Skillful Cleveland vocalist Debbie Gifford can move smoothly between pop, Latin and R&B music, opera and musical theater. But everything she sings has a tinge of jazz, her real passion. She’s performed all across the U.S and Canada, as well as Europe and Asia, sung with the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and at the Tri-C JazzFest. She’s released five CDs that showcase her impressive range and intuitive grasp of a song’s core.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO