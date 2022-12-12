ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

WOLFS Gallery Shows Work of 20th-Century Cleveland Painter Joseph O’Sickey

Joseph O’Sickey (1918-2013) was one of northeast Ohio’s most notable painters of the 20th century. The 1974 winner of the Cleveland Arts Prize took classes at the Cleveland Museum of Art as a child (his work is now in their collection) and graduated from the Cleveland Institute of Art. He lived near Kent, where he taught from 1964-1989, until his death. A part of the so-called “Cleveland School,” he was best known for his colorful impressionistic paintings of his own yard. His wife of 5 years, Algesa, was also a talented artist; she passed away in 2006.
BEACHWOOD, OH
coolcleveland.com

Grog Shop Holds Memorial Concert for A.C.O. Founder Rob Williams

A.C.O. aka The Afro-Cleveland Orchestra was a mainstay at the Grog Shop almost from the time there WAS a Grog Shop, hosting regular nights throughout the 90s that attracted tons of area musicians. Founded by sax player Rob Williams, who had played with First Light in the 80s, it offered an accessible, high-energy and danceable blend of jazz, funk, soul, blues and pop. Less active in the last 15 or so years, they still performed reunion shows at the Grog Shop which were welcomed by their fans and friend.
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Zach Friedhof Performs at Rialto Theatre as He Releases His 30th Album

Akron singer/songwriter/peace advocate/kirtan and meditation practitioner Zach Friedhof has never stopped moving and creating since he debuted in the local music scene in the late 90s. When we last heard from him in early November, he was watching the early snow start to fly out in the Wyoming mountains and...
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Vocalist Debbie Gifford Sings “Jingle Bell Jazz” at the BOP STOP

Skillful Cleveland vocalist Debbie Gifford can move smoothly between pop, Latin and R&B music, opera and musical theater. But everything she sings has a tinge of jazz, her real passion. She’s performed all across the U.S and Canada, as well as Europe and Asia, sung with the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and at the Tri-C JazzFest. She’s released five CDs that showcase her impressive range and intuitive grasp of a song’s core.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Contemporary Youth Orchestra Performs Two New Pieces With Professional Soloists

The Cleveland-based Contemporary Youth Orchestra gives top-flight high school age musicians the opportunity to work with contemporary composers a well as collaborate with pop & rock acts such as Graham Nash, Pat Benatar, Kenny Loggins and Ben Folds. For their upcoming concert, Compassion Over Everything, taking place a the Tri-C...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Do Some Monday/Tuesday Holiday Shopping at Local Artist Shops

So maybe you missed all the big holiday markets or maybe you don’t like shopping with a mob. But you still yearn to give family and friends unique gifts and support local artists and makers. Good news! A couple of area arts organizations have jam-packed holiday shops and they’re...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Photo Fest Still Seeking One Million Photos

This year’s 3rd annual Cleveland Photo Fest is going on through December 31 at the Bostwick Design Art Initiative galleries on Prospect. There you can see hundreds of photos by both student and professional photographers from the greater Cleveland area. You can also see the panels that comprise its...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Shaker Heights' Gentleman's Cave Provides Luxury Salon Treatment

Follow one of our editors as they treat themselves to a variety of spa treatments. By Anthony Elder. Walking up to the Gentlemen’s Cave Luxury Barber Lounge — a sleek storefront in Shaker Heights — I feel anxious. I haven’t had my hair cut in over two years. But the pandemic isn't an excuse anymore. It takes a whole 10 minutes for those fears to pass at the Gentlemen’s Cave Luxury Barber Lounge.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
iheart.com

Raffle of $669,000 Home To Benefit Make-A-Wish

(Cleveland) – Imagine winning your dream home, a Home For The Holidays (HFTH)!. For the third year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland’s Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) have teamed up to create an opportunity for some lucky person to win a $669,000 home in North Royalton, Ohio.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Best Things We Ate in Cleveland in 2022

Dining out made a full-throated return to Cleveland in 2022, with exciting new openings all over town. It was a satisfying year to write about food, filled with memorable experiences and dishes that made a lasting impression. These are a few of our favorites. Paneer at Amba. 1430 West 28th...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy