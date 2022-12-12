Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Odell Beckham to Cowboys gets 2-word update from Jerry Jones
Following last week’s meeting, it appeared that Jerry Jones could look to other options besides veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Now, given a recent update, it appears that Beckham could still very well be an option for this team. On Wednesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked about...
iheart.com
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard: Not-So-Secret Weapon for Dallas Playoffs?
Dallas’ fourth-year running back Tony Pollard is often dynamic with the ball in his hands, both on the ground and as a backfield receiving threat.
Cowboys Scouting Report: T.Y. Hilton 'Goes Deep,' Says Coach Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys added a receiver in T.Y. Hilton to provide depth for an offense that already has serious firepower.
Pelicans Land 76ers’ Joel Embiid In Bold Trade Scenario
Some NBA trades are like a whisper in the wind. Diehard fans of the teams involved will debate them, but otherwise, nobody really cares. Other NBA trades are like an earthquake. They change everything fo everyone. Those trades have a ripple effect that the entire Association feels. Those are the...
Eagles Could Look to an Old Friend for Help at Safety
Veteran Anthony Harris visited with the Eagles on Monday in the wake of the Reed Blankenship injury
Draft guru Todd McShay has Eagles making uncharacteristic first-round choice
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't selected a running back in the first round of the NFL draft in over 30 years, but that's precisely what ESPN's Todd McShay predicts the team will do four months from now. McShay believes that general manager Howie Roseman will not only shy away from his...
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles looking at top-5 pick
Now that we’re going into Week 15, 2023 NFL Draft pick orders have been updated. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Giants, 48-22, on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot, and that continued success will ensure a low first-round pick for the Birds. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Cowboys Add 3-Time Eagles DT Anthony Rush; Who'll Stop the Run?
The Dallas Cowboys will be without starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins until at least the playoffs due to a pectoral strain suffered in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans ... And now the Cowboys need help. As first reported by CowboysSI.com, former Eagles defensive tackle ...
NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy leads 49ers over Seahawks
The NFL Week 15 schedule kicks off the final month of the 2022 NFL season. It is the first weekend fans get Saturday games, so set your alerts for the standard Thursday matchup, three games on Saturday, six early window contests on Sunday, four late window tilts, and the usual Sunday night and Monday night […] The post NFL picks, predictions, odds for Week 15: Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy leads 49ers over Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Draft Profile: Jeblonski Green, EDGE, South Carolina State Bulldogs
NFL Draft profile scouting report for South Carolina State EDGE Jeblonski Green
WFAA
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'proud' of Kelvin Joseph against Texans
DALLAS — Kelvin Joseph was getting his first start of the season against the Houston Texans. The Dallas Cowboys lost their starting cornerback opposite of All-Pro Trevon Diggs during the 54-19 beating of the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Anthony Brown tore his Achilles, which elevated Joseph into the starting role.
Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF
San Francisco 49ers’ QB Brock Purdy received an injury update on Tuesday ahead of the team’s Thursday Night Football clash with the Seattle Seahawks, per Eric Branch. “49ers QB Brock Purdy (oblique, rib) will be limited in practice today. Kyle Shanahan said it’s not clear whether he will play Thursday vs. Seahawks,” Branch wrote on Twitter. […] The post Murky Brock Purdy injury update for 49ers-Seahawks on TNF appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Colts
For the first time this season, fans will have some NFL action on a Saturday. The Minnesota Vikings are set to host the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium, which means it is time for some Vikings Week 15 bold predictions. Minnesota is coming off a 34-23 loss against the...
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills
The 2022 NFL season is coming down to a wire, so the stakes are raising every game. The Miami Dolphins are traveling to face the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday, which means it is time for some Dolphins Week 15 bold predictions. Miami is coming off a rough two-game losing streak. Most recently, […] The post Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Reportedly Nixes Raiders’ Weird Kickoff Hack
The league is cracking down on their unique strategy.
3 Chiefs predictions for Week 15 vs. Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans should be a bloodbath on paper. However, the Chiefs have a frustrating way of playing to their level of competition. So, will the Chiefs make this one easy on fans and put on a Chiefs-Texans blowout? Or will they let the worst team in […] The post 3 Chiefs predictions for Week 15 vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: 'We Took It!'
The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott in the form of T.Y. Hilton and owner Jerry Jones revealed he jumped at the chance to sign the veteran receiver.
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
