobile police looking for suspect
UPDATE: Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Garland Street near University Boulevard and Overlook Road. Officers tell us the victim was taking out […]
WPMI
MFRD responds to house fire after possible lighting strike
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire during Wednesday's storm system. Neighbors say lightning struck a house on Jackson Boulevard near the corner of Airport and Azalea. Luckily, the fire did not seem severe, and it didn't take long for crews to...
Deputies seize guns, drugs and cash from Escambia Co. home, 1 arrested, 1 wanted
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested after deputies conducted a search on an Escambia County home in November and finding drugs, guns and cash, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was charged with keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity. On Nov. 10, members of the Escambia […]
25-time convicted Pensacola felon sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated battery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 25-time convicted Pensacola felon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2021 aggravated battery charge. On Dec. 9, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Tyi Dejesus Nettles, Jr., to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for the crime of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. […]
WPMI
Law enforcement looking for person who illegally dumped dozens of tires in Wilmer
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The hunt is one for whoever dumped dozens of tires on the side of the road in Wilmer. It happened on Quartermain Road over the weekend. Officials posted photos on Facebook yesterday hoping to generate some leads. The Mobile County Environmental Enforcement Agency sent NBC...
U.S. Highway 98 head-on collision claims at least one life in Baldwin County
A traffic crash Tuesday morning claimed at least one life and left another driver fighting for his life in Baldwin County.
Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
WPMI
Citronelle man killed in head-on collision
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a Citronelle man has died following a two-vehicle crash. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the pickup truck he was driving collided head-on with a pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss. Stricker...
WEAR
Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
