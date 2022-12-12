ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Suspect opens fire on repo man

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Repossessing a car can be dangerous, especially if someone is shooting at you. Mobile Police say this is the guy who opened fire on the tow driver and helper: 26 year old Arterious Morgan. It happened last Monday afternoon after the “repo man” rolled into the parking lot of a midtown apartment complex on Orleans Street.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cantonment woman charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving 70-year-old on the floor without food, water for two days

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman has been arrested and charged with elderly abuse after allegedly leaving a 70-year-old man on the floor without food or water for two days, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.   On Dec. 11, deputies responded to a home in Escambia County in reference to elderly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Bay Minette PD: 1 adult, 1 juvenile arrested, 1 juvenile sought for firing at woman's car

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Bay Minette Police, at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Bay Minette Police Officers responded to a call regarding shots being fired at 1026 Newport Parkway. Upon arrival, Officers determined that an adult female was operating a vehicle on Newport Parkway and stopped in front of the Newport Parkway address. Several young males were standing in the front yard and three brandished handguns and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, striking it twice. The victim fled from the area and was not injured.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WPMI

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of killing woman in hit-and-run confessed: Mobile ADA

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Citronelle is facing a reckless manslaughter charge for allegedly hitting a car and killing Rachel Pickard, 24, while traveling on I-10 towards Biloxi on Nov. 5. Wyatt Newburn, 26, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing Monday morning, but the hearing was waved since Newburn confessed to investigators […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Some area schools included in wave of 'hoax' threats

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Investigators are working to track down the person who is making threatening calls to schools across the state. St. Michael High School, Bay Minette Elementary, and Flomaton City Schools were among the schools receiving calls today reporting an active shooter. Police responded to each school....
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered 81-year-old woman: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the Crestview area, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shirley Carolyn Wise, 81, was last seen in the area of James Lee Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old shot, Mobile police looking for suspect

UPDATE: Mother of shot 12-year-old gives update on son’s condition MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Garland Street near University Boulevard and Overlook Road. Officers tell us the victim was taking out […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MFRD responds to house fire after possible lighting strike

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile Fire Rescue Department responded to a house fire during Wednesday's storm system. Neighbors say lightning struck a house on Jackson Boulevard near the corner of Airport and Azalea. Luckily, the fire did not seem severe, and it didn't take long for crews to...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Ohio woman arrested in Escambia Co. after allegedly trying to deposit fake check at several Navy Credit Union locations

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Ohio woman was arrested in Escambia County after allegedly trying to deposit a counterfeit check at several Navy Federal Credit Unions in Gulf Breeze, Santa Rosa and Escambia Counties, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Michelle Renee Moore, 41, was charged with attempted grand theft, fraudulently using personal […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WPMI

Citronelle man killed in head-on collision

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a Citronelle man has died following a two-vehicle crash. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the pickup truck he was driving collided head-on with a pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss. Stricker...
CITRONELLE, AL
WEAR

Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
PENSACOLA, FL

