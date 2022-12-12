CANTON – The best kept Christmas secret in Canton is the North Street Church’s annual Christmas Cookie Sale. This tradition has been alive and well for more than 10 years. Started by ladies at North Street Church who wanted to help youth from the church go on missions trips. The fundraiser also helps any one who wants Christmas cookies buy them all done instead of buying all the ingredients and doing the labor to make multiple different kinds of cookies.

