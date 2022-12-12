Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Longstanding Old Navy Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergSolon, OH
coolcleveland.com
Akron’s Zach Friedhof Performs at Rialto Theatre as He Releases His 30th Album
Akron singer/songwriter/peace advocate/kirtan and meditation practitioner Zach Friedhof has never stopped moving and creating since he debuted in the local music scene in the late 90s. When we last heard from him in early November, he was watching the early snow start to fly out in the Wyoming mountains and...
coolcleveland.com
Vocalist Debbie Gifford Sings “Jingle Bell Jazz” at the BOP STOP
Skillful Cleveland vocalist Debbie Gifford can move smoothly between pop, Latin and R&B music, opera and musical theater. But everything she sings has a tinge of jazz, her real passion. She’s performed all across the U.S and Canada, as well as Europe and Asia, sung with the Cleveland Jazz Orchestra and at the Tri-C JazzFest. She’s released five CDs that showcase her impressive range and intuitive grasp of a song’s core.
coolcleveland.com
Contemporary Youth Orchestra Performs Two New Pieces With Professional Soloists
The Cleveland-based Contemporary Youth Orchestra gives top-flight high school age musicians the opportunity to work with contemporary composers a well as collaborate with pop & rock acts such as Graham Nash, Pat Benatar, Kenny Loggins and Ben Folds. For their upcoming concert, Compassion Over Everything, taking place a the Tri-C...
cleveland19.com
Music manager runs his Rock & Roll empire out of a South Euclid garage
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - This week, a documentary will screen about David Spero as well as the third printing of his book “A Life in the Wings,” a story of traveling the world with the biggest names in rock music, all while based out of his South Euclid garage.
A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
coolcleveland.com
Two Clevelanders Talk at the Music Box About Their Backstage Rock & Roll Adventures
The old Agora on East 24th Street spawned a lot of behind-the-scenes music business careers back in the 70s. Kevin Dugan was part of the so-called “Rowdy Roadies” stage crew, many of whom went on to tour with major artists. And Dugan was one of those. Starting with...
Chagrin Falls is all a-twinkle for the holiday season
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- For the next couple of weeks, Chagrin Falls will put its best “Hallmark movie” foot forward, with numerous holiday activities taking place near the famous falls on Main Street. Providing the season’s decorations for the various celebrations and services in Riverside Park is the...
medinacountylife.com
Family-Owned Boyert’s Farm and their Multiple Winter Events
With the holidays just around the corner, everyone is preparing - including the family-owned Boyert's Greenhouse and Farm in Medina. Along with decorating, Boyert’s hosts many, many Christmas events. Most recently, Boyert’s offered their ‘Visit Santa at The Greenhouse’- which allowed for kids of all ages to meet Santa and get pictures with him.
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Ohio
Welcome to Flavortown.
3News Investigates: Cleveland's enchanted Public Square also center stage for violent crime
CLEVELAND — For generations of families, Cleveland’s Public Square has served as the enchanting center stage for many holiday memories. But along with the lights and sounds of the season is the stark reality that Public Square is a target for crime. “There's no better place to enjoy...
spectrumnews1.com
Displaced ArtCraft artists in Cleveland to soon have a new, nearby workspace option
CLEVELAND — For years, the ArtCraft building on Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland has been an artist-workspace mecca. But the city recently announced the historic building will be renovated to turn into the new Cleveland Police Department headquarters. The move is set to leave my area artists without a...
coolcleveland.com
Shaker Lakes Nature Center Hosts Holiday Market & Luminary Walk
The Nature Center at Shaker Lakes will be looking especially festive this Saturday evening when it hosts its 3rd annual Winter Solstice Luminary Walk and Holiday Market. Never mind that it’s actually five days before the solstice. Still, the ADA-accessible All Peoples’ Trail will be lit up for nighttime...
Air Force Thunderbirds to headline Cleveland Air Show
The National Air Show will officially be back in Cleveland in September of 2023, returning for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend!
'I'm going to miss it': Longtime florist in Rocky River to call it quits
A beloved, longtime florist in Rocky River has decided to hang up his pruning shears and retire, bringing an end to his family’s flower and gift shop after 77 years of operation.
The Cleveland Dining Trends of 2022 That We Love and Hate
Our food critic's thoughts on smash burgers, small plates and more
Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
Lizardville in Bedford Heights to Temporarily Close For Renovations and Reformatting on Dec. 23rd
When it reopens in the new year, it will be out of the retail beer business
iheart.com
Raffle of $669,000 Home To Benefit Make-A-Wish
(Cleveland) – Imagine winning your dream home, a Home For The Holidays (HFTH)!. For the third year in a row, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland’s Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) have teamed up to create an opportunity for some lucky person to win a $669,000 home in North Royalton, Ohio.
newsnet5
Lakewood home baker gaining major acclaim with nostalgic breakfast pastries
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Breakfast pastries are a staple in homes across America. They're flaky, flavorful and just enough to hold you over. One Northeast Ohio woman is putting her personal twist on the treat and gaining major acclaim on social media while doing so. They're called "Hott Tarts", with...
Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland's annual 'Christmas Hot Meals' event in need of volunteers
CLEVELAND — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Cleveland is looking for volunteers to help distribute meals to the less fortunate during the annual "Christmas Hot Meals" event at St. Augustine Hunger Center. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
