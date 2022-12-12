Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/12/2022): Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.
WWE RAW RESULTS (12/12/2022) This week's show kicks off with the usual theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the Milwaukee-based venue as the crowd roars and the commentators welcome us as pyro explodes. Raw Women's Championship Eliminator. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. We settle in and then...
WWE News: Kylie Rae Makes Huge Announcement After Main Event Taping, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Kylie Rae made a pretty big announcement on Wednesday. Coming off of the heels of her recent appearance at a WWE Main Event taping, Kylie Rae, who performed on the show as Briana Ray, posted the following statement on Twitter:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Top...
WWE NXT Results (12/13/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is NXT Deadline 2022 fallout, New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day find out what’s next for them and more.
PWG Announces One Last Participant For Their 2023 BOLA Tournament, Mike Bailey Update
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) announced that SB KENTo is the eighteenth participant of their upcoming 2023 BOLA Event and this was done as IMPACT's "Speedball" Mike Bailey is unable to compete on Night 1 of the 2023 BOLA tournament, but the IMPACT Wrestling Star will not be removed from the tournament as he can still compete on night 2 and he will face the winner of the added matchup. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from the Globe in Los Angeles, California.
WWE Announces Next UK Tour Schedule
World Wrestling Entertainment is heading overseas!. In the summer of 2023. WWE will set up shop in Liverpool, Dublin, Cardiff, and a host of other cities across the United Kingdom. Check out the full details below, via WWE.Com:. WWE Live returns to Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Dublin and Cardiff in 2023.
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results (12/14/2022): Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX.
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is 8 time World...
Kurt Angle On Original Plans The WWE Had For Him At WrestleMania XIX
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the original plans WWE had for him at WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and that is he was supposed to win the WWE Title by defeating "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar, who was undefeated at the time, but Kurt broke his neck prior to the show and he had to lost to Lesnar and give him the title because he had to have surgery.
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
AEW Announces Four Matches For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, the four matches that is set to take place on tomorrow's AEW Rampage were made official. It was announced that Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley will take on Jericho Appreciation Society's Sammy Guevara in a Singles Match, Skye Blue will face Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. in Women's Division Singles action, Wardlow will be in Singles action against an opponent that has yet to be named and Dustin Rhodes, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) and reigning AEW All-Atlantic Champion "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will face The Butcher, The Blade, Trent Seven and Kip Sabian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
Denise Salcedo Details NXT Deadline Experience
Following her appearance as a panelist on the NXT Deadline pre-show, Denise Salcedo spoke with WrestlingInc.com, and shared the details of her WWE experience. Check out the highlights below. On her NXT Deadline pre-show appearance:. “Yeah, so this was nuts for me, because you mentioned it’s an official debut, because...
AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (12/12): Cedar Park, Texas
All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, saw Varsity Athletes ("The Premier Athlete" Tony Nese and "The Technical Beast" Josh Woods) face Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) and Brandon Cutler in a Trios Match in the main event.
Jim Ross On How Brock Lesnar Wanted Money Right Away In The WWE
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how they made a deal with J Robinson that they wouldn't sign Brock Lesnar to a deal in the WWE until the end of the wrestling season, but Brock wanted money right away in the WWE as The Beast Incarnate was tired of being broke and he was also tired of the camps as well as the training and the practices.
NJPW Announces Three Matches For Their STRONG: Detonation Night 3 Event This Saturday
New Japan Pro Wrestling recently took to their official NJPW of America Twitter account and announced the three matches that will take place as part of the company's STRONG: Detonation Night 3 Event this Saturday at 8PM ET on NJPW World and FITE TV. It was announced that the NJPW...
Corey Graves Says Austin Theory Is The Future Of The WWE
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is the future of WWE as well as how he is making the most out of every opportunity.
Some Talent Who Have Come Back to WWE Reportedly Underwhelming Officials
-- Ever since Triple H came into power within WWE over the summer, the company has been busy restocking their roster specifically concentrating on bringing back wrestlers who were previously released under the old Vince McMahon regime. While some have obviously panned out and performed well, the WrestleVotes account claims that there are a handful of talent who have "underperformed" and "severely underwhelmed" Triple H and other officials since returning. No names were mentioned.
New Day Predict Bright Future For Pretty Deadly In WWE
Although they just beat them for the gold, The New Day still predicts big things in WWE for Pretty Deadly. Following their recent tag-team title tilt at the NXT Deadline 2022 special premium live event, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods spoke with Sports Illustrated about the former NXT Tag-Team Champions.
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Dana Brooke def. Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali def. Edris...
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Preview For Tonight's Show In Garland, TX. (12/14/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is 8 time...
Mandy Rose Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE
UPDATE: Mandy Rose's release has been confirmed by multiple sources within WWE, however, the company has yet to make an official statement on the matter. Less than 24 hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship, Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. According to a report from Fightful, content...
