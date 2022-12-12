Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rajah.com
WWE Announces Next UK Tour Schedule
World Wrestling Entertainment is heading overseas!. In the summer of 2023. WWE will set up shop in Liverpool, Dublin, Cardiff, and a host of other cities across the United Kingdom. Check out the full details below, via WWE.Com:. WWE Live returns to Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Dublin and Cardiff in 2023.
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (12/13/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is NXT Deadline 2022 fallout, New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day find out what’s next for them and more.
rajah.com
Various News: Asuka Says She's Going On "A Trip," AEW Dynamite Preview (Video)
Following her Monday Night Raw singles loss to Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day, Asuka posted on Twitter, where shared the following statement:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on Wednesday, ahead of the WInter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:
rajah.com
List of Producers Behind Last Night’s WWE Raw
According to a report from Fightful Select, the full list of producers behind the latest episode of Monday Night Raw has been revealed. Tyson Kidd handled the Raw Women's Championship Number One Contender's clash between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, while Chris Park oversaw the United States Championship Number One Contender's battle featuring Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Results (12/14/2022): Curtis Culwell Center, Garland, TX.
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is 8 time World...
rajah.com
Taya Valkyrie Says It Felt Like No One In WWE NXT Knew What To Do With Her
Former WWE Star and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Taya Valkyrie recently spoke to Denise Salcedo on a number of topics such as how at first she was having the best time in NXT as well as how nobody could tell her anything, but as time went on it felt like no one in the company really knew what to do with her and she never even got the chance to have any connection with Triple H and Shawn Michaels.
rajah.com
Winner Take All Ladder Match Announced For Next Week's WWE Monday Night Raw
A "Winner-Take-All" ladder match has been announced for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, a segment took place involving Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and The Miz. The segment saw a match made for next week's red brand show, where The...
rajah.com
Adam Pearce Announces That He Has Rescinded Bobby Lashley's Storyline Termination
-- WWE official Adam Pearce posted a video this afternoon in which he discussed the Bobby Lashley situation by concluding that Lashley's storyline termination has been rescinded. While Pearce maintained that Lashley putting his hands on WWE officials was unacceptable and will need to be addressed, he also apologized for letting his emotions get the better of him when announcing Lashley's firing. Pearce then noted that he and Lashley will meet later this week to discuss the incident and the ramifications and how they can move forward.
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/12/2022): Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.
WWE RAW RESULTS (12/12/2022) This week's show kicks off with the usual theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the Milwaukee-based venue as the crowd roars and the commentators welcome us as pyro explodes. Raw Women's Championship Eliminator. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. We settle in and then...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Says Bobby Roode Deserved To Be The TNA World Heavyweight Champion
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how current WWE Star Bobby Roode was quiet and a professional as well as how he just did the work and he has nothing but respect for him, which is why the WWE Star deserved to be the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.
rajah.com
WWE News: Kylie Rae Makes Huge Announcement After Main Event Taping, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Kylie Rae made a pretty big announcement on Wednesday. Coming off of the heels of her recent appearance at a WWE Main Event taping, Kylie Rae, who performed on the show as Briana Ray, posted the following statement on Twitter:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Top...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Holiday Bash Episode Of AEW Dynamite
During last night's episode of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced that next week's show will feature three matchups. It was announced that AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter will defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, reigning IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) will battle The Firm's The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in Tag Team action and the current AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will battle The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series, which will be a No DQ Match.
rajah.com
Bruce Prichard Says Shawn Michaels And Triple H Were "Big Fans" Of WWE Hall Of Famer
How did Triple H and Shawn Michaels feel about Rob Van Dam?. Longtime WWE Executive Bruce Prichard may know the answer. During the latest edition of Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Bruce explained why Shawn and Hunter were "both big fans of Rob." Prichard also reflected on WWE's trip to India in 2002, and more. Check out the highlights beow.
rajah.com
WWE News: Kofi Kingston On UUDD, New WWE Playback (Video)
-- New footage has surfaced on the official YouTube channel of UpUpDownDown. Overnight, current NXT Tag Team Champions the New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) shared the following video:. Every choice has a consequence... and Austin Creed is just trying to stay alive! What happens when our valiant host...
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
rajah.com
Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Raw
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting the following match listing, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw:. 5. Elias Tribute Concert...leading to match (see below) 7. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley (US Title Contender Match) Notes:. - Kylie Rae, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are scheduled to work WWE Main...
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques WWE's Booking Of Dexter Lumis (Video)
What does Jimmy Korderas think of the way the WWE has booked Dexter Lumis as of late?. During the latest edition of his own Reffin' Rant, Kordras critiqued Lumis' ongoing feud with The Miz. Check out the comments from Korderas below:. “Sometimes changing and evolving a character in professional wrestling...
rajah.com
Some Talent Who Have Come Back to WWE Reportedly Underwhelming Officials
-- Ever since Triple H came into power within WWE over the summer, the company has been busy restocking their roster specifically concentrating on bringing back wrestlers who were previously released under the old Vince McMahon regime. While some have obviously panned out and performed well, the WrestleVotes account claims that there are a handful of talent who have "underperformed" and "severely underwhelmed" Triple H and other officials since returning. No names were mentioned.
rajah.com
WWE News: The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Synopsis, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon docu-series will air on VICE TV tonight, and the synopsis for Tuesday evenings program has surfaced online:. “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire.”. --...
rajah.com
Mandy Rose Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE
UPDATE: Mandy Rose's release has been confirmed by multiple sources within WWE, however, the company has yet to make an official statement on the matter. Less than 24 hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship, Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. According to a report from Fightful, content...
