Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte, gives in to protesters' demands, says she'll propose moving up elections to 2024

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Violent protests disrupting tourism and trade across Peru persisted Thursday as a judge considered whether to keep the country’s ex-president in custody while authorities build their case against him for inciting a rebellion. The decision on whether to detain former President Pedro Castillo for up to 18 months comes after the government on Wednesday declared a police state in an effort to calm the protests, which have led to at least eight deaths. Castillo’s supporters began protesting last week after he was removed from power and taken into custody following his attempt to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote. Peru’s Supreme Prosecutor Alcides Chinchay said in court Thursday that Castillo faces at least 10 years in prison for the rebellion charge.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Thursday he will soon make a visit to sub-Saharan Africa, announcing bare details of his travel plans as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit stressing that he’s serious about increasing U.S. attention to the growing continent. Biden said he will also be dispatching many of his top advisers to Africa including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellin and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. “I’m looking forward to seeing you in your home countries,” Biden said to the leaders. The visit will be Biden’s first of his presidency to sub-Saharan Africa. He made a brief stop in November in Egypt--which spans across the northeast corner of Africa and southwest corner of Asia-- for an international climate summit. The president did not detail which countries he will visit or exactly when the trip will happen.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has dismantled a massive migrant camp in the southern state of Oaxaca where tens of thousands migrants have obtained temporary transit documents on their way to the United States border. The move comes just days before a Dec. 21 deadline set by...
