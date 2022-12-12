Read full article on original website
Related
thehomepagenetwork.com
Canton’s Best Kept Christmas Secret
CANTON – The best kept Christmas secret in Canton is the North Street Church’s annual Christmas Cookie Sale. This tradition has been alive and well for more than 10 years. Started by ladies at North Street Church who wanted to help youth from the church go on missions trips. The fundraiser also helps any one who wants Christmas cookies buy them all done instead of buying all the ingredients and doing the labor to make multiple different kinds of cookies.
thehomepagenetwork.com
The Perfect Gift For Every Occasion
A brief history of Akiko’s: Over 40 years ago, Akiko, Joe’s mother, began the floral shop in her home at 40 Central Ave. Joe, the youngest of her eight children, returned home 15 years ago to help the family business. He is enjoying the opportunity to use his creative gifts in floral design.
Lycoming County SPCA looking for holiday help
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Animals at the Lycoming County SPCA hope to be greeted with presents on Christmas Day. The organization is running its annual holiday toy drive. "It can be hard for these guys here because they are kenneled animals, and they have a lot of downtime, so staff and volunteers do everything they can to give them enriching toys," said Melanie Huynh, a volunteer.
NewsChannel 36
Tioga Downs Continues Season of Giving Across the Southern Tier
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - After already giving away $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations across the Twin Tiers, Tioga Downs Casino Resort continues to give to local communities. According to the casino, Tioga County Toys for Tots and the Arctic League in Chemung County each received checks for $10,000. The...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 808 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Alvena Scriber to Daniel and Sarah Langendoerfer for $415,000. On Dec. 2, 2022, property located at 64-68 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Joseph Tracy to Ulster Realty LLC for $90,000. On Dec. 2,...
Catholic Charities opens warming station in downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – While Catholic Charities is waiting for approval on its new Elmira homeless shelter location, the organization has opened a warming shelter in the building for the coldest nights this winter. Chemung-Schuyler Catholic Charities announced that it has started a warming station at its 160 High St. location in downtown Elmira for […]
therecord-online.com
Snow emergency declared for downtown Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, PA – City Manager Greg Wilson announced Wednesday that with a winter storm due in Lock Haven on Thursday, a snow emergency has been declared:. FROM: Gregory Wilson, City Manager DATE: December 14, 2022 RE: Snow Emergency Under the provisions of Subsection 380-85 of the Code of the City of Lock Haven, on-street parking will be prohibited in certain areas of downtown Lock Haven beginning Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 5:00 AM and ending on Friday, December 16, 2022 3:00 PM on the following streets:
NewsChannel 36
House Fire in Downtown Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire damaged a historic home in the city of Elmira Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened at the home on the 400 Block of West Church Street in Elmira around 12:30 PM. The Elmira Fire Department said that two crews entered the building and made their...
‘The Voice’ finalist Morgan Myles makes Williamsport proud
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport native Morgan Myles, the only female finalist on ‘The Voice,’ may not have won the competition, but she made her hometown proud. Last night was the finale of ‘The Voice’ on WBRE and unfortunately, Williamsport native Morgan Myles did not win. Myles began the singing competition with team Camila […]
Additional charges filed for woman who stole holiday blow mold decorations
Lycoming County, Pa. — Additional charges have been filed against a woman who was arrested earlier this month for stealing and selling more than 60 holiday blow mold decorations. Lane E. Sarcinella, 40, of South Williamsport, was charged Tuesday for stealing $450 of vintage holiday blow mold decorations from a woman's yard in Linden the evening of Nov. 29. The blow molds, which were taken from a home on Jamison Street, have since been recovered and returned to the owner, state police at Montoursville say....
14850.com
Winter storm warning Thursday and Friday for Ithaca and areas south and east
The National Weather Service has upgraded our area from a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, which is now in effect from 7am Thursday to 7pm Friday. The affected area includes Ithaca and Tompkins County, all of Eastern New York, the Catskills, and northeastern Pennsylvania. “Heavy mixed precipitation”...
wkok.com
Volunteers Summoned to Columbia County Farm House Fire
BLOOMSBURG – Volunteer crews from several fire departments continue to battle a working structure fire in cold temperatures in Columbia County. East Central Emergency Network (Columbia/Montour 911) said that they received a call around 5am Tuesday for the fire at 98 Church Road in Main Township, Columbia County. Firefighters...
WETM
Dry weather stays for Wednesday, snow and ice move in Thursday
Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying dry in the Twin Tiers tonight, but how long will the dry weather stay? More details below:. The overnight hours start off mostly clear, but cloud cover builds up slowly overnight. Partly cloudy skies by midnight. Staying dry as high pressure remains in control of the region. Lows in the upper teens.
Anti-ice trucks to travel across several counties throughout the day
Montoursville, Pa. — In preparation for Thursday's winter weather, PennDOT will be pre-treating high-traffic roads in several counties. Anti-icing trucks will be spraying a wet salt brine solution on road surfaces. Roads in Snyder County were treated on Tuesday. Today, PennDOT is treating roads in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union Counties. Salt brine is spread from sprayers attached to brine tanks on PennDOT trucks. All salt...
owegopennysaver.com
Winter Storm Warning takes effect
A winter storm warning remains in effect from 7 a.m. this morning until 7 p.m. on Friday. According to Accuweather, heavy mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow. accumulations of 6- to 13-inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds are expected to gust as high as 35 mph.
Route 14 in central PA reopens after temporary closure
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, PennDOT, Route 14 in Lewis Township has reopened after temporarily being closed in both directions between the Route 15 interchange (Trout Run exit) due to a tractor trailer crash. PennDOT says that the road reopened at around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. No […]
NewsChannel 36
Horseheads School District searching for new school image
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Horseheads Central School District is asking for community submissions on a new district image to be implemented for the 2023-24 school year. The school district has no plans to change its current logo, the blue underscored "H". The new image will be used in conjunction with it.
Bradford County rail companies to get $1.2M for track improvements
BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County is set to get over $1.2 million as part of $26 million for rail improvement projects across Pennsylvania, Governor Wolf’s announced. Wolf’s office announced the 24 rail freight improvement projects on Dec. 14, saying they will sustain over 340 jobs and cost a combined $26 million. In Bradford […]
NewsChannel 36
New EV Charging Stations Coming to Areas of New York Including Bath
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a dozen new electric vehicle chargers have been set up from the Southern Tier to Western New York. According to the governor's office, the new chargers will help ensure that electric vehicle drivers in New York do not have to worry about running out of charge.
14850.com
Wet, heavy snow likely, and ice accumulation possible, in winter storm Thursday and Friday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Ithaca, Central New York, and Northeastern Pennsylvania in effect from 7am Thursday, December 15th until 1pm Friday, December 16th. Forecasters say “a complex, impactful storm” is possible Thursday into Friday, with heavy mixed precipitation possible. NWS Binghamton...
Comments / 0