Joseph O’Sickey (1918-2013) was one of northeast Ohio’s most notable painters of the 20th century. The 1974 winner of the Cleveland Arts Prize took classes at the Cleveland Museum of Art as a child (his work is now in their collection) and graduated from the Cleveland Institute of Art. He lived near Kent, where he taught from 1964-1989, until his death. A part of the so-called “Cleveland School,” he was best known for his colorful impressionistic paintings of his own yard. His wife of 5 years, Algesa, was also a talented artist; she passed away in 2006.

