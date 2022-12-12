Read full article on original website
WWE Announces Next UK Tour Schedule
World Wrestling Entertainment is heading overseas!. In the summer of 2023. WWE will set up shop in Liverpool, Dublin, Cardiff, and a host of other cities across the United Kingdom. Check out the full details below, via WWE.Com:. WWE Live returns to Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Dublin and Cardiff in 2023.
Taya Valkyrie Says It Felt Like No One In WWE NXT Knew What To Do With Her
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie recently spoke to Denise Salcedo on a number of topics such as how at first she was having the best time in NXT as well as how nobody could tell her anything, but as time went on it felt like no one in the company really knew what to do with her and she never even got the chance to have any connection with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
Mandy Rose Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE
UPDATE: Mandy Rose's release has been confirmed by multiple sources within WWE, however, the company has yet to make an official statement on the matter. Less than 24 hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship, Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. According to a report from Fightful, content...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Dana Brooke def. Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali def. Edris...
Adam Pearce Announces That He Has Rescinded Bobby Lashley's Storyline Termination
-- WWE official Adam Pearce posted a video this afternoon in which he discussed the Bobby Lashley situation by concluding that Lashley's storyline termination has been rescinded. While Pearce maintained that Lashley putting his hands on WWE officials was unacceptable and will need to be addressed, he also apologized for letting his emotions get the better of him when announcing Lashley's firing. Pearce then noted that he and Lashley will meet later this week to discuss the incident and the ramifications and how they can move forward.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/12/2022): Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.
WWE RAW RESULTS (12/12/2022) This week's show kicks off with the usual theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the Milwaukee-based venue as the crowd roars and the commentators welcome us as pyro explodes. Raw Women's Championship Eliminator. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. We settle in and then...
Former WWE Star Reveals He Was Originally Known As The Rock Before Dwayne Johnson
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock had a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as how he was originally known as The Rock before Dwayne Johnson began to use it and how it was even in his UFC and WWF contracts.
Roxanne Perez Talks NXT Women's Title Win (Video)
Moments after she deafeated Mandy Rose to become the new NXT Women's Champion, WWE posted an exclusive video, featuring Roxanne Perez.
Bruce Prichard Says Shawn Michaels And Triple H Were "Big Fans" Of WWE Hall Of Famer
How did Triple H and Shawn Michaels feel about Rob Van Dam?. Longtime WWE Executive Bruce Prichard may know the answer. During the latest edition of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Bruce explained why Shawn and Hunter were "both big fans of Rob." Prichard also reflected on WWE's trip to India in 2002, and more. Check out the highlights beow.
Jimmy Korderas Critiques WWE's Booking Of Dexter Lumis (Video)
What does Jimmy Korderas think of the way the WWE has booked Dexter Lumis as of late?. During the latest edition of his own Reffin' Rant, Kordras critiqued Lumis' ongoing feud with The Miz. Check out the comments from Korderas below:. “Sometimes changing and evolving a character in professional wrestling...
Eric Bischoff Says Bobby Roode Deserved To Be The TNA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how current WWE Star Bobby Roode was quiet and a professional as well as how he just did the work and he has nothing but respect for him, which is why the WWE Star deserved to be the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
Various News: Asuka Says She's Going On "A Trip," AEW Dynamite Preview (Video)
Following her Monday Night Raw singles loss to Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day, Asuka posted on Twitter, where shared the following statement:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on Wednesday, ahead of the WInter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
Cathy Kelley Reveals She Was Offered A Number Of Roles In The WWE
WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley appeared on Kristian Harloff’s The Big Thing to discuss topics such as how she always stayed in touch with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon as well as how they always knew what projects she was working on and that the door was always open for her to return to WWE. She also discussed being offered a number of roles in WWE when she was on her way back to the company.
The Miz Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Be The "Ryan Seacrest of WWE"
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar The Miz recently stepped Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, for an in-depth interview covering the Two-Time Grand Slam Champion's career to date. During the interview, The Miz reflected on WWE's initial plans for his character, and so much more, Check out the highlights below.
Caprice Coleman Explains How Sinclair Cared For ROH Talent At The End Of 2021
In his recent chat with Busted Open Radio, Caprice Coleman explained how Joe Koff and Sinclair helped ROH talent, during the early days of COVID-19. “They were open and honest with us the whole time. During the pandemic, we were paid when WWE were laying people off, when other organizations were laying people off by the hundreds. They continued to keep everyone under contract paid, and they also picked up some people that were gonna be picked up and made sure they still had food on the table … Joe Koff and Sinclair made it so that even during this time we would still get paid, and then when they brought us in, they brought us in with all of the COVID-19 protocols.”
Karrion Kross Talks About Getting To Work With Rey Mysterio: "I'm Over The Moon ..."
Karrion Kross is "over the moon" to be working with Rey Mysterio. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about working with the masked wrestling legend during a sit-down interview with DJ Peter Rosenberg. Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where he talks about working with the future WWE Hall...
Shane Taylor Talks About His ROH Final Battle Performance, Wants Singles Match With Keith Lee
Shane Taylor recently appeared as a guest on Ron Funches' One Fall program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about his ROH Final Battle 2022 performance, as well as how he wants a singles match against Keith Lee. Featured below...
WWE News: Kylie Rae Makes Huge Announcement After Main Event Taping, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Kylie Rae made a pretty big announcement on Wednesday. Coming off of the heels of her recent appearance at a WWE Main Event taping, Kylie Rae, who performed on the show as Briana Ray, posted the following statement on Twitter:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Top...
Road Dogg Reveals Why He Was Very Jealous Of WWE Legend The Rock
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he took it upon himself to keep WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's feet on the ground and how doing that was very important to him because he was very jealous of The Rock for being able to do everything and also for being the total package and he did that by verbally abusing him and taking shots at him in the ring.
