In his recent chat with Busted Open Radio, Caprice Coleman explained how Joe Koff and Sinclair helped ROH talent, during the early days of COVID-19. “They were open and honest with us the whole time. During the pandemic, we were paid when WWE were laying people off, when other organizations were laying people off by the hundreds. They continued to keep everyone under contract paid, and they also picked up some people that were gonna be picked up and made sure they still had food on the table … Joe Koff and Sinclair made it so that even during this time we would still get paid, and then when they brought us in, they brought us in with all of the COVID-19 protocols.”

5 HOURS AGO