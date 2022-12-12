ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Hosts Utah Commit Mateaki Helu for Official Visit

By Casey Lundquist
 3 days ago
On Sunday morning, the BYU football program wrapped up its biggest official visit weekend of the year. BYU hosted the majority of its 2023 commits along with some of its top remaining 2023 targets this weekend. One of the players on an official visit was Utah commit Mateaki Helu, the Cougars are trying to flip the Utah pledge late in the recruiting cycle. Mateaki is the younger brother of BYU running back Nukuluve Helu.

Nukuluve Helu signed with BYU as part of the 2020 recruiting class. He left on a mission after graduating high school - it is anticipated that he will be on BYU's roster in 2023 after using his grayshirt in 2022. Nukuluve has been recruiting his younger brother to join him in Provo.

Mateaki committed to the University of Utah back in April. He holds competing offers from BYU, Baylor, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Cal, and Utah State. Mateaki was a star running back at Stansbury High School this past season. He is listed as an athlete by recruiting services and he could end up on either side of the ball at the next level. Like his older brother, he would likely play running back should he end up at BYU.

Helu isn't the only player that BYU is trying to flip late in the cycle. BYU is also recruiting Stanford running back commit LJ Martin. The Cougars offered Martin after former Stanford head coach Dave Shaw resigned. Martin was also on campus this weekend for an official visit.

Stay tuned for more recruiting updates as we approach the early signing period.

