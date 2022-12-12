Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) announced that SB KENTo is the eighteenth participant of their upcoming 2023 BOLA Event and this was done as IMPACT's "Speedball" Mike Bailey is unable to compete on Night 1 of the 2023 BOLA tournament, but the IMPACT Wrestling Star will not be removed from the tournament as he can still compete on night 2 and he will face the winner of the added matchup. The 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from the Globe in Los Angeles, California.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO