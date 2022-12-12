ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Akron’s Zach Friedhof Performs at Rialto Theatre as He Releases His 30th Album

Akron singer/songwriter/peace advocate/kirtan and meditation practitioner Zach Friedhof has never stopped moving and creating since he debuted in the local music scene in the late 90s. When we last heard from him in early November, he was watching the early snow start to fly out in the Wyoming mountains and...
AKRON, OH
Vocalist Debbie Gifford Sings “Jingle Bell Jazz” at the BOP STOP

Skillful Cleveland vocalist Debbie Gifford can move smoothly between pop, Latin and R&B music, opera and musical theater. But everything she sings has a tinge of jazz, her real passion. She’s performed all across the U.S and Canada, as well as Europe and Asia, sung with the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and at the Tri-C JazzFest. She’s released five CDs that showcase her impressive range and intuitive grasp of a song’s core.
CLEVELAND, OH
Contemporary Youth Orchestra Performs Two New Pieces With Professional Soloists

The Cleveland-based Contemporary Youth Orchestra gives top-flight high school age musicians the opportunity to work with contemporary composers a well as collaborate with pop & rock acts such as Graham Nash, Pat Benatar, Kenny Loggins and Ben Folds. For their upcoming concert, Compassion Over Everything, taking place a the Tri-C...
CLEVELAND, OH
A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Family-Owned Boyert’s Farm and their Multiple Winter Events

With the holidays just around the corner, everyone is preparing - including the family-owned Boyert's Greenhouse and Farm in Medina. Along with decorating, Boyert’s hosts many, many Christmas events. Most recently, Boyert’s offered their ‘Visit Santa at The Greenhouse’- which allowed for kids of all ages to meet Santa and get pictures with him.
MEDINA, OH
Shaker Lakes Nature Center Hosts Holiday Market & Luminary Walk

The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will be looking especially festive this Saturday evening when it hosts its 3rd annual Winter Solstice Luminary Walk and Holiday Market. Never mind that it’s actually five days before the solstice. Still, the ADA-accessible All Peoples’ Trail will be lit up for nighttime...
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Raffle of $669,000 Home To Benefit Make-A-Wish

(Cleveland) – Imagine winning your dream home, a Home For The Holidays (HFTH)!. For the third year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland’s Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) have teamed up to create an opportunity for some lucky person to win a $669,000 home in North Royalton, Ohio.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH

