Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debutNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
Denver’s best bartenders share their vintage eggnog recipeBrittany AnasDenver, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Why Colorado roads can remain closed after a snowstorm
When roads are shut down in Colorado during a weather event, they can stay closed for hours and sometimes a day or two after storms move through. Vicente Arenas reports. Why Colorado roads can remain closed after a snowstorm. When roads are shut down in Colorado during a weather event,...
Are COVID-19 cases dropping in Colorado ahead of Christmas?
Christmas Eve is a week away and many people are getting ready to travel for the holidays.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Snow, strong winds stay on northeast plains
Denver’s weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue on the Eastern Plains. Denver weather: Snow, strong winds stay on northeast …. Denver’s weather will stay cold and breezy Tuesday night as snow showers, strong winds, and blizzard conditions continue...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Breezy with snow in plains, mountains
Denver avoids light snow that falls across the plains and higher elevations Wednesday with brisk winds and cooler temperatures. Travis Michels forecasts. Denver weather: Breezy with snow in plains, mountains. Denver avoids light snow that falls across the plains and higher elevations Wednesday with brisk winds and cooler temperatures. Travis...
-10° in Denver? Meteorologist warns of possibility of extreme cold
Parts of Colorado have been rocked this week by frigid blizzard conditions, specifically the northeastern corner of the state. It's looking like even more cold weather might be on the way. Likely a familiar name for more Denverites, 9News' Chris Bianchi has taken to Twitter to share some shocking predictions....
Blizzard conditions on the eastern plains leave truckers stranded, with no other options
Every major road in the entirety of northeastern Colorado was closed Tuesday. It hardly snowed in Denver, but the blizzard out east shut everything down. As the roads stayed closed, truck drivers had no choice but to stay at truck stops and wait for the interstates to reopen. "Sitting here,...
Eastern Colorado’s Blizzard Looked Like a Hurricane From Space
When I got home on Monday night, I started prepping for the worst-case scenario as the incoming snowstorm was approaching. I put my windshield wipers up on my truck, had the snow shovel handy, and even set my alarm extra early in case the roads were going to be terrible.
Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen
COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
KDVR.com
Empower Field to receive $100 million facelift
Empower Field to receive $100 million facelift, Jim Hooley reports. Empower Field to receive $100 million facelift, Jim Hooley reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment fire, Carly Moore reports. RTD eliminating 2 lines for system optimization plan …. RTD eliminating 2 lines...
The History and Preservation of Colorado’s Paris Mill
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado
Snow is in the future for Denver and nearly all of Colorado, but how much you see could depend on a few slight variations. Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser has the full forecast. Denver weather: Blizzard warnings for parts of Colorado. Snow is in the future for Denver and...
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much snow fell during the blizzard
STERLING, Colo. — Eastern Colorado is digging out after a blizzard brought several inches of new snow and strong, gusty winds. Heavy snow lashed areas just east of Denver International Airport. La Junta, Las Animas and Rocky Ford in southeast Colorado all received more than six inches. The mountains...
Snowstorm: The tale of 2 sides of Denver
Some parts of Denver are seeing snow while other areas of the city remain dry and cloudy. Why is this happening?
KDVR.com
Emergency migrant shelter working to gather donations
According to the City of Denver, there have been around 600 migrants brought to Denver and then placed in emergency shelters and locations over the last few months. Emergency migrant shelter working to gather donations. According to the City of Denver, there have been around 600 migrants brought to Denver...
KDVR.com
FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels
Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports. FBI: Hate crime in Colorado reaches historic levels. Colorado has reached a historic level in hate crime, though its ranking nationally is hard to pin down. DJ Summers reports.
Here's were Colorado's snowpack stands after this week's blizzard
After more heavy snow in Colorado's mountain region along with some accumulation in the northeastern region, the state's snowpack remains above the norm moving into mid-December. According to the USDA, Colorado's current snowpack is at 108 percent of the to-date 30-year median as of December 14, significantly higher than last...
KDVR.com
Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo
A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
How much snow will Denver get by Tuesday morning?
The next round of snow is on the way for Colorado. While some parts of the state will experience blizzard conditions, the Denver metro area will see limited snowfall totals.
KJCT8
Say bye-bye to plastic bags in some Colorado stores
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Expect a new charge at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and City Market. A new law, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be charging 10 cents for every paper or plastic bag. The new state law is following in the footsteps of other municipalities like Boulder and Fort Collins who have already enacted this law.
Record Number Of Denver Residents Moving To This City
Redfin revealed the top cities Americans are moving out the most -- and where they're going.
Comments / 0