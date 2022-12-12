ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

KDVR.com

Why Colorado roads can remain closed after a snowstorm

When roads are shut down in Colorado during a weather event, they can stay closed for hours and sometimes a day or two after storms move through. Vicente Arenas reports. Why Colorado roads can remain closed after a snowstorm. When roads are shut down in Colorado during a weather event,...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Snow, strong winds stay on northeast plains

Denver’s weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue on the Eastern Plains. Denver weather: Snow, strong winds stay on northeast …. Denver’s weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Breezy with snow in plains, mountains

Denver avoids light snow that falls across the plains and higher elevations Wednesday with brisk winds and cooler temperatures. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Breezy with snow in plains, mountains. Denver avoids light snow that falls across the plains and higher elevations Wednesday with brisk winds and cooler temperatures. Travis...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen

COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Empower Field to receive $100 million facelift

Empower Field to receive $100 million facelift, Jim Hooley reports. Empower Field to receive $100 million facelift, Jim Hooley reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment fire, Carly Moore reports. RTD eliminating 2 lines for system optimization plan …. RTD eliminating 2 lines...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

The History and Preservation of Colorado’s Paris Mill

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado

Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Emergency migrant shelter working to gather donations

According to the City of Denver, there have been around 600 migrants brought to Denver and then placed in emergency shelters and locations over the last few months. Emergency migrant shelter working to gather donations. According to the City of Denver, there have been around 600 migrants brought to Denver...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels

Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports. FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels. Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo

A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KJCT8

Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
COLORADO STATE

