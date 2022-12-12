Read full article on original website
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes to invest in Major League Pickleball franchise
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reportedly investing in a Major League Pickleball franchise that will be based in Miami.
Coach Brees: Purdue brings back QB to help coach bowl game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — When Ryan Walters was a high school quarterback, he wanted to replicate Drew Brees’ trailblazing career path. Now, Brees seems to be following Walters’ lead. One day after the 36-year-old Walters was introduced as Purdue’s new coach, athletic director Mike Bobinski announced Brees would return to the campus in West Lafayette, Indiana, as an assistant coach to help the Boilermakers prepare for their Jan. 2 Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU. “I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a statement. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men but to represent all the former Purdue players.”
Randle, Brunson lead Knicks past Bulls 128-120 in OT
CHICAGO (AP) — Julius Randle scored 31 points and Jalen Brunson added a season-high 30 as the New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 128-120 in overtime. Brunson’s 3-pointer with less than a minute left in OT helped put the game away. The Knicks have won five straight. Randle missed a chance to win the game in regulation when his step-back shot from the baseline resulted in an air ball and shot-clock violation with 0.7 seconds left. DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and Zach LaVine had 25 for the Bulls, who fell in overtime for the second consecutive game.
Aaron Rodgers says psychedelics helped alleviate his fear of death and see 'the other side'
Aaron Rodgers offered more details on how his experience with psychedelics has helped inform his life while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show."
Chiefs can clinch AFC West title with win over Texans
HOUSTON (AP) — The only thing standing between the Kansas City Chiefs and their seventh straight AFC West title are the lowly Houston Texans. But the Chiefs know better than to overlook the one-win Texans, especially after they nearly pulled off a huge upset over Dallas last week. “They played a great team with the Cowboys, and they were down there where they probably should’ve won,” Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “In this league, you can take no one for granted. Those are NFL players. They have a lot of talented, young guys that play hard. “We understand it’s going to be a great challenge for us, so we’re going to go out there and play our best football to win.”
Once a Charlotte walk-on, Steelers standout Highsmith excited for homecoming vs. Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher Alex Highsmith grew up a die-head Carolina Panthers fan. The former Charlotte walk-on will face his childhood squad on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.
Mitchell leads Cavs to 105-90 win over 2022 playoff foe Mavs
DALLAS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-90. It was Mitchell’s first time to see Luka Doncic and Dallas since his final game with Utah last April. The Jazz lost 98-96 at home in Game 6 of the first round in the Western Conference. Mitchell switched to the East as the centerpiece of a blockbuster offseason trade that vaulted the Cavaliers into the conversation of title contenders. Doncic scored 30 points. The Cavs took control with a 17-0 run in the first half.
Chiefs' Reid: Kelce was destined to be 'something special'
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Reid knew the tall, gangly tight end with the soft hands, deceptive speed and unique ability to get wide open could become a star the moment he first laid eyes on him during a college football game about a decade ago. Travis Kelce was playing for Cincinnati at the time, and Reid showed up at one of his games to watch his own son, Spencer, who was then a tailback for Temple. Reid already knew a bit about the Kelce family having just drafted Travis’s big brother, Jason, to play center for his Philadelphia Eagles, but what he saw on the field that day was something else. The Bearcats only completed 13 passes in the 34-10 whipping, but Kelce hauled in four of them with such incredible ease. “I thought watching him,” Reid recalled this week, “this kid has a chance to be really something special.”
Linebackers Edmunds, Milano add size, speed to Bills defense
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tremaine Edmunds has the size and Matt Milano brings the speed to the Buffalo Bills defense. Together, they form a starting linebacker tandem which has anchored one of the NFL’s top defenses over the past five seasons. Both use their distinct skillsets to complement the other in capably defending against the run and pass. And they’ve developed an intuitive bond, in which it takes one glance to know what the other will be doing on the field. The AFC-leading Bills prepare to host Miami in a division showdown on Saturday.
Chiefs could soon have WRs Toney, Hardman back on offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs hope that wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who practiced last week after a hamstring injury but was unavailable against the Broncos, could get back on the field for the first time in nearly a month when they play at Houston on Sunday. And they could have fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman back in short order after an abdominal injury landed him on injured reserve. Hardman returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window to promote him to the active roster or put him on season-ending IR.
From ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ to beating the NFL’s GOAT: Meet new San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
One has played 331 regular season games and is widely regarded as the NFL’s greatest ever player. The other is making his first start in the league, having been the last player selected in the 2022 draft, earning himself the moniker, “Mr. Irrelevant.”. But, as they shake hands...
Donatell, Vikings working on fixes for floundering defense
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The calmness and optimism Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell pours into the job has not publicly wavered amid persistent struggles for his group. The pass defense hasn’t held up nearly that well. The Vikings have allowed 1,678 yards through the air over the past five games. They’ve been done in by a devastating combination of an inactive rush and a soft coverage. They’ve fallen to last in the league in total yards allowed per game, passing yards allowed per game and passing yards per play. The Vikings are 10-3. They host Indianapolis this week.
Browns QB Watson on his comeback: ‘I have a long way to go’
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson knows he’s got a long way to go in his comeback. Cleveland’s quarterback played much better in his second game last week in Cincinnati after a dreadful debut in Houston. Watson looked much more like a franchise quarterback and he’s intent on improving over the final four games. The Browns won’t be going to the playoffs. Watson doesn’t want to think about that reality and insists he’s focused on finishing strong. He’ll play his first home game on Saturday as the Browns host the Baltimore Ravens, who lead the AFC North and will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson due to a knee injury.
Eagles belt holiday hits on ‘Philly Special Christmas’ album
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson have released a Christmas album. The players on the team with the best record in the NFL have made a season already pretty jolly in Philly a bit more sweet-sounding with the release of “A Philly Special Christmas.” Proceeds from this record will benefit Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and other charities in Philadelphia. The Eagles teamed with War on Drugs drummer Charlie Hall and other musicians to record the seven-song LP. “White Christmas” and “Blue Christmas” are among the tracks recorded by the Eagles.
49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said a final decision on Purdy’s status wouldn’t be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks. Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse by playing. Purdy said he’s dealing with some pain.
Jrue Holiday's Injury Status For Bucks-Grizzlies Game
Jrue Holiday is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.
McDaniels learned importance of details under Belichick
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was an assistant under New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick for 18 years. McDaniels was New England’s offensive coordinator for 13 years. He’s now in his first season as the Raiders’ coach. The Raiders and Patriots play each other Sunday in Las Vegas. McDaniels said he has a greater appreciation for Belichick’s attention to detail than the first time he left New England. McDaniels coached the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010. He returned to the Patriots in 2012.
Russell Wilson OK for individual drills but misses practice
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson stretched and tossed some passes on the field before team drills at practice Wednesday. Wilson is in the concussion protocol after getting knocked out of Denver’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. If Wilson can’t play Sunday it will be his backup Brett Rypien going against the Cardinals and their backup quarterback, Colt McCoy. Arizona lost starting QB Kyler Murray to an ACL injury Monday night in their loss to the Patriots.
Giants have simple formula: Run effectively and they can win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is no secret to the New York Giants’ success this season. When the Giants can run the ball effectively, the result has been positive. When the Giants can run the ball effectively, the result has been positive. The team has topped 100 yards rushing nine times and is 6-2-1 in those games. When Saquon Barkley rushes for 100 yards individually, New York is 4-0. The Giants have gone 1-4-1 in their past six games and were held under 100 yards in three of them — all losses. They topped 100 in their tie with Washington.
Curry injures shoulder, Pacers hold off Warriors 125-119
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 29 points and the Indiana Pacers made 16 3-pointers to hold on for a 125-119 victory over the Golden State Warriors. Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t finish the game because of a left shoulder injury. Curry scored 24 of his 38 points in the first half for the defending champions but departed with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter. The Warriors fell to 2-12 on the road. Bennedict Mathurin added 24 points for Indiana, which snapped a two-game skid by sweeping the Warriors for the first time since 2017-18 and just the second time in a decade.
