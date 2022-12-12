ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Related
thechampionnewspaper.com

Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports

Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
ELLENWOOD, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

No. 19 Auburn holds off Georgia State behind Jaylin Williams

Jaylin Williams had a season-high 20 points and Wendell Green Jr. recorded his 1,000th career point as No. 19 Auburn rallied for a 72-64 win over visiting Georgia State in nonconference play on Wednesday night. Williams was 8-for-11 shooting from the field, including 2 of 3 from the 3-point line....
AUBURN, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Controversial Cedar Grove call could lead to instant replay

Georgia High School Association (GHSA) officials could discuss using instant replay in sporting events following an incorrect call that contributed to Cedar Grove High School’s football team losing the 3A state title on Dec. 10. According to a report by 11Alive, GHSA President Jim Finch said in a statement...
ELLENWOOD, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Honorary Captain for Georgia Named vs Ohio State

During a press conference for Georgia's semifinal matchup against Ohio State in the college football playoff, Peach Bowl CEO and president Gary Stokan announced that former Bulldog Champ Bailey will be Georgia's honorary captain for the game. Bailey played for the Bulldogs from 1996-1998 as a two-way player, both a...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Connor Lew, 4-star OL out of Georgia, flips commitment from Miami to SEC program

Connor Lew, an interior offensive lineman out of Acworth, Georgia (Kennesaw Mountain), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Lew, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports, committed to Auburn on Tuesday, after he flipped from Miami. Lew is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds, and ranked the No. 40 interior lineman in the Class of 2023, and the No. 50 prospect in the state of Georgia.
ACWORTH, GA
247Sports

TE Jackson Long Finds a New Home in Atlanta

Amidst high school recruits last weekend, transfer tight end Jackson Long found his home during an official visit weekend. Long, former USF Bull, committed to the Yellow Jackets quickly after being in the portal. The connections run deep and the desire for success was something that Long saw immediately in Brent Key and his staff, including his father Kevin who played with Coach Chris Weinke at Florida State.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington finalizes hire of Tres Thomas as city manager

COVINGTON — The Covington City Council has hired Emory “Tres” Thomas III as the next city manager. The council approved the appointment after naming Thomas the sole finalist for the position in November. He previously served as interim city manager following the resignation of Scott Andrews last May.
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

